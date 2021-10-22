PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions

J.I. Burton (0-7) hasn’t endured a start this tough since a 0-10 showing in 1969. A season that began with high hopes will end with the Raiders missing the playoffs for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active streak of postseason appearances in far Southwest Virginia. … Castlewood (2-5) has endured some hardships as well with injuries to players on a roster that was already thin. Landen Taylor (117 carries, 752 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Brad Steffey (61 tackles) have been the leaders for the Blue Devils. That the team has committed 31 turnovers has been a major hindrance. “Castlewood is a physical football team,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “It will be an interesting football game Friday night.” … Castlewood’s last win over J.I. Burton came in 1971. … Jaymen Buchanan, Xadrian Taybron, Brayden Dutton, Dauntae Keys and Caleb McCurdy have played hard for J.I. Burton and should help the Raiders get that elusive victory.