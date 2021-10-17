PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lebanon Pioneers, Gate City Blue Devils grab Saturday night wins

The Lebanon Pioneers won for the second straight week.

JD Tatum and Grayson Olson made things happen for the second straight week.

Rushing touchdowns by Tatum and Olson turned out to be the difference as Lebanon earned a 13-3 non-district football victory over Russell County rival Castlewood on Saturday afternoon.

Castlewood (2-4) went up 3-0 on Samuel Gibson’s field goal with 5:03 left in the second quarter.

Lebanon (2-5) regained the lead with 2:07 remaining in the first half as Tatum scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. The Pioneers clinched it with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter on Olson’s 4-yard scoring jaunt.

Hunter Musick passed for 125 yards for the Pioneers, while the defense delivered. A week after blanking Northwood in a 20-0 triumph, Castlewood managed just 94 total yards.

Lebanon 0 7 6 0—13

Castlewood 0 3 0 0—3

Scoring Summary

C – Gibson 20 FG

L – Tatum 9 run (Wilson kick)

L – Olson 4 run (kick blocked)