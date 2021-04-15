PREP FOOTBALL: Region championship game predictions

FRIDAY PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Region 3D Championship
Abingdon (6-0) at Lord Botetourt (7-0)
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 27 (Nov. 17, 2018 in Daleville, Va.)
Look for some Powerball in this long-awaited Interstate 81 matchup. Both teams feature large linemen, gritty playmakers and depth … Abingdon has outscored foes by an average margin of 42-6. The Falcons are led by senior running back Martin Lucas and junior quarterback Cole Lambert, but this story goes much deeper. Seniors Tyler Harless (6-2, 198) and Jake Johnson (5-11, 205) have been steady on defense, while linemen such as senior Alex Odle (6-3, 270), sophomore Kadin Hounshell (5-10, 290), senior Josh Lockhart (5-11, 245), sophomore Dasean Lucas (6-0, 285) and junior Charlie Sturgill (6-2, 243) have been forces on both sides of the ball. Seniors Eli Ratcliff (6-2, 215) and Reese Jones (6-0, 275) are steady at fullback and junior Max Jessee has contributed 31 extra points. … Lord Botetourt is led by innovative 10th year coach Jamie Harless, an AHS graduate who twice earned NCAA Division III All-American status as a defensive lineman at Emory & Henry. The Cavaliers feature a bevy of college prospects and signees, including 6-1, 230-pound running back Hunter Rice (VMI), versatile Kyle Arnholt (6-3, 200) and linemen such as Hunter McLain (6-5, 290), Daniel Smith (6-2, 271) and 6-6, 275-pound Gunner Givens. A five-star recruit, Givens has been rated by 247Sports as the nation’s top offensive tackle in the class of 2022. … LB is coming a 55-0 playoff win against Christiansburg. The Cavaliers passed for 255 yards and rushed for 250 even though Rice saw limited playing time due to an issue with his knee. The Cavaliers won by forfeit against Northside in week 6 and have outscored their other foes by an average margin of 55-6. LB also defeated Abingdon 39-28 in the third round of the 2015 regional playoffs.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 31, Abingdon 14
Region 2D Championship
Union (5-2) at Wise County Central (5-1)
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Wise Central 27, Union 7 (March 26, 2021 in Big Stone Gap)
For fans of the old Lonesome Pine District, this game will be a treat with both teams favoring ground-and-pound offenses. …Wise Central averages over 280 yards rushing behind the senior backfield tandem of C.J. Crabtree and fullback Noah Bolling, who have combined for 17 touchdowns. Crabtree has rushed for over 730 yards, including a 166-yard, 5 TD performance last week against Tazewell. Wise Central head coach Luke Owens was an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech and technique is a strong point for the Central line corps. The physical Wise Central defense forced five Tazewell turnovers to take a 32-0 halftime lead, and allowed a total of 68 yards rushing. The Warriors have rushed for at least 150 yards in every game except a 103-yard effort in a 13-7 loss to Abingdon in week two. … Union is coming off a stirring 30-24 victory at top seed Graham where sophomore Johnny Satterfield scored on a 59-yard run as time expired. The Bears started three sophomores on the offensive line but still managed to rush for 306 yards. Junior running back Xavier Lomax (828 yards, 12 TDs) navigated through heart of the rugged Graham defense for 148 yards, while senior C.J. Jones, sophomore Peyton Honeycutt and Satterfield provided blocking and tough yardage. The Union defense allows 17 points per game behind thumpers such as junior Tanner Jervis, senor Trey Smith, Jones and versatile junior defensive back Malachi Jenkins. Defensive end Keyandre Davis has improved with each game, and he supplied a key block last week on Satterfield’s scrapbook-worthy TD. … In the regular season matchup, Wise Central rushed for 325 yards en route to its first win at Bullitt Park. Crabtree (187 yards) and Bolling (99) collected two touchdowns apiece, while Lomax paced Union in rushing with 104 yards.