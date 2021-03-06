PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry, Chilhowie claim Hogoheegee District victories

The duo of J-Kwon McFail (16 carries, 138 rushing yards) and Connor Beeson (12 carries, 134 rushing yards) led the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels recorded a 28-24 Hogoheegee District football win over visiting Rural Retreat on Friday night.

It was Seth Padgett’s first win as the head coach at PH.

After Rural Retreat (1-1, 0-1) pulled within 20-18 with 7:23 remaining on Wyatt Sage’s touchdown pass to Gatlin Hight, Beeson returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Ean Rhea and Chase Brown also scored for PH (1-1, 1-1) with Rhea also playing well on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels finished with 305 rushing yards.

Sage had a TD run and TD pass for Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat 6 6 0 12—24

Patrick Henry 0 14 0 14—28

Scoring Summary

RR – Brewer 6 run (kick blocked)

PH – Rhea 1 run (conversion failed)

RR – Atkinson run (conversion failed)

PH – C. Brown 7 run (Rhea pass from C. Brown)