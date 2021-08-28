PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands takes 38-13 win over Gate City

RICHLANDS, Va. – A strong start to both halves enabled Richlands to break out the ice bucket for new head coach Jeff Tarter and claim a 38-13 win over Gate City in the season-opener for both teams.
Richlands’ defense stopped Gate City’s first drive and Dylan Brown and Gavin Cox took turns running the ball on a six-play drive that ended with Cox scoring on a 2-yard run. The defense set the offense up again moments later as Jeremiah Horn intercepted a pass to halt the Blue Devils.
Cox hooked up with Drew Simmons for a 40-yard touchdown and the Blues led 14-0 after one. Gate City came back in the second quarter as Luke Bledsoe teamed with Carson Jenkins for a 56-yard touchdown pass. After Isaiah Bandy connected on a 31-yard field goal, Gate City marched to the Richlands 5 before Dylan Brown halted the drive with an interception.
“I think we may have gotten a little gassed. We were sky high with it being the first game,” Tarter said.
The Blues came back strong in the third quarter, putting 21 straight points on the board. Brown returned the second-half kickoff to the 19 to set the offense up.
Cox scored on a 1-yard run just a minute and 31 seconds into the quarter and Bandy’s extra point made it 24-7. Cox came right back and connected with Simmons again for a 15-yard touchdown as the Blue Tornado kept rolling.
Sage Webb put the final Richlands touchdown of the night on the board with a 23-yard scamper to the end zone.
A late hit on Shane Vencill after he recovered a fumble resulted in both benches emptying. Order was restored and Gate City’s Jeremy Houseright came across the field and apologized.
The Blue Devils picked up their second score of the night on an 83-yard run by Jenkins against the Tornado second-teamers. Tarter was happy to get his first win and celebrated with the team as COVID-19 protocol prevented fans from coming on the field in the Richlands tradition.
“We are happy to get the win the kids played hard and the young guys continue to impress me,” Tarter said.
The Blue Tornado finished the night with 375 yards of offense, 249 of it on the ground. Cox was seven of 12 through the air for 107 yards.
Gate City got 116 yards from Jenkins with most of it coming on the one big run. Quarterback Luke Bledsoe also ran hard for the Blue Devils.
Tarter praised the effort of a Gate City team that was missing some players and said he hoped all the teams stayed healthy and keep playing. Richlands prepares to hit the road to Union next week.
Gate City 0 7 0 6—13
Richlands 14 3 21 0—38
Scoring Summary
R – Cox 2 run (Bandy kick)
R – D. Simmons 40 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
GC – Jenkins 55 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)
R – Bandy 31 FG
R – Cox 1 run (Bandy kick)
R – D. Simmons 15 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Webb 23run (Bandy kick)
GC – Jenkins 83 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 12, R 22; Rushes-Yards: GC 38-208, R 44-249; Passing Yards: GC 94, R 126; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 6-15-2, R 8-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 2-2, R 1-1; Penalties-Yards: GC 3-20, R 5-63; Punts-Average: GC 2-36, R 2-21.5