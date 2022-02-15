PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands, E&H alum Jack Ginn is new head football coach at Marion

Jack Ginn played football in the Southwest District and now he’s getting a chance to coach in the league.
The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.
A 1983 graduate of Richlands, Ginn has spent most of his career as a college coach
He had stints as an assistant at Emory & Henry, Shepherd, Wartburg, Grand Valley State and compiled a 23-17 record as the head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan from 2004-2007, which included a NCAA Division III playoff win.
“Coach Ginn brings a tremendous amount of experience in football,” said Marion principal Mike Davison. “He has coached at the DII, DIII, and high school levels, with experience as a coordinator and head coach. He also has a wealth of knowledge in the area of strength and conditioning. Coach Ginn is a Richlands native, an Emory and Henry College alum, and he understands Southwest Virginia and the importance of high school football. More importantly, he understands the importance of using football as a tool to build better men. We look forward to adding his excitement and enthusiasm to our staff. “
