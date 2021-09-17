PREP FOOTBALL: Prep predictions for Friday high school games

Twin Valley (2-0) has been one of the surprise teams in Southwest Virginia thus far and the Panthers are trying to start a season 3-0 for just the second time in program history. … Jeighkob Cooper has played well on both sides of the ball for Twin Valley and has already snagged four interceptions. He’s also scored via TD catch and pass reception. Matthew Lester’s intensity on defensive and Lane Stiltner’s steadiness at quarterback has also been important as Twin Valley has mashed Montcalm, West Virginia (52-6) and trounced Thomas Walker (30-0). “Offensively, we have spread the ball around to multiple people and it has helped us to create opportunities to score,” said Twin Valley coach Jeremy Ward. “Defensively, we have played aggressive and attacked and that has allowed us to take more chances. We still have some mistakes to clean up in all aspects as we go along this season.” … Northwood (1-2) has one of the smallest rosters in far Southwest Virginia. … In a battle of teams nicknamed the Panthers, the Buchanan County version is the favorite tonight.