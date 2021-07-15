PREP FOOTBALL: Putting in the work; Johnson anxious to lead Tennessee High football back to the top in the Mountain Lakes Conference

Steve Johnson was a tight end at Virginia Tech, and played the same position in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
His son, Steven, chose another position.
“Me and my dad, when I was younger, we would just throw in the back yard and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to be a quarterback,’” Johnson said. “That is just how it played out.”
He has been playing quarterback ever since.
“Whenever I was growing up I just always played quarterback,” he said. “I have always been obsessed with the position.”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Johnson enters his second season as starting quarterback for Tennessee High, and that is a good thing for Matt Chandler, who recently replaced Mike Mays as head coach of the Vikings on an interim basis.
“I am real happy to have Steven back for his senior year,” Chandler said. “A person can look at Steven and see he has gotten bigger and stronger. He has worked so hard. This guy has put in the time and the effort in the offseason.”
Johnson led the Vikings to a 4-4 record in 2020, completing 63.7 percent (123-193) of his pass attempts for 1,203 yards for seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
He is looking for better results in the season ahead.
“It wasn’t as good as I wanted it to go, but we will get there,” said Johnson, who is focused on keeping his arm tighter to his body to help with accurate throws. “I thought sometimes my reads were good, I thought sometimes I got a little too excited and threw a bad ball, but we are fixing it.”
Johnson has certainly been working on it. In addition to spending much of the summer with his receivers at the Stone Castle, the son of Steve and Kim (Nicewonder) Johnson has kept the roads busy, attending football camps at Virginia Tech, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Charlotte and Emory & Henry College, with plans for a couple more.
“They just teach you stuff that has to do with their offense, what they do, different kinds of throws, footwork, it is just different every camp you go to,” he said.
He has also traveled to IMG Academy in Florida to work with former NFL quarterback Jeff Blake, who serves as Johnson’s personal position coach.
“We just work on mechanics and we work on coverages,” Johnson said. “We work on different kinds of throws, one-ball, two-ball, three-ball, just a bunch of stuff.”
All that is meant to prepare Johnson for what he hopes is a big senior season.
“We have just been working in the offseason, me and my receivers,” he said. “I have just been working with [Blake], and I am excited for the season.”
He has also been working on his physique, trying to add pounds to his slender frame.
“I have been in the gym a lot. I am trying to gain some weight,” he said. “It is pretty hard to put on some weight whenever you have a high metabolism. You lose it really fast, especially when you are running in heat.”
While Tennessee High has long been known for a powerful running attack, Chandler is excited to have other options with the strong-armed Johnson behind center.
“I would love for us to be a balanced attack,” Chandler said. “We do like to hang our hat on physicality and that is going to be our bread and butter, but when you have a guy who has got the arm and the skills that Steven does, that helps you.
“If teams want to try to stack the box and take away the run, it is nice to have a quarterback who can get the ball out in space. It is nice to have that ability to be able to be balanced like that.”
Johnson waited his turn, spending his sophomore season behind Cole McBrayer, who led the Vikings to nine straight wins and the Mountain Lakes Conference title.
That title got away late last season with a two-point loss to David Crockett. A week later, the Vikings fell to Knox Halls by seven points in an opening round playoff game.
“That was an exciting game. Our whole team got quarantined and we only had like two days of practice and then we had a playoff game,” he said. “That sucked because I feel like if we had a whole week of practice we would have beat them.”
While Johnson has received an offer from NCAA Division I Charlotte, and continues to be recruited by others, his entire focus this fall is to get the Vikings back on top in the Mountain Lakes.
“I want that conference championship back,” Johnson said. “We got it two years ago and then we lost it last year and our aim is to get that back…I want that conference championship bad, we are coming for that conference championship.”
Don’t count him out. After all, he has followed the career of one of the NFL’s greatest winners.
“I love Tom Brady,” he said. “I think he is just a great leader and throws the ball well. Any team he goes with he just wins.”
It won’t be easy. Tennessee High lost plenty of talent off last year’s squad, including Virginia Tech bound Jaden Keller, but Johnson fully expects others to step into significant roles. Chandler feels much the same.
“We have got some guys that will go get it. I feel confident in Steven putting the ball where it is supposed to be,” he said. “The mental part is huge. He has an understanding of the game and coverages and where the openings are going to be in their coverages or if they are in man or they are in zone. It is nice to have a veteran quarterback who understands that.”
He has plenty of help on the sidelines. While Wally Proffitt has left the program to coach the boys golf team at Tennessee High, Mike Wampler has taken over as offensive coordinator, while the quarterbacks coach will be Jesse Taylor.
“I am confident in Coach Chandler. I like the way he coaches and he definitely knows what he is doing,” Johnson said. “We have got a new offensive coordinator, Coach Wampler, got a new QB coach, Coach Taylor. They are both great with me, I love them both. We have been working on a bunch of stuff.”
Chandler said both have found an attentive student in Johnson.
“He has been fortunate. Wally did a great job with Steven,” Chandler said. “Steven has done a lot of things, camps, and done a lot of work outside of here too. Jesse is doing a phenomenal job with Steven. Coach Wampler has got his hands in the mix so we are very lucky to have had the coaching for Steven that he has had.
“Steven is a worker, he puts in the work, he is doing a good job at being a team leader, That is what you need out of your quarterback so I am real happy with Steven.”
Johnson, who is the youngest of three children and only boy, has received plenty of support from his father, a former college and professional football player, who is now a prominent businessman in the region.
“It is a little pressure, but he pushes me,” he said. “He makes sure I work hard. My dad was hard on me growing up since I was the only boy.”
That attention has paid dividends. How could it not?
“When you have a father who played in The League, the NFL, you know at home he hears what needs to be done,” Chandler said. “He is doing a great job of helping him with that.”
Johnson hopes to follow his father into the college level. He continues to hear from various schools, and doesn’t expect to make a decision anytime soon.
“It is a good experience to take it all in. I love it, it is awesome,” he said. “I want to get through this season and look at the plans for the future.”
His focus now is 35 days away, when the Vikings open the 2021 season by playing host to Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 20. While the Indians will have the advantage in sheer numbers of players, Johnson is confident in what lies ahead.
“We just have to keep practicing,” he said. “We are going to get them. They have got numbers, but we are going to be in shape and we are going to be ready.”
No matter what happens, Johnson knows as the quarterback, the credit and the criticism will come just the same.
That is fine with him. He just wants to play football, and win that conference title.
“You have just got to focus on yourself and block everything out,” he said. “There are a lot of people that will say a lot of stuff, but you have just got to keep focusing on football.”
