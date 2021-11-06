PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands scores 22 fourth-quarter points to vanquish Virginia High, earn second place in Southwest District

RICHLANDS, Va. – A fantastic finish at Ernie Hicks Stadium that saw Richlands outscore Virginia High 22-0 in the fourth quarter on Friday night and propelled the Tornado to a 35-20 victory and second place in the Southwest District.
Trailing 20-13 heading into the final period the Blues got a touchdown from Sage Webb and after a penalty against VHS moved the ball inside the two, Gavin Cox ran for the two-point conversion and put Richlands in front to stay.
Up 21-20, the Tornado was pinned at its half yard line by a Bearcat punt and drove the length of the field in nine plays with Webb scoring his third touchdown of the night to seal the victory.
Jeremiah Horne knocked down a fourth down pass on Virginia High’s next possession and the Blues drove 35 yards with Cox putting the icing on the cake. The Bearcats had one last attempt but couldn’t get across midfield.
The Blue Tornado offensive line cleared the way for Webb and Dylan Brown to each go over the 100-yard rushing mark. Cox had 74 on 10 carries as Richlands totaled 318 as a team.
“I am so proud of this whole group,” said Richlands coach Jeff Tarter. “I put it on the defense a couple of times and they came through. It was a total team effort.”
The Blues won despite losing three fumbles and getting some untimely penalties.
Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson said his team needed to be more consistent.
Patterson said they had opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them. Stevie Thomas, rumored to be nursing a bad hamstring scored all of Virginia High’s points and ran for 146 yards on 18 carries. Webb, bound for Ivy League member Pennsylvania next season, had 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Cox was 6-of-8 through the air for one touchdown. That was an 11-yard toss to Jordan Honeycutt. The win give the Tornado a 3-1 SWD record and a home game in the playoffs next week. Virginia High, despite an 8-2 record, will hit the road in the first round of the playoffs as the Bearcats finished third in the Southwest District.
The Bearcats fumbled the opening kickoff to set Richlands up for the early lead and the Blues led by a one-point margin, 13-12, at the break. The ‘Cats built a 20-13 lead in the third quarter before Richlands mounted its big comeback.
The Tornado (4-5) could face a rematch with Ridgeview next week.
VHS hasn’t beaten Richlands since 1999.
Virginia High 6 6 8 0—20
Richlands 6 7 0 22—35
Scoring Summary
R – Webb 11 yard run (kick failed)
VHS - Thomas 2 yard run (kick blocked)
VHS - Thomas on a three yard (pass failed)
R - Honeycutt 11 yard pass from Cox Bandy (kick failed)
VHS - Thomas 7 run (Thomas from Jones)
R - Webb 7 run (Cox run)
R - Webb 4 run (Bandy kick)
R - Cox 4 run (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 19, R 21; Rushes-Yards: VHS 27-184, R 38-318; Passing Yards: VHS 214, R 106; Comp.-Att.-Int. VHS 18-32-0, R 6-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 1-1, R 3-3; Penalties-Yards: VHS 2-12, R 5-35; Punts-Average: VHS 2-33, R 1-31.