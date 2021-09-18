PREP FOOTBALL: Ridgeview rolls past Grundy in moving to 3-0

ROSE RIDGE, Va. - Two unbeaten teams were coming in having picked up big wins the previous week.
It was Ridgeview that kept it it going, scoring 28 first half points on its way to a 42-13 non-district win over Grundy on a muggy Friday night at Wolfpack Stadium.
Despite throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and running for two more scores, Ridgeview freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn wasn’t all that pleased with the way the Wolfpack played after last week’s win over Wise County Central.
“I put in a lot work, but tonight wasn’t one of my best days. We came off Central last week and we didn’t play as a team,” O’Quinn said. “We have got things to put together, but I think we will be alright. We have just got to keep working and play as a team together and we will be fine.”
Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller had warned his squad about a possible letdown.
“I told the boys you can’t think about the last game, you have got to move on and we can’t have a hangover in a trap game here,” Tiller said. “Grundy is a great team, big and physical and they can run well so we knew we were going to have our hands full.”
Both of O’Quinn’s scoring passes were to Brandon Beavers, including from 40 yards to make it 14-0 in the quarter, and added a 35-yard scoring strike in the third period. Beavers finished with three receptions for 88 yards.
“We like to run the deep ball,” said O’Quinn, who also ran for 80 yards. “Anytime we see him on a 1-on-1 we are going to throw it. He is a great receiver and he is so fast and he has got great hands. He is great to throw to.”
Hill ran for 113 yards, in addition to a 1-yard scoring run to open the scoring and added an 8-yard touchdown just 18 seconds before halftime to put the Wolfpack up 28-7.
“They had a big win last week like we did. We had a great win over Central and they had a good win over Blacksburg,” Hill said. “We knew they would be no pushover. I will be honest with you, we had a sloppy week of practice. We took it easy, we played down to our competition, but we were lucky enough to get out of here with a win and get it done tonight.”
Hill has been especially impressed with O’Quinn, who hasn’t play like a freshman in leading the Wolfpack to a 3-0 start to the season.
“Ryan, you have got to love him. No one has any clue how much work that kid puts in,” Hill said. “That kid works the most I have seen. He is out here 30 minutes earlier than anybody else. He is here days that we ain’t, he is incredible.
“For a freshman to play like that, it is incredible and it is really something to watch. I am proud of him, I love him to death.”
Grundy (1-1) finally opened its season last week, defeating Blacksburg, but fell behind early to the Wolfpack, pulling within 21-7 in the second quarter on a 21-yard run by Ian Scammell. They didn’t score again until Scammell scored from 15 yards out in the fourth quarter. Scammell finished with 158 yards on the ground.
“It is a well coached and fast football team. O’Quinn, he can hurt you two ways, in the air and on the ground both,” Grundy assistant coach Scotty Bostic said. “Their defense swarms to the ball. We knew they were good and when you come over here and play them it just makes it that much tougher.
“We have just got to bounce back, keep our heads up. I thought we still played hard in the second half and that says a lot about our little football team here.”
Ridgeview added a final score on a 2-yard run by Zander Boggs in the fourth quarter to finish off a 3-0 start to the season. Hunter Goodman made all six of his extra point kick conversions. The Wolfpack also created a pair of turnovers, including an interception by Cody Deel.
“That is where we wanted to be,” Tiller said. “We knew last week was going to be a tough one, this week was going to be tough and the first week there with Norton, they returned a lot. To be 3-0 at this point we are pretty pleased right now so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
While Ridgeview will host Lee High for homecoming next Friday, the Golden Wave will travel to Black Diamond District rival Honaker in what is Tigers’ coach Doug Hubbard’s final regular season meeting against Grundy.
“We have got a district matchup with Honaker and we know they are going to be ready to be go, especially with coach’s final year over there,” Bostic said. “It is going to be a fun game to watch so you had better get there early.”
Grundy 0 7 0 6 - 13
Ridgeview 14 14 7 7 - 42
Scoring Summary
RV-Hill 1 run (Goodman kick)
RV-Beavers 40 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
RV-O’Quinn 10 run (Goodman kick)
GR-Scammell 21 run (Ca. Deel kick)
RV-Hill 8 run (Goodman kick)
RV-Beavers 35 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
GR-Scammell 15 run (kick failed)
RV-Boggs 2 run (Goodman kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: GR 18; RV 22. Rush-yards: GR 49-225; RV 33-236. Pass yards: GR 51; RV 193. Comp-Att-Int: GR 4-12-1; RV 9-15-0. Fumbles-lost: GR 2-1; RV 2-1. Penalty-yards: GR 5-45; RV 10-57. Punts-Avg: GR 2-26.3; RV 2-34.0.