PREP FOOTBALL: Return to form; Versatile Thomas back to full strength after knee injury, ready for senior season

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas entered his junior year facing a hurdle.

During a routine off-season workout, Thomas suffered a torn ACL to his knee.

“I just took a wrong step somehow,” Thomas said.

After being forced to miss wrestling season and undergoing rehab, Thomas returned to the football field missing his usual quickness and creativity on cuts.

“It was frustrating,” Thomas said. “I take pride in my lateral movement and ability to go from side-to-side, but I had to approach defenders at various angles and use different ways to set them up.”

Thomas was handicapped by a noticeable limp in the first two games. The frustration was compounded later in the shortened season when Thomas strained a calf muscle.

“I ended up with the calf injury because I had been overcompensating due to my knee,” Thomas said.

To the delight of VHS fans, Thomas was finally able to work some magic in the final two games for the Bearcats.

In the regular season finale, he rushed for 130 yards and two scores as VHS posted a 28-10 victory over Marion.