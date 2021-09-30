PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

While these teams have scrimmaged and competed against each in the preseason for many years, this is the first regular-season meeting between the schools in 34 years. … Honaker boss Doug Hubbard was in his fifth season leading the Tigers in 1987, while Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson was in the sixth grade. … Chilhowie (4-0) is averaging 28.8 points per game as Hunter Powers anchors the offensive line, Chase Lewis has made plays and quarterback D.J. Martin has been a masterful maestro for the offense. Joey Widener has been a force to be reckoned with on defense. … Honaker (3-1) is averaging 35.5 points per game as quarterback Sean Gill has been a steady hand leading the O. “Honaker has some very talented young players,” Robinson said. “This may be our most challenging opponent we have played so far this season. I expect a good crowd and atmosphere Friday night. It should be a lot of fun.”

Twin Valley (4-0) and Twin Springs (3-1) are both off to good starts and very few people probably circled this contest on their calendars prior to the season as being a big game. … Twin Valley is off to the best start in program history and the Panthers are averaging 34.5 points per game. “Twin Valley is a very physical football team and execute really well on both sides of the football,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “They are well-coached and will present a big challenge for us on Friday.” … Mason Elliott, Eli McCoy, Ryan Horne, James Craig, Kye Hale and quarterback Abel Dingus have stepped up for Twin Springs, which posted a 38-14 win over J.I. Burton last week in what was one of the biggest triumphs in program history. “I feel that we are improving very week and it has helped to get some key players back from injury,” Warner said. … Twin Springs beat Twin Valley in the 2004 Region D, Division 1 playoffs in what was the only previous gridiron meeting between the schools. That was the last postseason win for the Titans and one of the star players on that squad was Keith Warner.