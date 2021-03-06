 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry, Chilhowie claim Hogoheegee District victories
Prep Football Cuff

The duo of J-Kwon McFail (16 carries, 138 rushing yards) and Connor Beeson (12 carries, 134 rushing yards) led the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels recorded a 28-24 Hogoheegee District football win over visiting Rural Retreat on Friday night.

It was Seth Padgett’s first win as the head coach at PH.

After Rural Retreat (1-1, 0-1) pulled within 20-18 with 7:23 remaining on Wyatt Sage’s touchdown pass to Gatlin Hight, Beeson returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Ean Rhea and Chase Brown also scored for PH (1-1, 1-1) with Rhea also playing well on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels finished with 305 rushing yards.

Sage had a TD run and TD pass for Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat 6 6 0 12—24

Patrick Henry 0 14 0 14—28

Scoring Summary

RR – Brewer 6 run (kick blocked)

PH – Rhea 1 run (conversion failed)

RR – Atkinson run (conversion failed)

PH – C. Brown 7 run (Rhea pass from C. Brown)

PH – Rhea 2 run (conversion failed)

RR – Hight 28 pass from Sage (conversion failed)

PH – Beeson 80 kickoff return (C. Brown run)

RR – Sage 2 run (conversion failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 11, PH 17; Rushing Yards: RR 138, PH 305; Passing Yards: RR 39, PH 18; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 2-4-0, PH 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 0-0, PH 3-1; Penalties-Yards: RR 1-5, PH 4-50.

Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0

Jonathan Gilley and Jordan Williams made big plays on both sides of the ball as the Chilhowie Warriors notched a win over Hogoheegee District rival Northwood.

Gilley rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, caught three passes for 33 yards and also snagged an interception.

Williams finished with 11 tackles – six of which went for a loss and two of those were sacks – and also rushed for a touchdown.

A 58-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Martin and a 6-yard scamper by Williams occurred in the fourth quarter and sealed the deal. Chilhowie (2-1, 1-0) also received 11 tackles from Kevin Crewey.

Northwood (0-2, 0-1) managed just 62 yards of total offens.

Northwood 0 0 0 0--0

Chilhowie 0 7 0 14—21

Scoring Summary

C – Gilley 33 run (D. Hutton kick)

C – Lewis 58 pass from Martin (D. Hutton kick)

C – Williams 6 run (D. Hutton kick)

Scoring Summary

Team Stats

First Downs: N 7, C 13; Rushes-Yards: N 35-49, C 37-197; Passing Yards: N 13, C 102; Comp-Att-Int.: N 1-10-1, C 5-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-0, C 3-1; Penalties-Yards: N 5-45, C 4-40 Punts-Average: N 8-30.9, C 5-38

Friday high school football predictions
Friday high school football predictions

Four high school football games are on tap tonight across Southwest Virginia. J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Wise County Central are the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier's resident football prognosticators. 

