PREP FOOTBALL: Ridgeview rallies from 10 down to beat Wise County Central in Region 2D Semifinals

Tiller and his defensive coordinator Kent Grant delivered an instructional halftime speech that served to counter the Central offense.

“ We told our guys that this was going to be like a heavyweight fight,” Tiller said. “We saw what Central’s gameplan was and made some adjustments that helped us take away a couple things they were doing.”

As the defense adjusted for Ridgeview, O’Quinn found his groove.

He completed a 34-yard scoring pass to Hill to bring Ridgeview within 17-14 with 7:47 left in the third and then directed a 63-yard march that resulted in a 20-17 advantage with 4:28 left in the quarter.

With running back Matthew Boggs (122 yards rushing on 24 carries) slowed by an ankle injury, the Warriors were unable to answer.

“ We had guys going down left and right with rolled ankles, but Ridgeview deserved to win,” Central coach Luke Owens said. “I hate this for our kids. We played hard, but we just didn’t make enough plays. That’s the bottom line.”

Wise Central kept O’Quinn in check early, but the freshman prodigy found his targets in the second half.