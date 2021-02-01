 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Retired NFL tight end Jason Witten (Elizabethton) to coach team in Texas
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Retired NFL tight end Jason Witten (Elizabethton) to coach team in Texas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Witten offers instruction and inspiration to young campers

It seemed like the glorious old times at Elizabethton High School.

ARGYLE, Texas — Jason Witten is becoming a high school football coach after his second retirement from the NFL.

The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end was named Monday as the new head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, which is only about 30 miles from the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Witten played at Elizabethton High School and the University of Tennessee before going to the NFL.

The non-denominational private school said in a tweet that it was excited to name the former Cowboys tight end and “long-time Liberty parent” as its head coach.

“ Faith. Family Football. In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation,” Witten said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Witten spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and said last week that he was retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. He retired for the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” but returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019 before going to the Raiders in free agency.

He is a 2000 graduate of Elizabethton High School, where his older brother, Shawn, is now the head coach. Shawn Witten coached the Cyclones to consecutive TSSAA state titles in 2019 and 2020.

A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Jason Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He’s second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046). Witten is the Cowboys franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts