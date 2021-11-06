PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: J.I. Burton tops Thomas Walker to end on a high note; Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) and Ethan Hill (Esatside) are kings of gridiron; PH overcomes 21-0 deficit to beat Northwood; Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat) and Cole Lambert (Abingdon) star

TW – Kidwell 3 run (Barczi kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: JIB 18, TW 10; Rushes-Yards: JIB 42-300, TW 31-116; Passing Yards: JIB 34, TW 19; Comp-Att-Int.: JIB 4-8-0, TW 3-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, TW 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 10-70, TW 5-40; Punts-Average: JIB 4-33.5, TW 5-39.4

Eastside 53, Castlewood 18

Ethan Hill gained 252 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns – surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season – as the Eastside Spartans crushed Castlewood and helped their postseason chances.

Hill also caught one pass for 18 yards and had a sack among his five tackles on the other side of the ball.

Jaxyson Collins added 149 passing yards and 78 rushing yards in the win. He rushed for two scores and threw a TD pass to Cobe Collin as the maestro for an offense that rolled up 568 yards of total offense.

Blake Jones, Jordan Sexton and Chase Carico led the way for Eastside’s defense. The Spartans are 5-4 as they await to see if they crack the Region 1D playoff field.