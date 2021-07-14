PREP FOOTBALL: ‘Rockin & rollin’; It’s football time in Bluff City as Sullivan East works toward 2021 season

It all starts on Aug. 20 with a visit to their new field by David Crockett. They have three scrimmages as well, beginning with a visit to Chuckey-Doak on July 30. Happy Valley and Cherokee will visit Bluff City on Aug. 6, followed on Aug. 13 by new school West Ridge.

“We have got our work cut out for us. The main goal is just competing every day, it doesn’t matter who is on the field because starting from week one we know who is coming to town,” Simmons said. “They have a great team. All the way down the line, there are no slouches on this schedule.”

The mantra around the Patriots is simply to compete, no matter who they are playing next.

“I think that we are going to compete a lot this year. We know our opponents, they are tough, but we are going to come out and compete,” said Miller, whose first name is in honor of former

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning. “We just need to prepare ourselves and keep getting better every single day and we will come out and compete.”

Sullivan East principal Andy Hare has been pleased with the positive direction that the program has taken under Simmons, a former student-athlete at Emory & Henry College.