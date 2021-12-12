 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads wins sixth straight VHSL Class 1 title, runs winning streak to nation-leading 50 games; Phoebus beats LCA in Class 3
PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads wins sixth straight VHSL Class 1 title, runs winning streak to nation-leading 50 games; Phoebus beats LCA in Class 3

12112021 DH Riverheads-Galax HSFB p04

Head coaches Shane Allen of Galax (left) and Robert Cast of Riverheads shake hands after the Gladiators won their sixth consecutive Class 1 state championship with a final score of 45-14.

 DAVID HUNGATE, Special to The Roanoke Times

SALEM, Va. – Riverheads ran wild as the Gladiators rushed for 438 yards and rolled to a 45-14 victory over Galax on Saturday for their sixth consecutive VHSL Class 1 state title.

The win extended the nation’s longest active high school football win streak to 50 games.

When it was over, Galax was on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the third year in a row with another setback against the VHSL’s small-school dynasty.

Cayden Cook-Cash, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore, rambled for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, giving him 39 TDs as Riverheads finished 14-0 with its third straight unbeaten season.

He scored on runs of 38 and 3 yards as Riverheads took a 14-0 halftime lead, grinding out TD drives of 95 and 86 yards.

Cook-Cash added scores of 62 and 9 yards in the second half.

And get this: since moving to Augusta County from Georgia when he was in the sixth grade, Cook-Cash has not played in a losing football game at any level.

Luke Bryant added 177 yards on 15 carries, including a 76-yard TD run for a 31-7 lead with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

Galax (11-3) struggled to get its offense on track a week after a 51-21 semifinal win over Holston.

Riverheads now has nine VHSL titles.

CLASS 3

Phoebus 22, LCA 14

Liberty Christian Academy’s quest for its first Virginia High School League football championship came up short Saturday as the Bulldogs suffered a 22-14 defeat at the hands of Phoebus in the Class 3 title clash at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

The Phantoms (13-1) stunned LCA on Saturday thanks to their defense. Two of their three touchdowns came on interception returns, and an interception by Jalen Mayo with less than a minute left sealed it.

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season after putting together a run of 13 straight wins, including a 56-13 semifinal win over the Abingdon Falcons.

LCA hasn’t won a VHSL state title in a team sport since the baseball squad won the 4A championship in 2017.

