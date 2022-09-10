Prep Football Roundup: Brayden Emerson (John Battle), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Luke Bledsoe (Gate City), C.B. Johnson (Northwood), Xander Spears (Thomas Walker) among Friday night stars

John Battle High School’s football team got to celebrate a football victory for the first time in nearly two years.

Noah Sills was 11-for-18 for 189 yards and two touchdowns and Brayden Emerson made 21 tackless to lead the Trojans to their first win since the spring of 2021 with a 19-6 non-district road win over Holston on Friday night.

John Battle (1-2) took a 12-0 first-quarter lead on a 19-yard run by Emerson, and Sills followed with a 66-yard scoring pass to Broadie Bailey. Sills also connected with Izaya Selz with a 4-yard scoring toss in the third.

Emerson also had three sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

John Battle finished with 251 total yards in what was the first gridiron victory since a 23-16 triumph over Lee High on March 26, 2021. It snapped a 14-game skid.

“They played well and I was proud of them,” said John Battle coach Bradley Ricker. “Very proud of how they played defensively. I’m just glad for the kids they had a good week of practice and pushed each other every day.”

Luke Greene scored Holston’s lone score in the final quarter on a 2-yard run. The Cavaliers outgained the Trojans with 292 yards, but lost a regular-season game for the first time since Feb. 22, 2021 to Grayson County. Holston’s regular-season win streak ended at 17 contests.

John Battle 12 0 7 0 - 19

Holston 0 0 0 6 - 6

Scoring summary

JB-Emerson 19 run (kick failed)

JB-Bailey 66 pass from Sills) (kick failed)

JB-Selz 13 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

HL-Greene 2 run (pass failed)

Gate City 24, Abingdon 7

After getting ran over in its first two games of the season, the Gate City Blue Devils stood tall in posting their first win of 2022.

Gate City (1-2) limited Abingdon (1-2) to 225 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers in earning a Mountain 7 District win that could clearly be classified as an upset.

Luke Bledsoe threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils, Hunter Lawson booted a 30-yard field goal and Ethan Fleming sealed the deal with a touchdown run with 2:24 remaining.

Luke Honaker had 82 rushing yards to lead Abingdon and the lone score for the Falcons came on his TD pass to Caden Sheffield with 9:49 left in the first quarter. From that point on, Gate City’s defense dominated and the offense reeled off 24 unanswered points.

Gate City 0 14 3 7 — 24

Abingdon 7 0 0 0 — 7

Scoring Summary

A – Sheffield 35 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)

GC – Barnett 31 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

GC – McMurray 45 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

GC – Lawson 30 FG

GC – Fleming 10 run (Lawson kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 14, A 9; Rushes-Yards: GC 44-143, A 33-136; Passing Yards: GC 134, A 89; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 7-14-0, A 6-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 1-1, A 3-3; Penalties-Yards: GC 10-78, A 9-57; Punts-Average: GC 2-34.5, A 0-0.

Northwood 6, Marion 0

The touchdown Caleb “C.B.” Johnson scored on Friday night for the Northwood Panthers was one that he will remember for the rest of his life.

Johnson’s 10-yard scamper to the end zone on Northwood’s first play of overtime gave the Panthers their first victory of the season and their first win over their Smyth County rival in seven years.

Northwood (1-2) won the toss in overtime and elected to play defense first. After stopping the Scarlet Hurricanes on four plays, Johnson took the handoff and gave Northwood the win in a game few expected the Panthers to win.

It snapped a 10-game losing streak for the squad from Saltville and also gave Greg Prater his first victory as Northwood’s head coach.

Marion (1-2) was blanked for the first time since the 2019 season.

Marion 0 0 0 0 —0

Northwood 0 0 0 6 —6

Scoring Summary

N – Johnson 10 run (no attempt)

Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6

The Rye Cove Eagles are 3-0 and in elite company.

A beatdown of Bland County put head coach Gary Collier’s crew in a league of unbeaten in far Southwest Virginia that includes Class 2 powerhouses Graham, Ridgeview and Union.

Landon Lane passed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the latest victory for the Eagles, who piled up 366 yards of total offense.

Eight different players carried the ball and four different players had receptions as part of a balanced attack. Luke Jessee hauled in three passes from Jessee and all of them resulted in touchdowns.

Lane, Will Rollins, Kaden Bowen and Logan Barnette also got in on the TD party for the Eagles. Barnette returned an interception for a score.

Bland County (0-2) had 132 yards of total offense and the lone score for the Bears came with 42 seconds remaining as Ean Looney caught a TD pass from Jack Johnson.

Bland County 0 0 0 6 — 6

Rye Cove 15 19 13 0 — 47

Scoring Summary

RC – Lane 1 run (Rollins pass from Roach-Hodge)

RC – Jessee 23 pass from Lane (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC – Rollins 17 run (run failed)

RC – Bowen 26 run (kick failed)

RC – Jessee 32 pass from Lane (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC – Jessee 35 pass from Roach-Hodge (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC – Barnette 29 INT return (kick failed)

BC – Looney 13 pass from J. Johnson (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: BC 7, RC 20; Rushes-Yards: BC 27-73, RC 24-214; Passing Yards: BC 59, RC 141; Comp.-Att.-Int.: BC 6-12-1, RC 7-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: BC 1-1, RC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: BC 4-50, RC 2-30; Punts-Average: BC 6-18.7, RC 1-22.

Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22

Aidan McGlothlin threw five touchdown passes – three of them to Kolier Pruett – as the Nar-rows Green Wave notched a non-district road win over Chilhowie.

McGlothlin was 14-of-20 for 231 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a score. Pruett had six catches for 160 yards.

Chilhowie (0-3) pulled within 20-15 with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter, but Narrows (2-0) pulled away.

Chris George (three catches, 68 yards) had a touchdown reception and touchdown run for Chilhowie, while Ian Sturgill (three receptions, 40 yards, one TD) also hauled in a scoring strike from freshman Asher Chapman.

Narrows 6 14 7 13 — 40

Chilhowie 0 8 7 7 — 22

Scoring Summary

N — Pruett 63 pass from McGlothlin (kick failed)

N — McGlothlin 3 run (Bowman kick)

C – Sturgill 27 pass from Chapman (Crewey run)

N – Crigger 22 pass from McGlothlin (Bowman kick)

C – George 4 run (Gonzalez kick)

N — Pruett 21 pass from McGlothlin (Bowman kick)

N — Crigger 11 pass from McGlothlin (Bowman kick)

N — Pruett 35 pass from McGlothlin (kick failed)

C – George 22 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 20, C 11; Rushes-Yards: N 30-140, C 30-89; Passing Yards: N 231, C 129; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 14-20-1, C 15-25-2; Fumbles-Lost: N 2-0, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: N 3-30, C 1-15; Punts-Average: N 2-36, C 3-28.7

Hurley 42, Phelps (Ky.) 12

Kevin Looney is becoming such a prolific playmaker for the Hurley Rebels that such prime-time performances like the one he delivered Friday night are becoming almost routine for the junior.

Looney scored four touchdowns to help Hurley move to 2-1 with a road win over the Hornets of Phelps. He had TD runs of 16 and 9 yards, caught a 38-yard scoring strike from Landon Bailey, returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score and also was successful on a two-point conversion.

That came one week after he put on a show against Thomas Walker.

Phelps fell to 0-4.

Hurley 8 14 12 8 — 42

Phelps 0 0 6 6 — 12

Scoring Summary

H – Looney 16 run (Bailey run)

H – Looney 9 run (Looney pass from Bailey)

H – Shaffer 5 run (run failed)

H – Looney 38 pass from Bailey (kick failed)

H – Bailey 32 run (run failed)

P – Francis run (pass failed)

P – Kender 47 run (run failed)

H – Looney 82 kickoff return (E. Hurley run)

Graham 44, Richlands 3

Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one more in the G-Men’s Southwest District rout of rival Richlands.

Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns for Graham, while the G-Men defense limited Richlands to just 51 yards of total offense.

Dylan Brown had 51 yards rushing for the Blue Tornado (1-2), which travels to Union on Fri-day. Isaiah Bandy scored Richlands’ lone points with a 48-yard second quarter field goal.

Graham (3-0) travels to Bullitt Park to face unbeaten Union next week.

Richlands 0 3 0 0 — 3

Graham 7 13 14 14 — 48

Scoring Summary:

G—Meadows 3 yard run (Nash kick)

G—Clements 14 yard run (Nash kick)

G—Clements 3 yard run (Kick no good)

R—Bandy 48 yard kick

G—Edwards 29 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G—Watkins 23 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G—Hass 24 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G—Jennings 2 yard run (Nash kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 5, G 20; Rushes-Yards: R 12 , G 226; Passing Yards: R 32 , G 146; Comp.-Att.-Int: R 3-10-2, G 12-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 4-3 , G 0-0 ; Penalties-Yards: R 7-35 , G 6-35 ; Punts-Average: R 3-36.6, G 2-25.

George Wythe 35, Giles 7

Ben Jollay ran for 138 yards and Laden Houston added 121 to lead the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District win over the Spartans.

Leyton Fowler added 96 yards for George Wythe (2-1), which finished with 487 yards on of-fense, including 398 on the ground. Tandom Smith scored two touchdowns, while Houston, Ben Jollay and Luke Jollay each added rushing scores.

Giles (1-2) was led by Christian Ratcliff, who finished 120 yards on the ground, including a 69-yard first quarter run for a touchdown.

George Wythe 21 7 0 7 - 35

Giles 7 0 0 0 - 7

Scoring summary

GW-Luke Jollay 2 run (Mitchell kick)

GL-Christian Ratcliff 69 run (Edwards kick)

GW-Smith 5 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Smith 12 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Ben Jollay 5 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Houston 26 run (Mitchell kick)

Team Stats

First downs: GW 24; GL 8. Rush-yards: GW 48-398; GL 32-164. Pass yards: GW 89; GL 13. Comp-Att-Int: GW 6-9-0; GL 1-5-0. Fumbles-lost: GW 3-0; GL 1-1. Penalty-yards: GW 3-38; GL 7-50. Punts-Avg.: GW 1-45; GL 5-28.8.

Ridgeview 37, Wise Central 14

In a matchup of Mountain 7 District unbeatens, Ryan O’Quinn owned the fourth quarter as Ridgeview pulled away to dispatch the Warriors of Wise County Central.

O’Quinn threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Koda Counts and also ripped off a 60-yard TD run in the final quarter as the Wolfpack prevailed. The sophomore passed for 236 yards with three TDs and two interceptions, while rushing for 106 yards on 15 carries.

Brandon Beavers (six receptions, 128 yards, two TDs) and Counts (five catches, 77 yards) were his top targets as Ridgeview ran its record to 3-0

Alec Gent had 130 yards on 17 carries for Central (2-1), which led 14-7 after one quarter.

Wise Central 14 0 0 0 —14

Ridgeview 7 7 8 15—37

Scoring Summary

R – Hill 9 run (Smith kick)

WC – Amos 17 pass fom Church (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 89 run (Onate kick)

R – Beavers 14 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 45 pass from R. O’Quinn (Hartsock 3 pass from Hill)

R – K. Counts 27 pass from R. O’Quinn (Honaker 3 pass from O’Quinn)

R – R. O’Quinn 60 run (Smith kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 7, R 25; Rushes-Yards: WC 29-194, R 45-294; Passing Yards: WC 49, R 236; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 2-12-1, R 15-24-2; Fumbles-Lost: WC 0-0, R 1-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 0-0, R 0-0.

Union 48, J.I. Burton 13

That Union Bears rushing attack finished with 387 yards this time – actually a season low – but it didn’t matter as they improved to 3-0 with a road win over the Raiders of J.I. Burton.

Reyshawn Anderson (16 carries, 180 yards, three touchdowns) and William Lowery (eight car-ries, 91 yards, one TD) were the leaders this time. Keyshawn Anderson, Johnny Satterfield and Aiden Hafemeister also had jaunts to the end zone.

Union led just 20-7 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.

Burton (1-2) received touchdowns from Brayden Dutton and Trey Keys. Dutton rushed for 74 yards on seven carries and caught six passes for 44 yards. However, the Raiders fell to 0-10 all-time against the bunch from Big Stone Gap.

Union 14 6 20 8 — 48

J.I. Burton 0 7 0 6 — 13

Scoring Summary

U – R. Anderson 11 run (Harmon kick)

U – R. Anderson 45 run (Harmon kick)

JIB – Dutton 57 run (Godsey kick)

U – R. Anderson 14 run (run failed)

U – K. Anderson 15 run (run failed)

U – Satterfield 12 run (Chandler run)

U – Lowery 28 run (run failed)

JIB – Keys 2 run (kick failed)

U – Hafemeister 8 run (Biggs run)

Team Stats

First Downs: U 20, JIB 9; Rushes-Yards: U 46-387, JIB 25-133; Passing Yards: U 4, JIB 63; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 3-6-0, JIB 10-19-2; Fumbles-Lost: U 1-1, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: U 3-25, JIB 3-25; Punts-Average: U 3-23.3, JIB 5-30.6

Twin Springs 44, Unaka 32

Ryan Horne sounded the horn on Friday night in showing why he is the reigning Cumberland District offensive player of the year.

Horne rushed for 268 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching a TD pass from Abel Dingus as the Titans earned a crucial win over the visiting Unaka Rangers.

Twin Springs (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Holston the previous week.

Unaka (1-3) received four touchdown passes from Landon Ramsey, who threw for 215 yards and rushed for 112 more.

Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13

Tanner Hall got his first head-coaching win on Friday night for the Thomas Walker Pioneers and it occurred in dramatic fashion.

Xander Spears reached the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run with 38.2 seconds remaining to seal the deal for the Pioneers in a Cumberland District victory over visiting Castlewood.

TW (1-2, 1-0) trailed 13-3 with 5:50 remaining before rallying.

Spears finished with 156 yards on 29 carries, while Landon Lowe caught a TD pass and Fer-nando Vega kicked a field goal.

The youngest head coach in far Southwest Virginia at 26, Hall might have gained a few gray hairs after his team’s pulsating victory.

Castlewood fell to 1-2.

Karns 35, Tennessee High 6

The trip to Knoxville was unkind as the Tennessee High Vikings lost to Karns.

Jimmy Phipps had the lone touchdown for THS, which is now 1-2.

Karns avenged last season’s loss to the Vikings.

Grayson County 40,

Rural Retreat 0

A battle of unbeaten teams turned into a lopsided affair.

Grayson County moved to 3-0 as Austin Dowell rushed for two scores and passed for 175 yards and two more touchdowns.

Rural Retreat (2-1) was led by Gatlin Hight’s 44 rushing yards. The Indians were outgained 349-102.

Rural Retreat 0 0 0 0 —0

Grayson County 7 14 6 13—40

Scoring Summary

GC – Dowell 1 run (Reyes kick)

GC – Dowell 5 run (Reyes kick)

GC – Osborne 25 pass from Dowell (Reyes kick)

GC – Gillesipe 11 run (run failed)

GC – Phipps 26 pass from Dowell (kick failed)

GC – Goad 20 run (Reyes kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 7, GC 15; Rushes-Yards: RR 36-65, GC 34-174; Passing Yards: RR 37, GC 175; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR GC 8-15-0, RR 2-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 2-1, GC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 6-65, RR 5-35; Punts-Average: RR 6-30.1, GC 1-37

Sullivan East 50,

Johnson County 26

The high-powered offense of the Sullivan East Patriots was back at work on Friday night as Drake Fisher threw four touchdown passes and also rushed for a score.

East scored a season-high point total and surpassed last season’s win total by prevailing handily. Mason Tate, Corbin Laisure, Tyler Cross, Dawson Jones and Donovan Smith-Peters also got in on the offensive explosion.

East (2-2) has scored at least 24 points in every game it has played this season.