PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads will bring its 40-game win streak to Far SWVA on Saturday when Gladiators play at Tazewell

Casto is a brutally honest straight shooter and his team mirrors his personality.

The squad with the plain red helmets relies on a no-frills, blue-collar approach in their reliable, old-school Wing-T offense that the school has run since 1998.

Cayden Cook-Cash, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore, is among the latest star running back for Riverheads.

“ When you have won 40 straight games there are too many things to list that impress you about them,” Harris said. “Their game film is more like a clinic tape on how to execute their offense and defense. They have tremendous athletes and coaches, but the way they carry themselves and represent their school is something their community can be proud of. They are a hard-nosed football team and class act.”

The deepest Riverheads had traveled into Southwest Virginia previously for a game was a 31-20 state semifinal win at George Wythe in 2015. The Gladiators beat Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2018 state finals in Salem.

How did this matchup with the Bulldogs come about?