PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ian Scammell (Grundy), Malique Hounshell (Abingdon), Dustin Sturgill (Wise Central), Connor Beeson (Patrick Henry), Xavyion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham) star in first-round wins

Ian Scammell ran for 295 yards on 32 attempts and four touchdowns, and also scored on six two-point conversion runs to lead Grundy to a 56-37 Region 1D playoff road victory over Chilhowie on a chilly Friday night.
Wyatt Bush added 133 yards on 13 carries and touchdowns from 3 and 32 yards. Scammell scored from 4, 39, 13 and 22 yards for the Golden Wave.
Chilhowie, which trailed 40-22 at halftime, was led by Chase Lewis, who had 102 yards on 16 carries, while scoring three different ways. He returned a kick 76 yards, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Martin and also ran for a 19-yard score.
Jonathan Gilley added 102 yards on 12 carries, scoring once on an 11-yard run for the Warriors, who finished 7-4 on the season.
Grundy (6-4), which ran for 482 yards, will meet Holston next week.
Grundy 16 24 16 0 - 56
Chilhowie 8 14 8 7 - 37
Scoring summary
GR-Scammell 4 run (Scammell kick)
CH-Lewis 76 kick return (Martin run)
GR-Bush 3 run (Scammell run)
CH-Lewis 29 pass from Martin (Thomas pass from Martin)
GR-Bush 32 run (Scammell run)
CH-Gilley 11 run (pass failed)
GR-Scammell 39 run (Scammell run)
GR-Scammell 13 run (Scammell run)
GR-Boyd 9 run (Scammell run)
CH-Lewis 19 run (Martin run)
GR-Scammell 22 run (Boyd run)
CH-Martin 1 run (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First downs: GR 27; CH 22. Rush-yards: GR 57-482 ; CH 42-265 . Pass yards: GR 0 ; CH 52. Comp-Att-Int: GR 0-1-1 ; CH 2-8-2. Fumbles-lost: GR 0-0; CH 3-2 . Penalty-yards: GR 7-47; CH 4-47. Punts-Avg: GR 0-0; CH 0-0 .
Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12
Connor Beeson ran for 203 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns to help Patrick Henry past Twin Valley in a Region 1D opening round playoff game.
Beeson scored on touchdowns of 1, 2 and 30 yards, while Cody Pruitt tallied 128 yards on 20 carries and scores of 4 and 3 yards for the Rebels, who outscored the Panthers 21-0 in the second half.
Twin Valley (7-4), which had its best season in school history, was led by Matthew Lester with 116 yards on 21 carries and 81 yards on 20 carries by Jeighkob Cooper. Both scored on 1-yard touchdown runs in the opening half.
Patrick Henry (8-3) will face either Eastside or Twin Springs next week.
Twin Valley 6 6 0 0 - 12
Patrick Henry 7 7 7 14 - 35
Scoring summary
PH–Beeson 1 run (Campos kick)
TV-Lester 1 run (run failed)
PH-Beeson 2 run (Campos kick)
TV-Cooper 1 run (run failed)
PH-Pruitt 4 run (Campos kick)
PH-Beeson 30 run (Campos kick)
PH-Pruitt 3 run (Campos kick).
Team Stats
First downs: TV 16; PH 21. Rush-yards: TV 53-210; PH 43-329. Pass yards: TV 31; PH 20. Comp-Att-Int: TV 2-5-1 ; PH 3-6-1. Fumbles-lost: TV 2-1 ; PH 2-2 . Penalty-yards: TV 8-49 ; PH 4-18. Punts-Avg: TV 3-22.0; PH 0-0 .
Graham 62, Lee 32
The Graham G-Men returned three interceptions for touchdowns on their way to a 62-12 halftime lead to defeat the Generals in a Region 2D playoff opener at Mitchell Stadium.
Xavyion Turner-Bradshaw, Brayden Watkins and Gage Sawyers reach took interceptions to the end zone for scores. Bradshaw also returned a punt for a score and added a touchdown run.
Ty’Drez Clements added two rushing touchdowns. Zack Blevins threw for a touchdown and ran for one more for the G-Men (10-0), who will host Union next week.
Lee finished the season with a 4-7 record.
Maryville 49, West Ridge 0
West Ridge’s inaugural season came to an end against Class 6 powerhouse Maryville.
Carson Jones threw for four touchdown passes and Gage LaDue caught a scoring pass and ran for another to lead the Rebels to a Class 6 second round victory over the Wolves.
Markel Fortenberry caught two passes for touchdowns, while DJ Burke added one. Noah Vaughn and Tess Dozier also had scoring runs for the Rebels (11-0), who are seeking their 15th state championship since 1998.
West Ridge, which was created from a consolidation with Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North, had a terrific first season, finishing with a 9-3 record, including a seven-game win streak, and also hosted and won a playoff game last week against Cleveland.
West Ridge 0 0 0 0 - 0
Maryville 14 28 7 0 - 49
Scoring summary
NW-Fortenberry 11 pass from Jones (PAT good)
MV-Fortenberry 8 pass from Jones (PAT kick)
MV-Vaughn 14 run (PAT kick)
MV-Burke 33 pass from Jones (PAT kick)
MV-LaDue 10 run (PAT kick)
MV-LaDue 7 pass from Jones (PAT kick)
MV-Dozier 3 run (PAT kick)
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Malique Hounshell ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead Abingdon past the Vikings in a Region 3D opening round playoff game.
Hounshell also caught two passes for 61 yards and another score for the Falcons (10-1), who led 21-0 at halftime.
Cole Lambert threw for 152 yards and a score. Haynes Carter had two receptions for 60 yards, while Peyton McClanahan caught three passes for 31 yards.
Jack Holmes and Hounshell also led Abingdon in tackles with nine apiece. They each had one of the Falcons’ five sacks in the game.
Northside dropped to 4-7.
Wise Central 43, Tazewell 14
Dustin Sturgill rushed for 134 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns as Wise County Central trounced Tazewell in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs.
Sturgill scored on runs of 34 and 1 yards, while also returning a fumble for a score.
Central (8-3) held a 410-201 edge in total offense. Ethan Mullins also scored twice in the win.
The Warriors built a 43-0 lead after three quarters.
Tazewell (5-6) received 250 passing yards from freshman quarterback Carter Creasy. Cassius Harris had 11 catches for 106 yards and a score and finished the year with 104 receptions, which is a VHSL single-season record according to the organization's online record book.
The Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs by Central for the second straight year.
Wise Central 15 14 14 0 — 43
Tazewell 0 0 0 14 —14
Scoring Summary
WC – Tester 4 run (Onate kick)
WC – Sturgill 34 run (Boggs run)
WC – Sturgill fumble recovery (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 2 run (Onate kick)
WC – Sturgill 1 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 18 pass from Church (Onate kick)
T – Harris 17 pass from Harris (Creasy run)
T – Mills 51 pass from Creasy (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 19, T 11; Rushes-Yards: WC 44-358, T 16-(-49); Passing Yards: WC 52, T 250; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 3-16-0, T 20-25-3; Fumbles-Lost: WC 2-0, T 2-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 8-70, T 3-17; Punts-Average: WC 0-0, T 3-32.6