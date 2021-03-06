PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry, Chilhowie claim Hogoheegee District victories

The duo of J-Kwon McFail (16 carries, 138 rushing yards) and Connor Beeson (12 carries, 134 rushing yards) led the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels recorded a 28-24 Hogoheegee District football win over visiting Rural Retreat on Friday night.
It was Seth Padgett’s first win as the head coach at PH.
After Rural Retreat (1-1, 0-1) pulled within 20-18 with 7:23 remaining on Wyatt Sage’s touchdown pass to Gatlin Hight, Beeson returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Ean Rhea and Chase Brown also scored for PH (1-1, 1-1) with Rhea also playing well on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels finished with 305 rushing yards.
Sage had a TD run and TD pass for Rural Retreat.
Rural Retreat 6 6 0 12—24
Patrick Henry 0 14 0 14—28
Scoring Summary
RR – Brewer 6 run (kick blocked)
PH – Rhea 1 run (conversion failed)
RR – Atkinson run (conversion failed)
PH – C. Brown 7 run (Rhea pass from C. Brown)
PH – Rhea 2 run (conversion failed)
RR – Hight 28 pass from Sage (conversion failed)
PH – Beeson 80 kickoff return (C. Brown run)
RR – Sage 2 run (conversion failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 11, PH 17; Rushing Yards: RR 138, PH 305; Passing Yards: RR 39, PH 18; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 2-4-0, PH 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 0-0, PH 3-1; Penalties-Yards: RR 1-5, PH 4-50.
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0
Jonathan Gilley and Jordan Williams made big plays on both sides of the ball as the Chilhowie Warriors notched a win over Hogoheegee District rival Northwood.
Gilley rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, caught three passes for 33 yards and also snagged an interception.
Williams finished with 11 tackles – six of which went for a loss and two of those were sacks – and also rushed for a touchdown.
A 58-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Martin and a 6-yard scamper by Williams occurred in the fourth quarter and sealed the deal. Chilhowie (2-1, 1-0) also received 11 tackles from Kevin Crewey.
Northwood (0-2, 0-1) managed just 62 yards of total offens.
Northwood 0 0 0 0--0
Chilhowie 0 7 0 14—21
Scoring Summary
C – Gilley 33 run (D. Hutton kick)
C – Lewis 58 pass from Martin (D. Hutton kick)
C – Williams 6 run (D. Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 7, C 13; Rushes-Yards: N 35-49, C 37-197; Passing Yards: N 13, C 102; Comp-Att-Int.: N 1-10-1, C 5-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-0, C 3-1; Penalties-Yards: N 5-45, C 4-40 Punts-Average: N 8-30.9, C 5-38