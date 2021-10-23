 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Blevins-to-Atkinson led Rural Retreat to a win on Saturday night
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Blevins-to-Atkinson led Rural Retreat to a win on Saturday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RR Logo

Rural Retreat High School’s football field got a new name on Saturday night, but Kaiden Atkinson was his some old self.

The sure-handed 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior caught two touchdown passes from Ely Blevins as the Indians notched a 23-0 Hogoheegee District win over the Northwood Indians.

On a night when they unveiled the newly-named Dean Rhea Field at Community Stadium to honor the former head coach of the Indians, Blevins-to-Atkinson was a familiar refrain.

Blevins was 10-of-14 for 179 yards through the air with Atkinson catching four passes for 102 yards.

Gunner Hagerman (14 carries, 99 yards) also played well for the Indians, while Jacob Alford had two sacks in helping Rural Retreat (4-4) post its second shutout of the season.

Northwood (1-7) was limited to 96 yards of total offense and the Panthers have now gone 18 straight quarters without scoring. Sam Rhea passed for 66 yards in the loss.

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Rural Retreat 0 9 7 7—23

Scoring Summary

RR – Safety

RR – Atkinson 43 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

RR – Alford 16 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Atkinson 7 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 6, RR 19; Rushes-Yards: N 23-30, RR 37-172; Passing Yards: N 66, RR 179; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 6-16-0, RR 10-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 0-0, RR 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 7-33, RR 12-83; Punts-Average: N 6-35, RR 3-38.

LATE FRIDAY

Patrick Henry 27, Honaker 21

J-Kwon McFail rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Patrick Henry posted a non-district win over Honaker.

Connor Beeson (13 carries, 111 yards) scored the tiebreaking touchdown on a 45-yard run with 5:50 remaining for the Rebels.

PH finished with 362 yards of total offense.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts