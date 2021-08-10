PREP FOOTBALL: Richardson, Sullivan East happy for football season on new turf

“He has got a dang good arm, he has got a heck of an arm,” he said. “He has just got to show himself up, that is what he has got to do.”

Richardson is ready to step into a leadership role, following in the path of Clayton Ivester, who graduated in the spring and is currently on the roster at East Tennessee State. Another former Patriot lineman, Dayne Davis, is now a walk-on sophomore lineman at the University of Tennessee.

“Just how to be a leader,” said Richardson, when asked what he learned from Ivester. “I have played with him all my life and he just really showed up and he taught me a lot of lessons to play. If I ever needed anything last year I would just go talk to him and he would help me a lot with everything.”

Sullivan East second year head coach J.C. Simmons thinks Richardson will do the same.

“Eli has really taken that role. We haven’t had to ask for a scout team middle linebacker because Eli has been in there every single time, he is like, no, this is my spot, I have got this,” Simmons said. “He is another one too that has bought into the weight room and really got after it and gotten stronger and go himself in a position to really get out here and excel.”

That is the plan. Richardson is ready for a productive senior campaign.