PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands, E&H alum Jack Ginn is new head football coach at Marion

“Coach Ginn brings a tremendous amount of experience in football,” said Marion principal Mike Davison. “He has coached at the DII, DIII, and high school levels, with experience as a coordinator and head coach. He also has a wealth of knowledge in the area of strength and conditioning. Coach Ginn is a Richlands native, an Emory and Henry College alum, and he understands Southwest Virginia and the importance of high school football. More importantly, he understands the importance of using football as a tool to build better men. We look forward to adding his excitement and enthusiasm to our staff. “