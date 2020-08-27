PREP FOOTBALL: Protocols in place for Sullivan Central's home-opener tonight against Volunteer

Players also have rules to follow, from getting their temperatures checked to answering several coronavirus related questions until they get on the field. Once there, they will be on their own with coaches, officials and other game personnel.

“Once we get them inside we try to keep almost like these pro teams, you try to keep them in a little bubble,” said Surcey, who added that fence around where the players stand will be roped off. “We are trying to keep them down on the field and away from everybody. The biggest area that we will have to maintain is when they come on and off the field before the game and halftime and after the game.”

Surcey said that kind of plan had worked so far for the home volleyball games they have had over the last two weeks.

“Like for volleyball, we don’t pull our bleachers out downstairs at all,”

said Surcey, who said the Sullivan Central band is expected to perform tonight, although they might just play and not march while social distanced on the field. “All the fans stay upstairs and we keep all the players, referees and coaches downstairs. In football it is pretty much the same thing.”

So far there have been few problems with following protocols, and Surcey wants that to con-tinue.