PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions

In what is becoming a postseason tradition, the George Wythe Maroons and Galax Maroon Tide square off in the playoffs. … Galax has won the last nine meetings between the teams and included in that streak is postseason wins over the Maroons in 2018, 2019 and the spring of 2021. … Galax churned out 296 rushing yards and got TDs from four different players in a regular-season win over George Wythe. That was the first game for the Maroons in nearly a month due to COVID-19 protocols. George Wythe has experienced a layoff for the second time around too as they last played two weeks ago in a win over Fort Chiswell. This time the reason was Covington forfeited its first-round matchup against GW due to not having enough healthy players. … Leyton Fowler has been a beast on both sides of the ball for George Wythe. He leads the team with 427 rushing yards and is also the top tackler with 112 stops. … Galax quarterback Ian Ashworth has thrown for 789 yards and rushed for 770 more. He has just one interception in 120 pass attempts. Meanwhile, he has snagged 10 interceptions on the other side of the ball as a defensive back. … The lone losses for Galax were to Region 2C semifinalist Glenvar and Region 2D semifinalist Graham. “We’re a pretty young team and I feel like we have gotten better as the season progressed,” said Galax coach Shane Allen. “I still feel like we need to keep improving if we want to make a deep playoff run. But the kids are working hard and want to improve.” Allen was the head coach at Tazewell from 2012-16 and is in his second season as the boss of the Maroon Tide. … Galax has won five straight and allowed just 33 points combined in those victories. … Either Giles or Parry McCluer awaits the winner in next week’s regional title game.