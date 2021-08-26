PREP FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for Friday/Saturday games

Thomas Walker raised some eyebrows throughout Southwest Virginia with last week’s 20-6 win over Patrick Henry in a VHSL Benefit game. Zack Kidwell, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, and sophomore quarterback Darrin Gulley starred in the win. … The Thomas Walker defense is led by linemen Xander Spears, Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry and Trey Miller. That defense will be challenged tonight by a rugged rushing attack. “Cumberland Gap is huge up front and has some really good skill kids behind them,” TW coach Nick Johnson said. “They are going to beat on opponents all game long and try to wear them down with their size. They are running the double-tight T formation on offense, so they want to get three yards a play and bust a five or six yarder every now and then, keep the clock moving and shorten the game. We have to force plays for loss and put their offense behind the sticks. If we can do that and jump out on them like Grainger did last week, it will give us a good chance to compete.” … Grainger posted a 34-14 win over the Panthers last Friday in what was Brett McPherson’s debut as head coach. McPherson was previously the head coach at Shawsville, Eastern Montgomery and Grayson County. What has been among his adjustments taking over a program in Northeast Tennesse? “Still getting used to every bland playing Rocky Top,” the witty McPherson said.