PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lebanon Pioneers, Gate City Blue Devils grab Saturday night wins

The Lebanon Pioneers won for the second straight week.
JD Tatum and Grayson Olson made things happen for the second straight week.
Rushing touchdowns by Tatum and Olson turned out to be the difference as Lebanon earned a 13-3 non-district football victory over Russell County rival Castlewood on Saturday afternoon.
Castlewood (2-4) went up 3-0 on Samuel Gibson’s field goal with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
Lebanon (2-5) regained the lead with 2:07 remaining in the first half as Tatum scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. The Pioneers clinched it with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter on Olson’s 4-yard scoring jaunt.
Hunter Musick passed for 125 yards for the Pioneers, while the defense delivered. A week after blanking Northwood in a 20-0 triumph, Castlewood managed just 94 total yards.
Lebanon 0 7 6 0—13
Castlewood 0 3 0 0—3
Scoring Summary
C – Gibson 20 FG
L – Tatum 9 run (Wilson kick)
L – Olson 4 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 8, C 8; Rushes-Yards: L 36-38, C 43-82; Passing Yards: L 125, C 12; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 7-14-1, C 1-5-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, C 1-0; Penalties-Yards: L 6-65, C 7-57; Punts-Average: L 1-11, C 4-27.
Gate City 28, Lee High 14
Carson Jenkins rushed for 303 yards and three touchdowns as the Gate City Blue Devils got the best of Lee High in a Mountain 7 District contest at Legion field.
A 44-yard sprint to the end zone by the speedy Jenkins with 3:40 remaining sealed the deal for the Blue Devils (3-4), who basically wrapped up a Region 2D playoff berth with the victory.
Lee (3-4) hung tough and trailed just 20-14 late, but the Generals saw their win streak snapped at three games.
Lee High0 7 7 0—14
Gate City 14 0 6 8—28
Scoring Summary
GC – Jenkins 9 run (Lawson kick)
GC – Jenkins 1 run (Lawson kick)
L – Regan 7 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
GC – Edwards 5 run (kick blocked)
L – Regan 3 run (Dinsmore kick)