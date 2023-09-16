CHILHOWIE, Va. – He might not possess the pizzazz or boast the brashness of Coach Prime, but Chilhowie High School’s Reid Sturgill has orchestrated his own remarkable reversal of football fortunes.

The first-year boss found out his team was ready for primetime on Friday night as they rallied for a quality 25-22 non-district win over the Eastside Spartans and improved to 3-1.

The Warriors erased a 14-point deficit and it was a tiebreaking 19-yard field goal by sophomore Justin Gonzalez with 1:46 remaining that turned out to be the difference.

This is the same program that entered the season on a 14-game losing streak and was outscored 349-101 in dropping all 10 of its games in 2022.

Even the Coach Prime in Boulder, Colorado – that’d be Deion Sanders, leader of the rejuvenated University of Colorado Buffaloes – would have to doff his hat in respect to what Sturgill has done in his first season calling the shots.

“Tonight was gritty,” Sturgill said. “We’re finding a way to win right now, which is very important. We grew up a lot tonight.”

The 28-year-old Sturgill saw his team rally from nine points down en route to a 21-9 season-opening victory over Marion and his squad put together another comeback on Friday.

Eastside dominated the first quarter as freshman Keldan Hamilton of the Spartans intercepted a pass by Chilhowie quarterback Asher Chapman on the third play from scrimmage.

Hamilton scored on a 6-yard touchdown run soon thereafter and Eastside extended its lead to 14-0 when Luke Trent caught a 37-yard TD pass from Payton Adkins with 1:19 showing on the first-quarter clock.

Chilhowie owned the second quarter, however, thanks to its passing game.

Noah Hill caught a TD pass from Chapman and then Hill fired a TD pass to Rylan Williams on a perfectly-executed halfback pass play to pull the Warriors even.

“Adjustment-wise it was real simple,” Sturgill said. “It was just kind of a lackadaisical start for us. That’s something we have to improve on. We can’t find ourselves in two-score holes.”

Chilhowie faced a second-half deficit too.

Eastside scored on its first drive of the second half as Trent – who tallied 49 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards on the night – reached the end zone on a 28-yard jaunt.

That is when Ian Sturgill took over for the home team.

The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior finished with 106 rushing yards on 23 carries, caught six passes for 64 yards and also doled out some hits on defense.

“He is the definition of a warrior,” Reid Sturgill said. “His drive is unmatched and he’s a guy that you want the ball in his hands at the end of the game.”

Ian Sturgill caught a short touchdown pass from Chapman and converted the game-tying two-point conversion 42 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“We weren’t losing this game,” Ian Sturgill said. “We’re tired of it. ... We’re going to fight really stinkin’ hard.”

On Chilhowie’s 12-play drive that resulted in the field goal by Gonzalez, Sturgill kept his legs churning and had his number called 10 times. He carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and also caught a shovel pass from Chapman that picked up six yards.

“I wanted the ball because I knew my line could block for me,” Ian Sturgill said.

On 1st-and-Goal from the 6, Sturgill picked up five yards, was dropped for a loss of two yards on second down and picked up one yard on third down.

Reid Sturgill called timeout before fourth down to discuss the matter and decided to send out the field-goal unit.

“I’ve got full faith in Justin,” the coach said. “He’s a gamer and a kid that likes the moment. I’m proud of him.”

Jake Russell was the longsnapper (filling in for the injured Ezra Taylor) and Ian Sturgill was fittingly the holder.

“Justin’s not going to miss that,” Ian Sturgill said.

Indeed, he calmly slight the uprights.

“The offense got the job done, so I had to get my part in too,” Gonzalez said.

Eastside got to Chilhowie’s 46-yard-line in the final minute before turning it over on downs with 24.3 seconds remaining when a pass that would have picked up significant yardage was dropped.

The Spartans (2-2) were penalized 14 times for 122 yards, while Chilhowie was flagged just twice for 20 yards. That left many of the folks who made the trip from Coeburn grumbling as they exited the stadium.

Eastside coach Mike Rhodes opted not to discuss that matter in fielding postgame questions from the media.

“You’ll have to ask somebody else on that one,” Rhodes said. “That one was out of my control.”

Hamilton finished with 67 yards on 14 carries and made 15 tackles, while Adkins threw for 92 yards. It was the first time Hamilton had been held under 100 rushing yards this season.

“Our guys fought tooth and nail no matter what was against them,” Rhodes said. “I’m proud of the effort, proud of the attitude and proud of the class they played with.”

Eastside has already doubled its win total from a season ago, but Chilhowie won this matchup between two of Southwest Virginia’s most improved clubs.

“It was two good teams,” Rhodes said. “Coach Sturgill does a great job and hats off to them. They made that last kick and they pulled it out when they needed to.”

As a result, Chilhowie got to celebrate another triumph.

Reid Sturgill was an assistant coach last season when the Warriors had their winless woes.

“This feels good,” Sturgill said. “The first thing I said [when getting the job] was that we lost, but we learned a lot from last year. … This team enjoys winning. Everybody does, but they want to win and are willing to do what it takes.”

Ian Sturgill savored the win as he did the previous triumphs over Marion and J.I. Burton.

“There’s not one thing, it’s been a lot of things,” Ian Sturgill said. “The drive of summer workouts, all the hours the coaches put in and the support of the community. Coming from 0-and-10 it might be hard for the community to still support us, but they are really supportive and were loud tonight.”

Chilhowie hopes to be primed for next week’s matchup against Northwood (1-3) and the Warriors can clinch the Smyth County championship with a win.

“Far from finished,” Gonzalez said.

Eastside 14 0 8 0—22

Chilhowie 0 14 0 11—25

Scoring Summary

E – K. Hamilton 6 run (pass failed)

E – Trent 37 pass from Adkins (Trent run)

C – Hill 10 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

C – R. Williams 10 pass from Hill (Gonzalez kick)

E – Trent 28 run (Stanley run)

C – Sturgill 5 pass from Chapman (Sturgill run)

C – Gonzalez 19 FG

Team Stats

First Downs: E 11, C 18; Rushes-Yards: E 35-190, C 29-75; Passing Yards: E 92, C 149; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 7-15-1, C 17-25-1; Fumbles-Lost: E 0-0, C 2-0; Penalties-Yards: E 14-22, C 2-20; Punts-Average: E 3-22.3, C 2-32.