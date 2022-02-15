 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands, E&H alum Jack Ginn is new head football coach at Marion

  • 0
Marion logo

Jack Ginn played football in the Southwest District and now he’s getting a chance to coach in the league.

The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.

A 1983 graduate of Richlands, Ginn has spent most of his career as a college coach

He had stints as an assistant at Emory & Henry, Shepherd, Wartburg, Grand Valley State and compiled a 23-17 record as the head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan from 2004-2007, which included a NCAA Division III playoff win.

“Coach Ginn brings a tremendous amount of experience in football,” said Marion principal Mike Davison. “He has coached at the DII, DIII, and high school levels, with experience as a coordinator and head coach. He also has a wealth of knowledge in the area of strength and conditioning. Coach Ginn is a Richlands native, an Emory and Henry College alum, and he understands Southwest Virginia and the importance of high school football. More importantly, he understands the importance of using football as a tool to build better men. We look forward to adding his excitement and enthusiasm to our staff. “

People are also reading…

Check back later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

Wade Martin had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zac Hall tallied 20 points and 15 boards to help the Chilhowie Warriors move into a first place tie with the Northwood Panthers at the top of the Hogoheegee District with a 66-51 boys basketball win on Tuesday night.

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

Chilhowie’s hopes of a Hogoheegee District boys basketball crown were dealt a severe blow at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Wednesday night. After a 67-62 victory, Lebanon is now in a second-place tie with the Warriors, with Northwood currently alone in first place, but only one game ahead of both teams.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts