PREP FOOTBALL: ‘Rockin & rollin’; It’s football time in Bluff City as Sullivan East works toward 2021 season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – It is football time in Tennessee.
John Ward, the longtime voice of the Tennessee Volunteers, made that motto famous.
It also applies for Sullivan East, which returned from a two-week TSSAA-mandated dead period to begin preparations for the upcoming season on Monday of this week.
“We are in camp now. We are rockin’ and rollin’,” Sullivan East second year head coach JC Simmons said. “We just finished dead period so we are just getting back. Not having the kids for two weeks, as a coach, you hate that. You want to be around your guys and be with them.”
Nearly 50 Patriots have been gathering each morning at the school’s new turf field, with the countdown on for the Aug. 20 season opener against David Crockett.
“It took us a little bit to get rolling, but after [Wednesday’s] practice I am feeling good,” Simmons said. “I have a lot of guys back, really understanding how to practice. That has been the biggest thing, learning how to practice and enjoying being there and enjoying everything about it.
“We spend way more time in practice than we do on Friday nights, plus we are going to try to make practice to when we get to Friday night, things slow down, instead of the other way.”
Sullivan East finished with a 3-6 record last season, losing 13 seniors to graduation. At least this time around the Patriots won’t be restricted like last summer when COVID-19 protocols didn’t even let them touch a ball early in the process.
“This year we could come out and we got off to a [fast] start,” Sullivan East senior center Peyton Miller said. “Last year we didn’t know what was going to happen from day to day. This year we come out and we are just ready to play.”
Simmons, who has been arriving at Sullivan East at 5:30 a.m. for practices this week, is glad the focus is now more about football.
“It is more normal to what it typically is, but you still have got things to deal with. I am telling you, it is so nice to be able to come out here and not have to sweat to death in that mask,” Simmons said. “It has been a lot more fun and being able to concentrate more solely on football and not have to worry about making sure that we are following those new regulations and all that stuff.”
Not only will the sparkling new turf field look much different from what it has before in Bluff City, but the opponents will as well, with both Sullivan Central and Sullivan South having both closed their doors. They have been replaced as conference foes by Volunteer and Seymour, joining holdovers Grainger, Greeneville and two-time defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton.
Non-league foes include David Crockett, Pigeon Forge, Johnson County, Unicoi County and Union County.
“It will be a little different, but I don’t think it will be too much,” Sullivan East senior receiver and defensive back Hunter Brown said. “I think we are ready for the teams we are going to play and not worry about the teams from the past.”
It all starts on Aug. 20 with a visit to their new field by David Crockett. They have three scrimmages as well, beginning with a visit to Chuckey-Doak on July 30. Happy Valley and Cherokee will visit Bluff City on Aug. 6, followed on Aug. 13 by new school West Ridge.
“We have got our work cut out for us. The main goal is just competing every day, it doesn’t matter who is on the field because starting from week one we know who is coming to town,” Simmons said. “They have a great team. All the way down the line, there are no slouches on this schedule.”
The mantra around the Patriots is simply to compete, no matter who they are playing next.
“I think that we are going to compete a lot this year. We know our opponents, they are tough, but we are going to come out and compete,” said Miller, whose first name is in honor of former
Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning. “We just need to prepare ourselves and keep getting better every single day and we will come out and compete.”
Sullivan East principal Andy Hare has been pleased with the positive direction that the program has taken under Simmons, a former student-athlete at Emory & Henry College.
“I believe it 100 percent. JC has an enthusiasm that is contagious and he makes people want to play for him, and that is exciting,” Hare said. “He is teaching these young men to become men and that the game of life is more important than football sometimes and he is teaching them skills that will help them be better citizens, dads and husbands one day.”
For now, Simmons wants them to buy into a particular culture to not only become productive away from the gridiron, but to win football games as well, no matter who is up next.
“I think everybody is starting to see the changes and really starting to get that culture change that we needed,” said Simmons, who has been pleased with the progress being made by Sullivan East’s feeder system at the nearby middle school and the Jr. Patriots. “I like the idea of ‘respect all, fear none’.
“It has been that kind of mentality of it is ‘so-and-so’ [opponent] this week. No, it doesn’t matter if we are playing a middle school team or we are playing some of the teams that are in our conference, we have to take each game with the same approach and that is to compete with anybody that is on the field with us.”
One of eight seniors on the Patriots, Brown will do his part to make sure that mantra is followed.
“I think we are pretty young still, but I think we are still going to be good. We just want to come out here and compete and come out and play strong,” Brown said. “We have got to keep working hard, keep our work ethic up, work as a team, be committed to each other, come out here every day and work hard.”
