PREP FOOTBALL: Ridgeview rolls past Grundy in moving to 3-0

“We like to run the deep ball,” said O’Quinn, who also ran for 80 yards. “Anytime we see him on a 1-on-1 we are going to throw it. He is a great receiver and he is so fast and he has got great hands. He is great to throw to.”

Hill ran for 113 yards, in addition to a 1-yard scoring run to open the scoring and added an 8-yard touchdown just 18 seconds before halftime to put the Wolfpack up 28-7.

“They had a big win last week like we did. We had a great win over Central and they had a good win over Blacksburg,” Hill said. “We knew they would be no pushover. I will be honest with you, we had a sloppy week of practice. We took it easy, we played down to our competition, but we were lucky enough to get out of here with a win and get it done tonight.”

Hill has been especially impressed with O’Quinn, who hasn’t play like a freshman in leading the Wolfpack to a 3-0 start to the season.

“Ryan, you have got to love him. No one has any clue how much work that kid puts in,” Hill said. “That kid works the most I have seen. He is out here 30 minutes earlier than anybody else. He is here days that we ain’t, he is incredible.

“For a freshman to play like that, it is incredible and it is really something to watch. I am proud of him, I love him to death.”