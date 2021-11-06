PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands scores 22 fourth-quarter points to vanquish Virginia High, earn second place in Southwest District

RICHLANDS, Va. – A fantastic finish at Ernie Hicks Stadium that saw Richlands outscore Virginia High 22-0 in the fourth quarter on Friday night and propelled the Tornado to a 35-20 victory and second place in the Southwest District.

Trailing 20-13 heading into the final period the Blues got a touchdown from Sage Webb and after a penalty against VHS moved the ball inside the two, Gavin Cox ran for the two-point conversion and put Richlands in front to stay.

Up 21-20, the Tornado was pinned at its half yard line by a Bearcat punt and drove the length of the field in nine plays with Webb scoring his third touchdown of the night to seal the victory.

Jeremiah Horne knocked down a fourth down pass on Virginia High’s next possession and the Blues drove 35 yards with Cox putting the icing on the cake. The Bearcats had one last attempt but couldn’t get across midfield.

The Blue Tornado offensive line cleared the way for Webb and Dylan Brown to each go over the 100-yard rushing mark. Cox had 74 on 10 carries as Richlands totaled 318 as a team.

“I am so proud of this whole group,” said Richlands coach Jeff Tarter. “I put it on the defense a couple of times and they came through. It was a total team effort.”