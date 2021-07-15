PREP FOOTBALL: Putting in the work; Johnson anxious to lead Tennessee High football back to the top in the Mountain Lakes Conference

“That was an exciting game. Our whole team got quarantined and we only had like two days of practice and then we had a playoff game,” he said. “That sucked because I feel like if we had a whole week of practice we would have beat them.”

While Johnson has received an offer from NCAA Division I Charlotte, and continues to be recruited by others, his entire focus this fall is to get the Vikings back on top in the Mountain Lakes.

“I want that conference championship back,” Johnson said. “We got it two years ago and then we lost it last year and our aim is to get that back…I want that conference championship bad, we are coming for that conference championship.”

Don’t count him out. After all, he has followed the career of one of the NFL’s greatest winners.

“I love Tom Brady,” he said. “I think he is just a great leader and throws the ball well. Any team he goes with he just wins.”

It won’t be easy. Tennessee High lost plenty of talent off last year’s squad, including Virginia Tech bound Jaden Keller, but Johnson fully expects others to step into significant roles. Chandler feels much the same.