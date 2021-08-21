PREP FOOTBALL: Ridgeview's Cannon Hill has plenty of incentive

CLINTWOOD, Va. – Few athletes in far Southwest Virginia have more incentive this fall than Ridgeview junior football player Cannon Hill.
Flash back to the third game of Hill’s sophomore basketball season against John Battle.
“I went up for a layup and must have come down wrong,” Hill said. “I really didn’t notice anything at the time, but my coaches said I kept rubbing my hip.”
Hill finished out the game, but the discomfort continued.
“About two or three games later, I really started to feel it,” Hill said.
What was the diagnosis?
“Two fractures in my hip. It happened in basketball, and then it happened again when I started football practice,” Hill said.
Just like that, Hill’s football season was over.
Instead of competing, Hill was forced to watch his friends from the sidelines.
“It was horrible,” Hill said. “I had so much fun playing as a freshman, and we had a really good team coming back. But I couldn’t do anything to help.”
As Hill endured an eight-week rehab and healing process, he still came to every Ridgeview football practice and game.
“It was a process,” Hill said. “I studied the offense, spent time with the coaches, and just tried to make the best out of the situation.”
The anguish was compounded when a positive COVID-19 test within the Ridgeview program forced the Wolfpack to cancel games against Mountain 7 District rivals Abingdon and Union. Despite a 2-1 record, the Wolfpack were left out of the playoff picture.
A 38-34 victory over Richlands in a VHSL Plus-One game offered the only solace.
“We came together as a unit that day, figured out our offense and executed well,” Hill said. “The win gave us something to build on. Now, we just want to learn from the experience and move on.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hill skipped the summer football camp grind to focus on his recovery.
“But I did go to basketball camp, and that’s when I really started to notice that my health was improving,” Hill said. “I also spent hours at the field working out with my teammates. Once we got out there for the start of fall practice, I was back to 100 percent.”
That’s encouraging news for Ridgeview fans. With record-setting running back Trenton Adkins now in the football program at Toledo, Hill figures to play a key role at running back and slot back.
“I might run some jet sweeps, I might run the ball up the middle, I might go deep for passes and I might even throw the ball. It just depends on the formation, and I am cool with that,” Hill said. “I hate being settled in at one spot on offense. I just want to touch the ball.”
Hill knows all about the fundamentals of the running back position. He divided his time between tailback and fullback at the youth league level, where his running mate was often Adkins.
“I blocked and ran some,” Hill said. “Once I got to middle school, the coaches wanted to use me at quarterback. I also played quarterback on the JV team. I’ve always just kind of played everywhere.”
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn has the task of replacing Nick Phillips at quarterback. Phillips threw for 17 scores the past two seasons.
“I like the challenge,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve put in a lot of work mentally and physically, and I’ve been able to grasp things.”
The learning curve for O’Quinn was smoothed by a rigorous summer schedule.
“I’ve been at the field every day,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve thrown a lot of balls to my receivers and spent a lot of time with my offensive coordinator watching film and going over reads.”
O’Quinn is relieved to have a healthy Hill in the mix.
“Of course, it’s nice to have Cannon back on the field with me,” O’Quinn said. “Cannon will be catching the ball, running the ball, and throwing some. He’s a great athlete.”
While Hill missed last season, he does have varsity experience. Hill started at outside linebacker as freshman and saw considerable playing time on offense in various roles, including quarterback.
“My favorite position is actually linebacker,” Hill said.
Like the rest of his teammates, Hill said he’s been counting down the days until the Aug. 26 season opener at J.I. Burton.
“I got my final X-ray on Aug. 4. That was a big day because I was ready to get the final word on my injury. I didn’t have any pain, so I’m good to go.”
One goal for Hill is to help create a new identity for the Wolfpack following the graduation of Adkins.
“Where is Trenton and his No. 6 jersey, that question has been asked a bunch in practice,” Hill said. “Trenton built his own thing, and his example gives us all something to strive for.
“It’s been a rough year with the injury, but I can’t wait to get back to work and do my part.”
