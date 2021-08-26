PREP FOOTBALL: PREMIER DEBUT; Freshman QB powers Ridgeview past Raiders

NORTON, Va. – The most explosive playmaker in the history of Ridgeview’s football program is now a University of Toledo Rocket, but the Wolfpack’s arsenal these days features a young gun.
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score as Ridgeview rolled to a 41-6 season-opening victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Thursday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
O’Quinn was 10-of-17 through the air for 137 yards and hooked up with three different receivers for TDs, while gaining 101 rushing yards on nine carries.
The homestanding Raiders had no answer for the newcomer.
“He’s pretty phenomenal,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “He’s going to be a good one and heck, he’s a good one right now. He played like a senior tonight.”
Ridgeview went three-and-out on its first two offensive possessions and O’Quinn misfired on his initial three pass attempts. That was certainly not a harbinger of things to come.
On Ridgeview’s third series, he needed just 73 seconds to cover 67 yards as he fired off three straight completions. After one TD toss was wiped off the board due to a penalty, O’Quinn came back by throwing a 28-yard pass that a Burton defender tipped but ended up in the hands of Brandon Beavers in the end zone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter.
“I calmed down and we started putting things together and came away with a lot of touchdowns,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve been working a lot on [the passing game] and it paid off tonight.”
Koda Counts and Cannon Hill were also at the receiving end of scoring strikes from O’Quinn as the Wolfpack built a 35-0 halftime lead.
After star running back Trenton Adkins of Ridgeview graduated and entered the world of NCAA Division I football in the Mid-American Conference, Ridgeview’s offense proved it can still put some points on the board at a rapid pace.
“I can’t say enough about Ryan,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller. “He’s a different type of freshman. He has a different kind of mindset and is very calm and collected back there. He doesn’t panic and does the right things. I was really impressed with the way he did running the offense.”
O’Quinn was able to get in a rhythm, in part, because his defense got him back on the field quickly. The Wolfpack limited Burton to 65 yards of total offense and the Raiders managed a lone first down over the first two quarters.
“Our defense was crazy,” O’Quinn said. “They went off.”
Ian Hartsock, Shane Deel, Cannon Hill and Walker Lester had tackles for loss in the first quarter for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack set the tone and never let up. Branson Honaker polished things off by returning an interception for a score with 7:07 remaining.
The lone highlight for Burton was a 6-yard touchdown run by junior Trey Keys early in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were simply overpowered and have now lost nine straight season-openers.
“We gave up before we decided to fight and that’s a bad sign,” Caudill said “You’ve got to get in better shape, got to get a little tougher and find some more heart.”
Ridgeview has found its quarterback and O’Quinn cracked a smile when he was asked following the game if he wants to be known as a dual-threat signal-caller.
“I hope,” he said. “I want them to be afraid that I can do it all, but I’ve got things to work on. We all have things to work on, but we’ll be all right.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Ridgeview 14 21 0 6—41
J.I. Burton 0 0 0 6—6
Scoring Summary
R – Beavers 28 pass from R. O’Quinn (run failed)
R – Counts 12 pass from R. O’Quinn (Beavers pass from R. O’Quinn)
R – C. Hill 10 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
R – R. O’Quinn 25 run (Goodman kick)
R – C. Hill 2 run (Goodman kick)
JIB – T. Keys 6 run (pass failed)
R – Honaker 32 INT return (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 12, JIB 5; Rushes-Yards; R 21-182, JIB 39-37; Passing Yards: R 137, JIB 28; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-17-0, JIB 4-9-2; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-1, JIB 2-0; Penalties-Yards: R 10-90, JIB 6-65; Punts-Average: R 3-17.4, JIB 7-32.7.