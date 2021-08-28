PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands takes 38-13 win over Gate City

RICHLANDS, Va. – A strong start to both halves enabled Richlands to break out the ice bucket for new head coach Jeff Tarter and claim a 38-13 win over Gate City in the season-opener for both teams.

Richlands’ defense stopped Gate City’s first drive and Dylan Brown and Gavin Cox took turns running the ball on a six-play drive that ended with Cox scoring on a 2-yard run. The defense set the offense up again moments later as Jeremiah Horn intercepted a pass to halt the Blue Devils.

Cox hooked up with Drew Simmons for a 40-yard touchdown and the Blues led 14-0 after one. Gate City came back in the second quarter as Luke Bledsoe teamed with Carson Jenkins for a 56-yard touchdown pass. After Isaiah Bandy connected on a 31-yard field goal, Gate City marched to the Richlands 5 before Dylan Brown halted the drive with an interception.

“I think we may have gotten a little gassed. We were sky high with it being the first game,” Tarter said.

The Blues came back strong in the third quarter, putting 21 straight points on the board. Brown returned the second-half kickoff to the 19 to set the offense up.