PREP FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for Thursday games

As usual, the folks in Big Stone Gap and Appalachia have been counting down the hours until the return of the Union Bears. That anticipation was fueled by the surprising playoff run of the Bears in the spring season … Lee High features a proven new head coach in Joey Carroll, but the Generals are saddled by an albatross in the form of a 23-game losing streak. … Zavier Lomax starred in the spring matchup, rushing for 127 yards and three scores on just 11 carries. Lee managed just 86 total yards. … The experience, speed and size of Union will be evident tonight. Lee will try to establish a new personality on offense with players such as running back Grayson Huff and Jace Perkins. … Union accounted for 372 total yards in a 50-7 win last week over Eastside in benefit game action, Lee High fell 29-14 to George Wythe.

Of the two games being played tonight in far Southwest Virginia, this is the most intriguing. … Ridgeview figures to be a little rusty as the Wolfpack’s VHSL Benefit Game against Graham last week was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the G-Men. … J.I. Burton bested Northwood (32-7) and Hurley (32-0) in a Jamboree last week. Head coach Jacob Caudill of the Raiders feels his team is ahead of where it was prior to the 2019 season and before the spring 2021 campaign. … Cannon Hill is a force on both sides of the ball for Ridgeview, while wide receiver Brandon Beavers, defensive lineman Caden Gibson, defensive back Koda Counts and quarterback Ryan O’Quinn are expected to have big seasons. … Jaymen Buchanan is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at J.I. Burton. The Raiders have speed to burn as Esau Teasley, Trey Keys, Brayden Dutton, Xadrian Taybron, Landon Reed, Ethan Hawk, Clay Hart and Jaydin Bleeker can fly. A key today will be the line play for the Raiders with guys like Johnny Williams, Jermaine Forney, Caleb McCurdy, Isaiah Sturgill, and Dauntae Keys battling in the trenches. … Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins, how at the University of Toledo, rushed for 357 yards and scored five touchdowns in the last matchup between these teams. Esau Teasley scored both of Burton’s TDs and will be on the field tonight for the Raiders. ... Lawson-Fitchko Stadium will be rocking this evening as these two fanbases love their teams.