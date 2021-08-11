PREP FOOTBALL: Return to form; Versatile Thomas back to full strength after knee injury, ready for senior season

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas entered his junior year facing a hurdle.
During a routine off-season workout, Thomas suffered a torn ACL to his knee.
“I just took a wrong step somehow,” Thomas said.
After being forced to miss wrestling season and undergoing rehab, Thomas returned to the football field missing his usual quickness and creativity on cuts.
“It was frustrating,” Thomas said. “I take pride in my lateral movement and ability to go from side-to-side, but I had to approach defenders at various angles and use different ways to set them up.”
Thomas was handicapped by a noticeable limp in the first two games. The frustration was compounded later in the shortened season when Thomas strained a calf muscle.
“I ended up with the calf injury because I had been overcompensating due to my knee,” Thomas said.
To the delight of VHS fans, Thomas was finally able to work some magic in the final two games for the Bearcats.
In the regular season finale, he rushed for 130 yards and two scores as VHS posted a 28-10 victory over Marion.
Thomas then flashed some of his old skills in a VHSL Plus-One game against John Battle by accounting for 159 yards rushing and three scores in a 40-21 win. He also passed for a score as the Bearcats clinched a 3-3 record.
“At that point, I was starting to get back to where I was a sophomore,” Thomas said. “About two months after last season ended, I was back at full-strength.”
Thomas has been the centerpiece of the VHS offense since he powered for 1,000 yards on the ground as a freshman.
Despite facing extra attention from defenders, Thomas emerged as a more prominent force as a sophomore by rushing for 1,386 yards, passing for 313, catching two passes for 33 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns. Thomas even averaged 31 yards on 30 punts and kicked a field goal.
“I’ve gotten used to the defense keying on me, so I don’t worry about it,” Thomas aid. “I just focus on executing the play, extending my run and trying to reach the end zone.”
First-year VHS coach Derrick Patterson is hoping to see a healthy Thomas produce all sorts of big plays.
“Stevie is a special talent, and he will be very important to what we do,” Patterson said.
According to Patterson, the 5-foot-9, 178-pound Thomas has set the stage for a senior year party.
‘Stevie worked hard this summer to improve his strength and speed, and he’s been a good leader for us in practice,” Patterson said. “Having Stevie at full-speed is huge because he can score at any time.”
Thomas can also do more than run, catch, and punt. Over the past three years, he has seen time at quarterback, outside linebacker, cornerback, safety, and kick returner. He will start on both sides of the ball again this fall.
“I will play wherever I’m needed,” said Thomas, who has scored more than 30 touchdowns.
Versatile VHS senior linebacker Ajaani Delaney has competed alongside Thomas in football since the sixth grade.
“Stevie is the best teammate ever,” Delaney said. “We’ve been through a lot together and we both started as freshmen. I look for him to have a big season.”
The hurdles for Thomas have also included a ruptured kidney in his eighth-grade year.
“I’ve dealt with some setbacks and pain. But I love the game so much and I want to help my team and then keep playing all the way into college,” Thomas said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544