PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands uses tough defense in win over VHS, 37-0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Thad Wells has a mind for offense, but the head football coach at Richlands High School certainly appreciates a dominant defensive effort like the one his team delivered on Saturday afternoon.

“The trademark of Richlands football throughout the last several decades has been playing really physical, tough defense,” Wells said. “It starts there.”

That hard-hitting defense coupled with a balanced offensive attack added up to a 37-0 Southwest District victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.

It marked the first win for Wells as the boss of his alma mater and the Blue Tornado bounced back from the previous week’s setback to Graham.

This is the fourth head-coaching job for Wells, a former quarterback at Richlands.

“I honestly don’t feel like it’s year one coming back home,” Wells said. “The kids are grasping everything we’re trying to do more and more. We do put a lot on them – our defense has a lot of fronts and our offense has a ton of formations, so there’s a learning curve. We just needed live action to feel our way through this. Hopefully, with every live rep we get a little better each time.”

The Blues (1-1, 1-0) simply stonewalled the Bearcats inside the Stone Castle.