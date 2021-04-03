 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Radford blanks Richlands, 42-0
PREP FOOTBALL: Radford blanks Richlands, 42-0

For the first time since 2000, the VHSL football playoffs will not include the Richlands Blue Tornado.

The Radford Bobcats took advantage of six turnovers in rolling to a 42-0 non-district win over the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Tornado (3-3) trailed 35-0 at halftime.

Richlands did not claim one of the four VHSL Region 2D playoff spots as Graham plays Union and Tazewell tangles with Wise County Central in the first round.

Zane Rupe rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Radford (4-1), which secured a bid to the Region 2C playoffs. Virginia Tech recruit P.J. Prioleau added 82 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats, who are coached by former Castlewood boss Matthew Saunders.

Sage Webb had 72 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards for Richlands. The Blues threw three interceptions and lost three fumbles.

Richlands 0 0 0 0—0

Radford 13 22 7 0—42

Scoring Summary

Rad – Cobbs 13 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)

Rad – Rupe 1 run (pass failed)

Rad – Rupe 62 run (Sproule kick)

Rad – Prioleau 56 run (Sproule kick)

Rad – Baylor 19 pass from Rupe (Prioleau run)

Rad – Clark 20 INT return (Sproule kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: Rich 10, Rad 11; Rushes-Yards: Rich 22-37, Rad 34-215; Passing Yards: Rich 181, Rad 51; Comp-Att-Int.: Rich 13-34-1, Rad 5-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: Rich 4-3, Rad 0-0; Penalties-Yards: Rich 6-50, Rad 6-59; Punts-Average: Rich 3-31.7, Rad 6-37.8

Gate City 47, Lee High 13

Carson Jenkins rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries as Gate City posted its first win of the season with a Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Generals.

Lee High (0-6) has lost 22 straight games. The Generals got their touchdowns from Nick Napier and Grayson Huff.

