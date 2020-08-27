PREP FOOTBALL: Protocols in place for Sullivan Central's home-opener tonight against Volunteer

Tonight is the home opener for Sullivan Central. It’s the season opener for Volunteer.
That leaves a definite challenge for the Cougars, who will host Volunteer tonight at Bernie Webb Field with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
It will be the head coaching debt for Jesse McMillian, who is now in charge in Church Hill. The Falcons, who had to stop practice after a positive coronavirus test, were 4-6 last season, winning their final two games of the season. Among their returnees are quarterback Garrison Barrett and running back Cameron Johnson.
“The Cougars go into another game without a lot of knowledge of the opponent,” said Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger, in an email. “We do know they should return several start-ers on both sides of the ball and have an outstanding Xs and Os coach in Coach McMillian.”
Sullivan Central was impressive in its opener last week, defeating Sullivan North 26-8, the Cougars’ first week one win since 2014. The Cougars haven’t won their opening two games of the season in this century.
“We had a good start there last Friday against North,” Sullivan Central athletic director Gary Surcey said. “That is the last time we get to play them, we will be in the same school together next year. You want to do the best you can, this is the last year.”
The Cougars were led by senior quarterback Will Nottingham, who threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another score. Connor Wilson and Peyton Greene each had more than 100 yards receiving, while the defense held the Raiders to a lone third quar-ter score.
“We will have to execute at a high level and discover what schemes they feel comfortable with to make adjustments,” Steger said. “We will trust our senior leadership to continue to play at a high level and we need another big night out of our offensive line.”
Surcey was certainly pleased with the fast start for the Cougars, who will combine next school year with Sullivan North and Sullivan South to create West Ridge High School.
“Coach Steger does it right, from everything to his coaching technique to handling this virus and the protocols,” Surcey said. “He does an outstanding job, trying to keep the players safe.”
It hasn’t always been easy, with the Cougars winning just three games over the last three sea-sons. Yet, Steger has a deep senior class that could be poised to finish in style.
“He is deserving of this, he has worked hard and the players, Nottingham and the rest of them, they have just done an outstanding job, they have bought in and they played well,” Surcey said. “They got off to a good start, now if they can just build on it now.”
***
In the COVID-19 era, there will be protocols that spectators must follow for tonight’s game, with tickets limited to 3,000, which hasn’t been an issue in the past.
“We looked at our best gate in times past and we have never sold that many tickets,” Surcey said. “South and East are our biggest rivals and our biggest gates so we don’t anticipate there will be problem with having to cut tickets off, even though we are prepared to do that if we have to.”
There will be rules to follow, from temperature checks prior to entering the gates to wearing masks and following social distancing protocols. Surcey said there will be plenty of signs on campus advising the various guidelines.
“We are going to check temperatures before you get to the gate between the baseball field and gym entrance,” Surcey said. “People have to have a face mask to enter the game. We are going to encourage them to wear them while they are in their seats.
“They have to have them to enter. If they are up walking around and we see someone without one then we will address them. They will have to wear them to be served at the concession stand.”
In addition, families will be allowed to sit together, but other groups are asked to distance themselves to at least the suggested six feet.
Players also have rules to follow, from getting their temperatures checked to answering several coronavirus related questions until they get on the field. Once there, they will be on their own with coaches, officials and other game personnel.
“Once we get them inside we try to keep almost like these pro teams, you try to keep them in a little bubble,” said Surcey, who added that fence around where the players stand will be roped off. “We are trying to keep them down on the field and away from everybody. The biggest area that we will have to maintain is when they come on and off the field before the game and halftime and after the game.”
Surcey said that kind of plan had worked so far for the home volleyball games they have had over the last two weeks.
“Like for volleyball, we don’t pull our bleachers out downstairs at all,”
said Surcey, who said the Sullivan Central band is expected to perform tonight, although they might just play and not march while social distanced on the field. “All the fans stay upstairs and we keep all the players, referees and coaches downstairs. In football it is pretty much the same thing.”
So far there have been few problems with following protocols, and Surcey wants that to con-tinue.
“We have had four home volleyball games and I have only bad two fans that really were just a headache. Most people are really doing good,” he said. “We announce it every so often that we are doing it for the kids so do everything you can do to help out, wear your face masks and stay-ing apart and keep this going longer.
“People have really been responsive and done a good job.”
Ditto for the students themselves, who are learning a whole new way of learning, not only having to take classes either virtually or through a hybrid model to having to learn the traffic flow in the school hallways.
“The kids are doing good. They are just kids, they have been conditioned, all your life you tell them to line up and now you have got to tell them to stay apart,” Surcey said. “You are having to recondition them a little bit.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
