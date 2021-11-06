PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: J.I. Burton tops Thomas Walker to end on a high note; Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) and Ethan Hill (Esatside) are kings of gridiron; PH overcomes 21-0 deficit to beat Northwood; Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat) and Cole Lambert (Abingdon) star

In what was a tough season for J.I. Burton to endure, the Raiders went out on a high note.
Senior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan rushed for 108 yards as Burton took a 12-7 Cumberland District football win over the homestanding Thomas Walker Pioneers on Friday night.
Burton (3-7) ended the season with three straight victories and improved to 18-0 all-time against Thomas Walker. The Raiders missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001, but they still played a part in the final postseason picture.
Thomas Walker, Twin Valley, Eastside, Honaker and Rural Retreat entered the weekend jockeying for the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds in the Region 1D playoff field and those will be decided today after the final math is calculated.
Burton made things more muddied as Brayden Dutton and Xadrian Taybron scored touchdowns and the crew from Norton limited Thomas Walker to 135 yards of total offense.
Zack Kidwell scored TW’s lone touchdown with 4:16 remaining.
J.I. Burton 6 0 0 6—12
Thomas Walker 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
JIB – Dutton 24 run (kick blocked)
JIB – Tayborn 3 run (pass failed)
TW – Kidwell 3 run (Barczi kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 18, TW 10; Rushes-Yards: JIB 42-300, TW 31-116; Passing Yards: JIB 34, TW 19; Comp-Att-Int.: JIB 4-8-0, TW 3-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, TW 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 10-70, TW 5-40; Punts-Average: JIB 4-33.5, TW 5-39.4
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18
Ethan Hill gained 252 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns – surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season – as the Eastside Spartans crushed Castlewood and helped their postseason chances.
Hill also caught one pass for 18 yards and had a sack among his five tackles on the other side of the ball.
Jaxyson Collins added 149 passing yards and 78 rushing yards in the win. He rushed for two scores and threw a TD pass to Cobe Collin as the maestro for an offense that rolled up 568 yards of total offense.
Blake Jones, Jordan Sexton and Chase Carico led the way for Eastside’s defense. The Spartans are 5-4 as they await to see if they crack the Region 1D playoff field.
Castlewood (2-7) was led by Landen Taylor’s 207 rushing yards as he accounted all of the Blue Devils’ 18 points on TD runs of 51, 23 and 9 yards.
Castlewood 0 12 0 6—18
Eastside 20 19 7 7—53
Scoring Summary
E – E. Hill 79 run (Carico kick)
E – Gray 4 run (kick failed)
E – E. Hill 67 run (Carico kick)
E – C. Collins 77 pass from J. Collins (Carico kick)
C – Taylor 51 run (kick blocked)
E – J. Collins 25 run (kick failed)
C – Taylor 23 run (pass failed)
E – E. Hill 28 run (kick failed)
E – E. Hill 17 run (Carico kick)
E – J. Collins 41 run (Carico kick)
C – Taylor 9 run (no attempt)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 11, E 20; Rushes-Yards: C 44-231, E 32-419; Passing Yards: C 0, E 149; Comp-Att-Int.: C 0-4-1, E 10-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: C 3-2, E 2-1; Penalties-Yards: C 4-35, E 5-55; Punts-Average: C 5-29, E 1-43
George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 6
Ben Jollay rushed for 112 yards on just 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as George Wythe beat rival Fort Chiswell for the second time this season.
Luke Jollay also had a TD run, while Colton Green scooped a fumble and returned it to the house for the Maroons (6-3), who will likely be the fourth seed in the Region 1C playoffs.
Fort Chiswell was limited to 115 yards of total offense and four first downs. Ezra Varney had 91 rushing yards and scored the lone touchdown for the Pioneers.
Fort Chiswell 0 0 6 0—6
George Wythe 13 7 7 0—27
Scoring Summary
GW – L. Jollay 1 run (kick failed)
GW – Green 14 fumble return (Patel kick)
GW – B. Jollay 2 run (Patel kick)
FC – Varney 47 run (kick failed)
GW – B. Jollay 12 run (Patel kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: FC 4, GW 12; Rushes-Yards: FC 34-104, GW 40-178; Passing Yards: FC 11, GW 96; Comp-Att-Int.: FC 4-8-0, GW 7-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: FC 7-4, GW 1-1; Penalties-Yards: FC 9-95, GW 10-75; Punts-Average: FC 4-30.8, GW 4-24.8.
Wise Central 42, Grundy 0
Matthew Boggs rushed for 149 yards on 16 carries and Wise County Central’s defense was stout once again as the Warriors closed out the regular season by whipping Grundy.
Boggs scored on runs of 7, 15 and 12 yards, while the Warriors (7-3) also received two touchdowns from Tyson Tester. Dustin Sturgill also had a TD in the win.
Central’s defense did the rest in its second consecutive shutout and fourth blanking of the season.
Grundy (5-4) was limited to 56 yards of total offense and three first downs in having its four-game winning streak snapped
Central coach Luke Owens is a Grundy graduate.
Wise Central 7 14 14 7—42
Grundy 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WC – Tester 3 run (Onate kick)
WC – Sturgill 11 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 7 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 15 run (Onate kick)
WC – Tester 50 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 12 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 15, G 3; Rushes-Yards: WC 39-403, G 28-56; Passing Yards: WC 38, G 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 4-9-0, G 0-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-0, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: WC 6-50, G 2-20; Punts-Average: WC 0-0, G 5-24.
Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7
Eli Fortuner set the tone by returning a fumble 90 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Rural Retreat Indians recorded a Hogoheegee District win over Lebanon.
Jacob Alford, Kaiden Atkinson and Gunner Hagerman also had touchdowns for the Indians (5-4), who held a 310-190 edge in total offense.
Hagerman led the way with 79 rushing yards on nine carries, while Ely Blevins rushed for 77 yards and passed for 60 more.
Lebanon (2-8) got its only score on a fumble return for a touchdown by Grayson Olson.
Lebanon 7 7 7 7—28
Rural Retreat 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring Summary
RR – Fortuner 90 fumble return (Fortuner kick)
RR – Alford 14 run (Fortuner kick)
L – Olson 17 fumble return (Wilson kick)
RR – Atkinson 20 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)
RR – Hagerman 3 run (Crockett kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 10, RR 16; Rushes-Yards: L 31-62, RR 45-250; Passing Yards: L 128, RR 60; Comp-Att-Int.: L 10-12-0, RR 4-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 4-3, RR 2-1; Penalties-Yards: L 9-91, RR 5-53
Union 53, John Battle 6
Eight different players scored touchdowns for Union as the Bears walloped John Battle on Friday night at Bullitt Park.
Zavier Lomax (10 carries, 91 yards) led the way for Union, while Bradley Bunch passed for 68 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for the game’s first score.
Malachi Jenkins, Corbyn Jenkins, Gabe Sneed, Tanner Jervis, Keyandre Davis and Aiden Hafemeister also got in on the touchdown party for the Bears.
Collectively, Union (7-3) finished with 269 rushing yards on just 28 carries.
Battle (0-10) got its lone score in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Broadie Bailey to Tyler Murray. The Trojans have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season.
John Battle 0 0 6 0—6
Union 27 20 0 6—53
Scoring Summary
U – Bunch 11 run (Wharton kick)
U – M. Jenkins 54 punt return (Wharton kick)
U – C. Jenkins 17 run (kick failed)
U –Sneed 26 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Jervis 1run (Wharton kick)
U – Keyandre Davis 16 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 8 run (kick failed)
JB -- Murray 7 pass to Broadie Bailey (kick failed)
U – Haefemeister 18 run (kick failed)
Abingdon 48, Lee High 21
The regular season ended just like it began for the Abingdon Falcons – with a big win.
Cole Lambert threw for 140 yards and four touchdowns as Abingdon overpowered Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.
Abingdon will carry a 9-1 record into the Region 3D playoffs, where the Falcons will likely be the No. 2 seed.
Haynes Carter (five receptions, 130 yards) caught three of Lambert’s scoring strikes and also caught a TD pass from Lucas Honaker.
Abingdon built a 48-0 halftime lead.
Malique Hounshell was the top ground gainer for the Falcons with 61 yards on just three carries and he also returned an interception to the house.
Lee High scored all 21 of its points in the second half with Grayson Huff (25 carries, 150 yards) and quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft (168 passing yards) being the stat leaders for the Generals.
Abingdon 20 28 0 0—48
Lee High 0 0 14 7—21
Scoring Summary
A – Carter 17 pass from Lambert (kick failed)
A – Carter 14 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – Hounshell 75 INT return (Reid kick)
A – Carter 39 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – Cook 19 run (Reid kick)
A – Mock 21 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
A – Carter 26 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)
L – Hammonds 28 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
L – Roop 29 run (Dinsmore kick)
L – Perkins 4 run (Disnmore kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 13, L 23; Rushes-Yards: A 23-134, L 31-189; Passing Yards: A 186, L 168; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 9-12-1, L 12-24-2; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-0, L 1-1; Penalties-Yards: A 3-35, L 3-35; Punts-Average: A 1-28, L 2-26.5
Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7
Ridgeview broke out the heavy artillery in a Mountain 7 District victory over the Gate City Blue Devils as Cannon Hill scored five touchdowns.
Hill caught four TD passes from freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn and also rushed for a score.
Hill finished with seven catches for 147 yards, while O’Quinn was 23-of-33 through the air for 271 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
O’Quinn also had 69 rushing yards, while Brandon Beavers had eight receptions for 76 yards.
Gate City was led by quarterback Luke Bledsoe’s 110 passing yards. Carson Jenkins had four catches for 83 yards and a score, while being limited to 15 rushing yards on nine carries.
Gate City 0 0 7 0—7
Ridgeview 7 13 28 0—48
Scoring Summary
R – C. Hill 15 run (Goodman kick)
R – C. Hill 11 pass from R. O’Quinn (kick failed)
R – C. Hill 20 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
R – C. Hill 54 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
R – Beavers 18 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
GC – Jenkins 69 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)
R – C. Hill 44 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
R – R. O’Quinn 33 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First downs: GC 10, R 22; Rushes-Yards: GC 33-51, R 24-144; Passing Yards: GC 133, R 272; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 9-20-2, R 24-35-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 1-1, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 2-32, R 3-18; Punts-Average: GC 6-33.2, R 3-34.
Patrick Henry 28, Northwood 21
The Rebels overcame a 21-0 deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points in taking a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.
Northwood took the first-half lead as Sam Rhea had two touchdown runs and Blaine Joannou hauled in a 9-yard pass from Seth DeBusk.
Patrick Henry then went to work as Connor Beeson started the scoring with an 8-yard run in the second quarter to narrow the margin to 21-7.
Cody Pruitt then rushed for two TDs in the third quarter on runs of 10 and 1 yards to knot the score.
Beeson took off on a 52-yard run in the third quarter for what turned out to be the winning score.
Freddy Campos booted four extra-point kicks for PH.
Beeson led the Rebels on the ground with 228 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Patrick Henry 0 7 21 0 -28
Northwood 6 15 0 0-21
Scoring Summary
N – Sam Rhea 3 run (blocked kick)
N – Rhea 7 run (C.Rhea pass from Prater)
N – Joannou 9 pass from DeBusk (Prater kick)
PH – Beeson 8 run (Campos kick)
PH – Pruitt 10 run (Campos kick)
PH – Pruitt 1 run (Campos kick)
PH- Beeson 52 run (Campos kick)
Team Stats