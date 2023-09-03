TAZEWELL, Va. – Next man up is a statement coaches often use and both Riverheads coach Ray Norcross and Tazewell boss J’me Harris had need of it on Saturday.

Riverheads was without star running back/linebacker Cayden Cook-Cash and Tazewell lost quarterback Carter Creasy to injury in the first half.

Each team had players step up in a game that was much closer than the scoreboard indicated as Riverheads recorded a 35-7 triumph and spoiled Tazewell’s 2023 season-opener.

Sophomore Jonathan Talbott ran for 113 yards on 16 carries to lead a Gladiator ground game that amassed 322 yards rushing, 204 of which occurred in the first half.

Axe Compton came off the bench to replace Creasy, who took a hard hit after a long run early in the second quarter.

The reserve signal-caller finished the day completing 14-of-23 passes for 165 yards and the only Bulldog touchdown.

Both teams opened the game with long drives, only to be stopped on fourth down attempts in the territory of their opponents.

Riverheads (1-1) got on the board in the first quarter on a TD run by Levi Dunlap. Carson Roberts kicked the extra point and finished 5-for-5 on the day.

Austin Roberts added a 26-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter to make it 14-0 at the half. Dunlap completed his first pass of the season for a touchdown to put Riverheads up 21-0 to open the third quarter.

Tazewell struck back quickly with Compton hitting Logan McDonald for a touchdown.

“I thought we played well through the third quarter,” Harris said. “We were down 21-7; unfortunately it was a lot of first game mistakes.”

The Bulldogs made six trips to the Riverheads red zone in the game only to be stopped short of the goal line on five occasions.

“We had some younger kids step up and play well, because we had some injuries,” Norcross said. “If their quarterback doesn’t get hurt it might have been different.”

Despite having just four players over 250 pounds, the Gladiators pushed their way down the field on offense and swarmed to the football on defense all day.

“We are little but we are scrappy,” Norcross said. “They don’t know any different. We are always the smallest bunch out there.”

A fumble return for a touchdown and interception accounted for the rest of the Riverheads scoring.

“We will get out there Monday and try to correct our mistakes and get ready for the backyard brawl with Richlands,” Harris said.

Harris said the initial report was a shoulder injury for Creasy, a junior who has passed for 48 touchdowns during the first two years of his career.

“We will take a look at it and see if he will be ready next week,” Harris said. “If not, we will coach Axe up and be ready to go. He is a good football player and we have the utmost confidence he can come in and win us a football game.”

Riverheads was coming off an 8-7 loss to Central-Woodstock, last year’s Class 2 state runner-up.

The Gladiators won the last seven VHSL Class 1 state titles before moving up to Class 2 and they host Fort Defiance on Friday.

“If, and when, Cayden gets back we will have more depth at running back and if he doesn’t, it’s next man up,” Norcross said.