PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads downs Tazewell for 41st straight win

TAZEWELL, Va. – Even on a day when Tazewell High School junior Cassius Harris had the game of his life, the Bulldogs were just a mere speed bump for the methodical football machine that is the Riverheads Gladiators.
Harris caught 20 passes for 174 yards, but that wasn’t near enough for Tazewell to get the upper hand on Riverheads as the Gladiators rolled to a 56-19 win on Saturday afternoon and extended their winning streak to 41 games.
The 6-foot-2, 166-pound Harris made 10 grabs in each half on throws from freshman quarterback Carter Creasy to shatter the single-game school record and according to the VHSL’s online record book – which is not always accurate or up to date – that ties the state mark set by Mountain View’s Allen “A.J.” Fernow in 2007.
Just call him Catchius Harris now.
“I wasn’t aware of the stats,” Harris said. “I was just trying to help my team win the game. I was able to get open because our line did a good job in protection and allowed Carter the time to find me.”
He also absorbed plenty of hard hits on most of those grabs as he was usually greeted by a few Riverheads defenders after corralling the pigskin.
“They’re a really physical team,” Harris said. “They would smack you hard every play as hard as they could.”
Harris’ final catch was a 3-yard touchdown strike with 39.7 seconds remaining and his longest reception went for 20 yards as Riverheads defenders kept Harris from any major gains
“Tazewell slings that thing all over the field,” said Riverheads coach Robert Casto. “Against a team like that, the big thing is not to give up a big play.”
Most of the big plays were reserved for Riverheads as they usually are.
The Gladiators (5-0) cracked the 50-point mark for the third time this season and did so with their usual formula for success: Dominating up front to clear holes for a rugged rushing attack that gained nearly 500 yards, delivering punishing hits on defense and capitalizing on the mistakes of their opponents.
Departing the Staunton area at 8 a.m. for the program’s deepest foray into far Southwest Virginia and with three starters out due to injury, Riverheads got off to a rough start and lost a fumble on its first play from scrimmage.
That would not be a sign of things to come as the Gladiators scored on their next six possessions to build a 42-0 halftime lead. The tone-setter was once again 6-foot-2, 182-pound sophomore stud Cayden Cook-Cash, who amassed 219 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns – all in the first half.
Cook-Cash’s 3-yard run on 4th-and-goal got the Gladiators on the board with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.
With Riverheads leading 21-0 in the second quarter, the Gladiators stopped Creasy a yard short of the goal line. Riverheads answered by needing just six plays to cover 99 yards and Cash-Cook capped off the drive with a 52-yard scoring jaunt.
Tazewell turned it over on downs at Riverheads’ 13-yard line on the ensuing possession and Cash-Cook ripped off an 87-yard TD run on the very next play.
Bennett Dunlap, Aidan Miller, Ryan Farris and Shay Archie also scored TDs for Riverheads as the five-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champs beat a team in a higher classification for the third straight game. According to a MaxPreps.com post earlier this month, Riverheads’ run of consecutive wins is the eighth-longest active streak among prep squads in the United States.
The Gladiators do it with a smashmouth, no-frills approach.
“The biggest thing for all of it is one day at a time, one practice at a time and that is our philosophy here and that’s what we preach and harp,” Casto said. “Our kids work hard and I don’t know if we are better than everybody else, but I know our kids work hard.”
Creasy was 30-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Tazewell, but was picked off four times. Weldon Hagy snagged two interceptions for the Gladiators, while Farris and Landon Lightner bagged INTs as well.
Jacob Mullins and Jared Mullins also scored for Tazewell (1-3) and that duo accounts for two of the eight seniors on the roster for the Bulldogs. The team has received a football education in the season’s early stages as the team’s first four opponents have a combined record of 14-1.
“I’m surprised [Class 4 powerhouse] Salem’s not coming to town next week,” Tazewell coach J’me Harris said with a smile.
Carter Creasy-to-Cassius Harris is certainly a promising combination for Tazewell as the Bulldogs have shown signs of improvement.
“When you’ve played the schedule we’ve played the first half of the season,” said Coach Harris, Cassius’ father. “It lets you know what guys you can count on and what guys need to work a little harder and get improvement as you move forward.”
Cassius Harris proved in a big way he can be counted on to catch the ball.
Riverheads 14 28 7 7—56
Tazewell 0 0 7 12—19
Scoring Summary
R – Cook-Cash 3 run (Robson kick)
R – Dunlap 1 run (Robson kick)
R – Miller 9 run (Robson kick)
R – Cook-Cash 52 run (Robson kick)
R – Cook-Cash 87 run (Robson kick)
R – Cook-Cash 1 run (Robson kick)
R – Farris 65 INT return (Robson kick)
T – Jacob Mullins 65 fumble return (Jared Mullins kick)
T – Jared Mullins 30 pass from Creasy (kick blocked)
R –Archie 53 run (Robson kick)
T – Harris 3 pass from Creasy (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 20, T 12; Rushes-Yards: R 43-478, T 15-95; Passing Yards: R 11, T 311; Comp.-Att-Int.: R 1-2-0, T 30-44-4; Fumbles-Lost: R 4-3, T 2-1; Penalties-Yards: R 6-38, T 9-65; Punts-Average: R 0-0, T 0-0.
