PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football predictions for Thursday games

Southwest Virgimia
Non-District
Eastside at Lebanon
Last meeting: Eastside 28, Lebanon 14 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Lebanon, Va.)
One of these clubs will get a much-needed win tonight. … Lebanon (0-2) has had a tough start to the season, losing to Honaker and Patrick Henry by double digits… Meanwhile, Eastside (0-1) scrimmaged Virginia High, played Union in a VHSL Benefit Game and lost its season-opener to Wise County Central. Those are all Class 2 teams that happen to have a combined record of 5-0. “I know the scores are what they are, but I guarantee nobody has played three tougher games than we have,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “Hopefully, this gets us ready for our [Class 1] schedule.” … Blake Jones, Ben Ward and Jordan Gray have been among the bright spots for the Spartans. Last week’s game against Lee High was not played due to COVID-19 protocols. … Lebanon is playing on a Thursday night for the second straight week. … Look for Eastside to get rewarded for those rigorous games they scheduled before this one.
Prediction: Eastside 18, Lebanon 14
Holston at John Battle
Last meeting: Holston 18, John Battle 13 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Bristol, Va.)
John Battle has been outscored 104-0 in losses to Abingdon and Virginia High, but clever sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson continues to develop as a dual threat. Sophomores Brayden Emerson and Izaya Selz are capable receivers, while senior Zack Moore plays with great effort at running back and linebacker. … Holston (2-0) features a variety of weapons on offense and that balance will be vital tonight for new coach Chris Akers. “Our backs really stepped things up things last week against Twin Springs in the second half. They are all seniors and I’m very proud of them,” Akers said. “Battle has played some of, if not the two best teams, in Southwest Virginia. It will be [John Battle’s] homecoming and I expect them to be ready.”
Prediction: Holston 22, John Battle 14
Northwood at Marion
Last meeting: Marion 57, Northwood 12 (Aug. 31, 2018 in Saltville)
Marion has compiled 337 yards passing behind first-year quarterback Reid Osborne, who has thrown touchdowns to three different receivers. The Scarlet Hurricanes allowed 390 yards rushing last week against powerful Wise County Central and 169 the week before against Chilhowie … Third-year quarterback Seth DeBusk guided Northwood to a 37-0 victory last week against Rye Cove, while junior running back Blaine Joannou has been productive. “We’ve had some upperclassmen who we were counting on to step up do a good job,” Northwood coach Tim Johnson said. “Owen Doane and Jakob Barlow are two newcomers who have played well. Losing [junior offensive lineman] K.J. Comer was a setback for us but hopefully we are going to have him back soon.”
Prediction: Marion 21, Northwood 7