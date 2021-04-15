PREP FOOTBALL: Region championship game predictions

For fans of the old Lonesome Pine District, this game will be a treat with both teams favoring ground-and-pound offenses. …Wise Central averages over 280 yards rushing behind the senior backfield tandem of C.J. Crabtree and fullback Noah Bolling, who have combined for 17 touchdowns. Crabtree has rushed for over 730 yards, including a 166-yard, 5 TD performance last week against Tazewell. Wise Central head coach Luke Owens was an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech and technique is a strong point for the Central line corps. The physical Wise Central defense forced five Tazewell turnovers to take a 32-0 halftime lead, and allowed a total of 68 yards rushing. The Warriors have rushed for at least 150 yards in every game except a 103-yard effort in a 13-7 loss to Abingdon in week two. … Union is coming off a stirring 30-24 victory at top seed Graham where sophomore Johnny Satterfield scored on a 59-yard run as time expired. The Bears started three sophomores on the offensive line but still managed to rush for 306 yards. Junior running back Xavier Lomax (828 yards, 12 TDs) navigated through heart of the rugged Graham defense for 148 yards, while senior C.J. Jones, sophomore Peyton Honeycutt and Satterfield provided blocking and tough yardage. The Union defense allows 17 points per game behind thumpers such as junior Tanner Jervis, senor Trey Smith, Jones and versatile junior defensive back Malachi Jenkins. Defensive end Keyandre Davis has improved with each game, and he supplied a key block last week on Satterfield’s scrapbook-worthy TD. … In the regular season matchup, Wise Central rushed for 325 yards en route to its first win at Bullitt Park. Crabtree (187 yards) and Bolling (99) collected two touchdowns apiece, while Lomax paced Union in rushing with 104 yards.