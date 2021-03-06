PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands uses tough defense in win over VHS, 37-0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Thad Wells has a mind for offense, but the head football coach at Richlands High School certainly appreciates a dominant defensive effort like the one his team delivered on Saturday afternoon.
“The trademark of Richlands football throughout the last several decades has been playing really physical, tough defense,” Wells said. “It starts there.”
That hard-hitting defense coupled with a balanced offensive attack added up to a 37-0 Southwest District victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.
It marked the first win for Wells as the boss of his alma mater and the Blue Tornado bounced back from the previous week’s setback to Graham.
This is the fourth head-coaching job for Wells, a former quarterback at Richlands.
“I honestly don’t feel like it’s year one coming back home,” Wells said. “The kids are grasping everything we’re trying to do more and more. We do put a lot on them – our defense has a lot of fronts and our offense has a ton of formations, so there’s a learning curve. We just needed live action to feel our way through this. Hopefully, with every live rep we get a little better each time.”
The Blues (1-1, 1-0) simply stonewalled the Bearcats inside the Stone Castle.
Virginia High’s longest gain from scrimmage was 11 yards as the Bearcats (1-1, 0-1) managed just five first downs (one in the second half) and 47 yards of total offense. VHS committed three turnovers and punted nine times.
“It felt like we were in 3rd-and-longs all day,” said Virginia High coach Michael Crist. “We couldn’t get the chains moving.”
Dalton Smith, Dylan Brown and Christian Ratliff snagged interceptions for Richlands, while Isaac Cole and Bowen Tarter played well defensively too. Brandon Compton is in his first season as the Blue Tornado’s defensive coordinator.
Cole sacked quarterback Brody Jones a couple of times as he gave Virginia High’s offensive front headaches. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior defensive lineman from the Jewell Ridge area of Tazewell County is a jewel.
“We had a good week of practice and we were very prepared for that team,” Cole said. “We just put the hammer down. We’re all exhausted, because we gave it our all out there on that field. It’s all we could ask for.”
Richlands finished with 172 passing yards and 156 rushing yards as the wealth was spread on the offensive side of the ball. Speedster Sage Webb scored three touchdowns on dashes of 3 and 34 yards and by hauling in a 27-yard scoring strike from Gavin Cox.
Logan Steele (16 carries, 65 yards) and Cox (140 passing yards) had good days. Brown had a touchdown run to along with his interception.
“The first game was a tough opponent in Graham and we just spent this week on the little stuff,” Webb said. “We still made some mistakes, but it was great to come out here and get a good team win.”
Webb has witnessed a steady progression day-by-day and practice-by-practice under Wells’ direction.
“It’s been a long process,” Webb said. “It’s difficult to start a whole new system of offense and defense, but we’re coming together. You could see it a little more this week. We’re happy to come out here and get a win.”
Dominic Norris and Ajaani Delaney bagged interceptions for Virginia High, but those were about the only highlights for the Bearcats. Richlands held a 20-7 edge in total seniors as well.
“We missed on a shot or two where I thought maybe we could have had something,” Crist said. “We just didn’t get anything going offensively today. We just lacked some details and execution today, but I do feel like our guys battled.”
Richlands will have a battle next week against SWD rival Tazewell (1-1, 1-0) in a highly-anticipated showdown.
“It’s Tazewell, so no need for motivation,” Wells said. “We love playing each other and it’ll be fun. They’ve got a great team right now with a lot of athletes and do some interesting things. It should be a great game.”
Richlands 7 13 7 10 –37
Virginia High 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R – D. Brown18 run (Ashby kick)
R – Webb 27 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Webb 3 run (kick blocked)
R – Webb 34 run (Bandy kick)
R – Ashby 28 FG
R – Newberry 1 run (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 19, VHS 5; Rushes-Yards: R 37-156, VHS 19-31; Passing Yards: R 172, VHS 16; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 19-33-2, VHS 7-25-3; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-0, VHS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 10-80, VHS 6-45; Punts-Average: R 1-34, VHS 9-21.6
