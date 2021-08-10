PREP FOOTBALL: Richardson, Sullivan East happy for football season on new turf

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Football is back, and Eli Richardson and the Sullivan East Patriots are happy about it.
All is back to normal too, at least for now, although an increase in COVID-19 cases across the region is certainly a concern.
“It is just so much better to get back in the groove of things,” Richardson said. “I am not worried about anything other than us playing every Friday night and it just makes me really happy.”
Sullivan East returns to action by hosting David Crockett on August 20, and that will be the Patriots’ first contest on its new turf field that was installed over the summer.
“This is amazing. It is so much better than the grass we had, we are very lucky to have this, we are very fortunate,” said Richardson, during the Patriots fall sports media day last week. “It is like a 180, it is like totally different.”
Richardson is hoping for the same with the results on the field. The sophomore-dominated Patriots were 3-6 last season, but expectations are high for better numbers in the season ahead.
“I think we are ready.” Richardson said. “We have just got to prepare a little bit more, but I think we are all good. I think we know what we are doing and we know the plays. We are tough.”
Sullivan East has held a pair of scrimmages in preparation for the season, and will host new Sullivan County school West Ridge in a finale on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Patriots have already tangled with Chuckey-Doak and Cherokee.
“We are practicing hard every day,” he said. “These scrimmages we have coming up, that is really going to help us prepare for them and just competing. That is what we have got to do is practice.”
Richardson returns as a linebacker for the Patriots, joined on the strongside by fellow running back Dominic Cross, while the weakside will be covered by Dawson Jones and Austin Mee.
Offensively, Cross showed flashes of excellence at running back, with Richardson is also expecting to not only carry the ball, but catching balls out of the backfield. He thinks an interior line that has been dedicated to the weight room could open more holes for big yards.
“I think the line has gotten better, we have gotten quicker,” said the 6-foot, 180-pound Richardson. “The running backs, we are running smoother and the new quarterback, he is just going to have to show himself up.”
Sophomore signal-caller Drake Fisher is expected to take over at quarterback for the graduated Ethan Bradford, who hadn’t played since fifth grade last season, but had a terrific return to the gridiron.
“He pulled it off, he did really good,” he said.
Richardson likes what he sees from Fisher, who will have a pair of talented receivers in Luke Hare and Hunter Brown, who combined for 66 receptions last season.
“He has got a dang good arm, he has got a heck of an arm,” he said. “He has just got to show himself up, that is what he has got to do.”
Richardson is ready to step into a leadership role, following in the path of Clayton Ivester, who graduated in the spring and is currently on the roster at East Tennessee State. Another former Patriot lineman, Dayne Davis, is now a walk-on sophomore lineman at the University of Tennessee.
“Just how to be a leader,” said Richardson, when asked what he learned from Ivester. “I have played with him all my life and he just really showed up and he taught me a lot of lessons to play. If I ever needed anything last year I would just go talk to him and he would help me a lot with everything.”
Sullivan East second year head coach J.C. Simmons thinks Richardson will do the same.
“Eli has really taken that role. We haven’t had to ask for a scout team middle linebacker because Eli has been in there every single time, he is like, no, this is my spot, I have got this,” Simmons said. “He is another one too that has bought into the weight room and really got after it and gotten stronger and go himself in a position to really get out here and excel.”
That is the plan. Richardson is ready for a productive senior campaign.
“We have just got to come out here and just play,” he said. “That is what we have got to do every day.”