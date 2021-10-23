PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Blevins-to-Atkinson led Rural Retreat to a win on Saturday night

Rural Retreat High School’s football field got a new name on Saturday night, but Kaiden Atkinson was his some old self.

The sure-handed 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior caught two touchdown passes from Ely Blevins as the Indians notched a 23-0 Hogoheegee District win over the Northwood Indians.

On a night when they unveiled the newly-named Dean Rhea Field at Community Stadium to honor the former head coach of the Indians, Blevins-to-Atkinson was a familiar refrain.

Blevins was 10-of-14 for 179 yards through the air with Atkinson catching four passes for 102 yards.

Gunner Hagerman (14 carries, 99 yards) also played well for the Indians, while Jacob Alford had two sacks in helping Rural Retreat (4-4) post its second shutout of the season.

Northwood (1-7) was limited to 96 yards of total offense and the Panthers have now gone 18 straight quarters without scoring. Sam Rhea passed for 66 yards in the loss.

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Rural Retreat 0 9 7 7—23

Scoring Summary

RR – Safety