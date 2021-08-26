PREP FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for Friday/Saturday games

Northeast Tennessee
Non-Conference
Sullivan East (0-1) at Pigeon Forge (0-1)
Today: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
There clubs will meet on the gridiron for the first time. Sullivan East struggled with turnovers and establishing a threat in the run game in a 39-16 season-opening loss at David Crockett. Pigeon Forge managed just 95 offensive yards in a 20-14 loss to Hampton, but it took a late sack to preserve victory for the Bulldogs. The Tigers improved from 1-9 to 7-4 in 2020. Ayden Little scored twice for the Tigers, on a kick return and 3-yard run, both in the third quarter. Tyson McCall threw for 85 yards in the loss. Drake Fisher found a connection with Hunter Brown in the loss to the Pioneers, but four interceptions, including two pick-6s were issues for the Patriots. East was able to slow David Crockett on the ground, forcing the Pioneers to the air.
Prediction: Pigeon Forge 19, Sullivan East 13.
Southwest Virginia
Mountain 7 District
John Battle at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 35, John Battle 0 (April 1, 2021 in Bristol, Va.)
Abingdon relied heavily on running back Martin Lucas the past few seasons, but tonight figures to be breakout time for senior Malique Hounshell in the backfield. Regular quarterback Cole Lambert is out with a leg injury for AHS, but senior receivers Peyton McClanahan and Haynes Carter should still have fun tonight. … The player to watch for John Battle is senior Miquel Blanco. One of the hardest workers in the district, Blanco is making a challenging move from linemen to running back. … AHS generated 291 yards in this matchup last season, while holding John Battle to 89. Carter (127 yards receiving and Lucas (81 yards rushing) led the Falcons on a night that included snow showers.
Prediction: Abingdon 35, John Battle 6
Southwest District
Tazewell at Virginia High
Last meeting: Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Bristol, Va.)
All the reviews for new Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson have been positive. Two weeks ago, Bearcat fans were buzzing after VHS cruised past Eastside in a scrimmage. The stars included running back Stevie Thomas (201 yards rushing), quarterback Brody Jones (310 yards passing) and powerful freshman Alijah Burks, who impressed on offense and defense. … Tazewell must adjust to the loss of leading rusher Chancellor Harris and powerful lineman Josh Herndon, but the Bulldogs still have speed with receivers Cassis Harris and Mike Jones along with a playmaker in versatile senior Jared Mullins. … Tazewell rushed for 473 yards in that 2019 victory over VHS. Chancellor Harris, now playing at Morehead State, led the Bulldogs with 199 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Prediction: Virginia High 21, Tazewell 14
Non-District
Marion at Chilhowie
Last meeting: Marion 14, Chilhowie 5 (Feb. 27, 2021 in Marion, Va.)
This game will be televised as part of WCYB TV-5’s “Friday Night Rivals” series and this is a rivalry in every sense of the word as the Smyth County schools have split their last 30 meetings. … According to Rick Baker’s tireless research at fourseasonsfootball.com, Marion holds a 48-31-4 edge in the all-time series. …The teams combined for eight turnovers in last season’s matchup. A pair of touchdown passes from Logan Langston to Ben Calhoun made the difference for Marion. … Sophomore tight end/middle linebacker Seth Thomas and senior running back/safety Jonathan Gilley have impressed in the preseason for Chilhowie. Gilley had a touchdown reception, TD run and intercepted a pass last week in a 40-26 loss to Tazewell in a VHSL Benefit Game. … Marion has improved over the course of the preseason and the Scarlet Hurricanes have a roster numbering 47. “Fast and athletic,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said of the ‘Canes. “The quickness of Landen Mabe on the defensive line is a concern. They have been pretty basic on offense in their two scrimmages. I have a feeling we will see some things that we have not prepared for on Friday night.” … This is a hard game to predict but one thing is certain: Both teams will be raring and ready to go.
Prediction: Marion 18, Chilhowie 17
Honaker at Lebanon
Last meeting: Lebanon 27, Honaker 6 (Feb. 28, 2021 in Honaker, Va.)
Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as Honaker’s head coach officially gets underway tonight as the Tigers tangle with their Russell County rivals in what is known as the “Coal Bowl.” … “Honaker is a well-coached, very athletic and very large team,” said Lebanon coach Michael Webb. “They will be motivated to give Coach Hubbard a win in his last Lebanon vs. Honaker game. We will have to have our best week of practice and put together our best game to compete with them.” … Lebanon held a 393-116 edge in total offense and 22-8 advantage in first downs in the previous matchup, which was played on a Sunday afternoon. JD Tatum scored that day for the Pioneers and is back this season. “Lebanon has speed on offense and defensively they get after you and they are well-coached,” Hubbard said. “It will take a great effort from us to come away with a win.” … Aidan Lowe, Skylar Miller and quarterback Sean Gill are playmakers for Honaker, while Lucas O’Quinn and T.J. Hubbard are the leaders on defense for the Tigers. … With any season-opener that doubles as a county rivalry clash, expect emotions to run high.
Prediction: Lebanon 24, Honaker 18
Wise County Central at Eastside
Last meeting: Wise County Central 51, Eastside 20 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Coeburn, Va.)
An impressive 56-0 win over Lebanon last week in a VHSL Benefit Game showed that the Wise County Central Warriors are ready to get rolling. Central racked up 396 yards of total offense and seven different players collected touchdowns. “I think our preseason preparations have gone very well,” said Wise County Central coach Luke Owens. “It was nice to have a normal preseason. Our players have really pushed themselves and I think they are ready for the season to open up this Friday.” … With guys like wide receiver/wingback/defensive back Ethan Mullins, quarterback/safety Braeden Church, running back/linebacker Matthew Boggs, linebacker/running back Tyson Tester and tight end/linebacker Logan Mullins setting the pace, the Warriors play a smashmouth brand of football. … Eastside tested itself in the preseason with a scrimmage against Virginia High and a VHSL Benefit Game against Union. The Spartans will face strong Class 2 opponent this evening and while they will be overpowered and outmatched, it will help the team down the road.
Prediction: Wise County Central 55, Eastside 15
North Greene at Castlewood
Last meeting: First meeting
Landen Taylor (606 rushing yards, nine touchdowns last season) and linebacker Brad Steffey (seven sacks) are the leaders for the Castlewood Blue Devils, who qualified for the playoffs last season and are aiming for a third straight winning season under head coach Chris Lark. “Very impressed with what they do and how they do it,” said first-year North Greene coach Eric Tilson. “The single wing is difficult to defend and requires great discipline and tackling. They have guys who can run their offense well. They are obviously well-coached. Defensively, Castlewood plays hard and will be aggressive towards the line of scrimmage. There is a reason why Castlewood found success in the spring. It will be a great contest and chance to compete with a good team.” … North Greene suffered a 42-0 loss to Unaka last Friday. Tilson played at Greeneville High School and Emory & Henry College. He was an assistant coach at E&H from 2016-2018 and most recently worked on the staff at Unicoi County High School. … Senior running back/linebacker Tyler Sanches, senior defensive end/tight end Brady Harkleroad, freshman safety/running back Yeshua Vaught, junior wide receiver Grayson Collins and senior defensive end/tight end Colton Robbins are players to watch for the Huskies.
Prediction: Castlewood 12, North Greene 8
Eastern Montgomery at Holston
Last meeting: Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 25 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Damascus, Va.)
Chris Akers makes his debut as Holston’s head coach after previous stints in charge of the programs at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell. He has liked what he’s seen so far from his Cavaliers. “Preseason football has been great for us,” Akers said. “I feel like we have become stronger and maintained staying healthy.” … The defending Hogoheegee District and Region 1D champions have seven seniors on the roster. … Running back Seth Burlson, wide receiver Ben Via, offensive lineman Wyatt Stallard, running back Eli Brown and offensive lineman Brandon Kingery are the cornerstones for Eastern Montgomery. “Eastern Montgomery is a team that forces you to be in the right position on defense,” Akers said. “They run a split-back veer offense and one player in the wrong position can lead to trouble.” … How have Eastern Montgomery’s preparations for the season gone? “The preseason has been kind of wild,” said EM coach Jordan Stewart. “Our first scrimmage with Randolph-Henry got canceled because of storms and our benefit game with Patrick County was canceled the Wednesday evening before our game that Friday night. We were able to scramble around and find a scrimmage against Carroll County and Martinsville. Other than that, things have gone well; the numbers are pretty good with 30 players.” … Look for Holston to open the season by continuing its winning ways.
Prediction: Holston 29, Eastern Montgomery 14
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Last meeting: Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6 (Feb. 22, 2021 in Max Meadows, Va.)
This should be one of the best games on tonight’s docket in Southwest Virginia. … Rural Retreat went 5-2 last season with those defeats coming by a combined seven points. The Indians are experienced, motivated and tough. … Robert “Spider” Thompson was hired as Fort Chiswell’s head coach a week before practice began. This is his second stint as boss of the Pioneers (1999-2003) and he was most recently an assistant for the Emory & Henry College Wasps. … Fort Chiswell has dropped to Class 1 after just narrowly missing the Region 2C playoffs last season. Seniors Tyler Crigger, Ezra Varney, Donovan Stroupe, Kindel Edwards, Matt Lowe and Reed Dunford are among the leaders for the Pioneers. … This game came down to the fourth quarter six months ago and a similar scenario will likely play out this evening.
Prediction: Rural Retreat 28, Fort Chiswell 27
George Wythe at Radford
Last meeting: Radford 45, George Wythe 23 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Radford, Va.)
This is the 81st matchup in a series that dates back to 1916. The two teams didn’t play during the pandemic-induced spring season, the first time there was no showdown between the Maroons and Bobcats since 1998. … George Wythe’s roster features just two seniors, but the Maroons have guys with plenty of varsity experience. Quarterback Luke Jollay and running back Leyton Fowler will make things happen. … Michael Crist makes his debut as Radford’s head coach after an eight-season run at Virginia High. “The transition has been fairly smooth,” Crist said. “Change can always be difficult, but fortunately the coaching staff stayed intact for the most part. Their experience and ties to Radford have been huge.” … Running back/linebacker Tyrel Dobson, running back/defensive back Darius Wesley-Brubeck, quarterback/wide receiver Marcell Baylor and lineman Andrew Moore lead the way for Radford. … Crist won his first game as Virginia High’s head coach in 2013 with a 48-7 triumph over Tazewell. To be 1-0 at Radford it likely won’t be as one-sided as his debut with the Bearcats was. “As always George Wythe is really good,” Crist said. “Jollay and Fowler are dynamic on offense, particularly in the run game.”
Prediction: Radford 23, George Wythe 20
Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap 12 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Cumberland Gap, Tenn.)
Thomas Walker raised some eyebrows throughout Southwest Virginia with last week’s 20-6 win over Patrick Henry in a VHSL Benefit game. Zack Kidwell, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, and sophomore quarterback Darrin Gulley starred in the win. … The Thomas Walker defense is led by linemen Xander Spears, Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry and Trey Miller. That defense will be challenged tonight by a rugged rushing attack. “Cumberland Gap is huge up front and has some really good skill kids behind them,” TW coach Nick Johnson said. “They are going to beat on opponents all game long and try to wear them down with their size. They are running the double-tight T formation on offense, so they want to get three yards a play and bust a five or six yarder every now and then, keep the clock moving and shorten the game. We have to force plays for loss and put their offense behind the sticks. If we can do that and jump out on them like Grainger did last week, it will give us a good chance to compete.” … Grainger posted a 34-14 win over the Panthers last Friday in what was Brett McPherson’s debut as head coach. McPherson was previously the head coach at Shawsville, Eastern Montgomery and Grayson County. What has been among his adjustments taking over a program in Northeast Tennesse? “Still getting used to every bland playing Rocky Top,” the witty McPherson said.
Prediction: Cumberland Gap 20, Thomas Walker 18
Gate City at Richlands
Last meeting: Gate City 34, Richlands 29 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Richlands, Va.)
This one will feature a tasty matchup of the speedsters in Carson Jenkins of Gate City and Sage Webb of Richlands. Both athletes, who have already secured their college plans, will work at several skill positions on offense. … Jenkins (William & Mary) scored twice in last week’s benefit game loss to Virginia High. Webb (University of Pennsylvania) supplied 110 total yards as rusher, passer and kick returner as Richlands dusted Grundy 49-0 in benefit action at Richlands. … The size and depth of Richlands makes the difference here. … Gate City rushed for 295 yards en route to that season-opening 2019 win over Richlands. Jenkins gave GC fans a sign of things to come by scoring twice and intercepting a pass in the end zone with 2:17 left in the game.
Prediction: Richlands 28, Gate City 7
Saturday Game
Twin Springs at Northwood
Time, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Saltville, Va.)
COVID-19 protocols recently put Twin Springs on a hiatus and postponed the season-opener for the Titans by a day. They did get a scrimmage in against Harlan Independent from Kentucky before the shutdown. “Our upperclassmen have stepped up and assumed leadership roles that needed to be filled,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “We have a great bunch of young men on this team and they are fun to coach.” … Eli McCoy and Mason Elliott are seniors who can produce at wide receiver and defensive back for Twin Springs. Kye Hale, Carter Sloan, Andrew Salyers, Chase Daugherty and Levi Quillen are the big boys up front for the Titans. … Quarterback Seth DeBusk is a three-year starter for the Northwood Panthers and will look to get his senior season started in a big way. The defense is also aggressive for the team from Saltville. … Northwood holds a 7-6 edge in the all-time series. … Twin Springs was pegged for a second-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll. “There is a buzz around our football team and these kids deserve it,” Warner said.