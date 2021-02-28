PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eastside, Marion, Ridgeview, Graham won on Saturday, while Tazewell fell at Riverheads

Braedon Hensley lowered the boom to the tune of 19 tackles as Eastside opened the football season with a 15-0 non-district victory over the Hurley Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Carl McConnell Stadium.
Eastside collected six sacks, an interception and limited Hurley (1-1) to 55 yards of total offense and seven first downs.
Trevor Sanders (11 tackles) and Bryson Shepherd (10 tackles) also played well as Eastside posted its first shutout since 2016.
Will Stansberry and Nick Raymond had first-half TD runs for the Spartans. Raymond finished with 88 yards on 18 carries.
Hurley 0 0 0 0—0
Eastside 0 15 0 0—15
Scoring Summary
E – Stansberry 12 run (kick failed)
E – Safety
E – Raymond 18 run (Hill kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 7, E 11; Rushes-Yards: H 48-52, E 37-183; Passing Yards: H 3, E 10; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 2-5-1, E 1-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-0, E 4-2; Penalties-Yards: H 7-54, E 6-40; Punts-Average: H 1-23, E 1-35.
Marion 14, Chilhowie 5
Logan Langston and Ben Calhoun connected for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a non-district win over the Warriors.
Calhoun connected with Langston on TD passes of 66 and 14 yards for both of Marion’s scores on a water-logged afternoon.
Calhoun completed six of 14 passes for 103 yards while Langston had three receptions for 81 yards. Colton Blevins rushed 14 times for 52 yards.
Matt Vipperman had a pair of interceptions for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Chilhowie 0 3 0 2-5
Marion 0 0 7 7-14
Scoring Summary
C – Hutton 26 FG
M – Langston 66 pass from Calhoun (Hylton kick)
C – Safety
M – Langston 14 pass from Calhoun (Hylton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 7, M 5; Rushes-Yards: C 35-67, M 29-41; Passing Yards: C 48, M 103; Comp-Att-Int.: C 5-18-2, M 6-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: C 5-3, M 3-2; Penalties-Yards: C 3-20, M 1-5; Punts-Average: C 5-30, M 6-32
Ridgeview 42, Lee High 0
Nick Phillips threw four touchdown passes – three to Koda Counts – and also rushed for a score as Ridgeview rolled past Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.
Phillips was 9-of-15 for 175 yards through the air and rushed for 56 yards. Counts caught scoring strikes of 7, 23 and 24 yards, while Colt Fletcher had a TD catch as well. Trenton Adkins (10 carries, 105 yards, one TD) also played well.
Lee (1-1) was limited to 43 yards of total offense.
Ridgeview 14 21 0 7—42
Lee High 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R – Counts 7 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Fletcher 61 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 38 run (Knepp kick)
R – Counts 23 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Counts 24 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Phillips 1 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 16, L 3; Rushes-Yards: R 27-207, L 28-29; Passing Yards: R 175, L 14; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 9-15-0, L 3-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-0, L 2-0; Penalties-Yards: R 5-35, L 5-40; Punts-Average: R 2-35.5, L 7-22.
Graham 33, Richlands 13
Graham quarterback Jamir Blevins passed for 199 yards and rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns as the Graham G-Men rolled to a season-opening win over Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 56 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards for the G-Men, who led just 7-0 at halftime.
Sage Webb had 91 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards for Richlands, playing its first game with Thad Wells as the head coach. Noah Spencer caught an 11-yard pass from Gavin Cox for the Blue Tornado.
Graham 7 0 13 13—33
Richlands 0 0 6 7—13
Scoring Summary
G – Blevins 1 run (Morgan kick)
G – Fritz 16 run (Morgan kick)
R – Webb 5 run (pass failed)
G – Blevins 4 run (kick blocked)
G – Blevins 3 run (kick failed)
R – Spencer 11 pass from Cox (Woodson kick)
G – Meadows 21 run (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 16, R 12; Rushes-Yards: G 43-198, R 28-152; Passing Yards: G 199, R 125; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 11-19-0, R 13-24-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-0, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: G 8-70, R 6-30.
Riverheads 28, Tazewell 17
Cayden Cook-Cash scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter and Zack Smiley caught a 14-yard scoring strike from Bennett Dunlap with 3:05 left as Riverheads rallied for a win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
Tazewell built leads of 9-7 and 17-14 against the defending VHSL Class 1 state champions, but the Gladiators rallied.
Tazewell 6 3 8 0—17
Riverheads 0 7 14 7—28
Scoring Summary
T – Nunley 3 run (kick failed)
R – Z. Smiley 1 run (Robson kick)
T – Wimmer 37 FG
R – Z. Smiley 6 run (Robson kick)
T – Harris 3 run (Nunley kick)
R – Cook-Cash 8 run (Robson kick)
R – Z. Smiley 14 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)