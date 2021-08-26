PREP FOOTBALL: PREMIER DEBUT; Freshman QB powers Ridgeview past Raiders

“I calmed down and we started putting things together and came away with a lot of touchdowns,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve been working a lot on [the passing game] and it paid off tonight.”

Koda Counts and Cannon Hill were also at the receiving end of scoring strikes from O’Quinn as the Wolfpack built a 35-0 halftime lead.

After star running back Trenton Adkins of Ridgeview graduated and entered the world of NCAA Division I football in the Mid-American Conference, Ridgeview’s offense proved it can still put some points on the board at a rapid pace.

“I can’t say enough about Ryan,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller. “He’s a different type of freshman. He has a different kind of mindset and is very calm and collected back there. He doesn’t panic and does the right things. I was really impressed with the way he did running the offense.”

O’Quinn was able to get in a rhythm, in part, because his defense got him back on the field quickly. The Wolfpack limited Burton to 65 yards of total offense and the Raiders managed a lone first down over the first two quarters.

“Our defense was crazy,” O’Quinn said. “They went off.”