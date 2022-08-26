PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

Daniel Boone (1-0) at West Ridge (1-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting (West Ridge won by COVID forfeit, Aug. 27, 2021 at Gray)

This is the first on-field meeting between these clubs after COVID forced the Trailblazers to opt out of last year’s game. Both teams won opening week games, with Cale Bryant rolling up more than 260 yards and four touchdowns in West Ridge’s win over Volunteer, while Daniel Boone opened with a 26-0 blanking of South Greene. West Ridge won 41-6 despite losing four fumbles, but the Wolves did force five, including four interceptions. Aiden Riner led the Trailblazers with 124 yards. The schedule definitely gets tougher, with Region 1-6A opponents Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett on tap over the next weeks for the Wolves.

Prediction: West Ridge 27, Daniel Boone 20.

Pigeon Forge (0-1) at Sullivan East (0-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Pigeon Forge) .

Sullivan East built a 32-28 halftime lead last week against David Crockett, but wound up with a 49-38 loss to the Pioneers. Drake Fisher was much improved at quarterback, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes to eight different receivers. That included Tyler Cross, who caught two scoring passes and also returned a kick for another score. Pigeon Forge dropped a 20-16 decision to highly-regarded Hampton when the Bulldogs stopped the Tigers inside the 10-yard line with 36 seconds left on the clock.

Prediction: Pigeon Forge 27, Sullivan East 23.

Southwest Virginia

Mountain 7 District

Abingdon at John Battle

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Abingdon 41, John Battle 0 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Abingdon)

Coming off its first region title since 1979, Abingdon is reloading with the help of a big, strong offensive line looking to assert its will against opponents. John Battle, which scored 43 points during last year’s 0-10 campaign, flashed potential in a scrimmage with Eastside, led by some imports from the Trojans’ state runner-up baseball team. Abingdon, which has won eight straight against John Battle after losing two straight in 2012-2013 will look to extend the Trojans’ current losing skid to 13 games. The Falcons have won the last two meetings by a combined 76-0.

Prediction: Abingdon 28, John Battle 12.

Lee High at Union

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Union 56, Lee High 8 (Aug. 26, 2021, at Ben Hur)

Union has compiled an impressive 100-33 record since the Bears were created by consolidation in 2011. There were plenty of talented departures from last year’s 8-4 squad, there is still talent and speed to roam at Bullitt Park. Lee High was much improved last season, snapping a 25-game losing streak and finishing with a 4-6 record and a Region 2D playoff berth. These clubs have opened against each other three years in a row with the Bears winning all three by a combined 125-15. Union is 11-1 in season openers, including nine in a row.

Prediction: Union 35, Lee 13.

Southwest District

Virginia High at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Bristol)

Look for points in what is opening week Southwest District game. Tazewell has the high-powered offense led Connor Creasy and Cassius Harris, while the Bearcats will lean on the arm of Brody Jones without current Emory & Henry freshman Stevie Thomas, who was a human highlight reel at times. Both teams have the ability to make big plays, but much will depend on offensive lines to provide time for the signal-callers and holes for the backs. Tazewell once had had a commanding lead in a series that dates back to 1928, but the Bearcats are 8-2 in the last 10 meetings. This should be a good one.

Prediction: Virginia High 43, Tazewell 36.

Non-District

Chilhowie at Marion, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Chilhowie 27, Marion 22 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Chilhowie)

Smyth County bragging rights at stake in this one, at least until they meet Northwood later in the season. Marion, led by former Emory & Henry football player and assistant coach Jack Ginn, have run into tough times, winning just one game each in the last two seasons. That one win in the 2021 shortened spring season was against the Warriors. Chilhowie will try to use its large offensive line to push around the Hurricane, while Marion has returns quarterback Dylan Osborne and talented receiver Logan Langston. This is the 85th meeting between these schools, with Marion leading the series 48-32-4.

Prediction: Chilhowie 14, Marion 12.

Eastside at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Wise County Central 49, Eastside 0 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Coeburn)

Eastside was decimated by graduation, and that could spell bad news against the Warriors. Few starters return, although the Spartans will be able to depend on improvement from quarterback Jaxsyn Collins, while 6-5 Eli McCoy will serve as a dependable receiver. Jason Mullins returns for his second stint as head coach of the Warriors and there is talent to play with in, including quarterback Braeden Church, 300-pound lineman Brady Sturgill and speedy Alec Gent, who has shown the ability in preseason scrimmages to run for daylight. These clubs have met 10 times since the schools were created by consolidation and the Warriors lead 8-2.

Prediction: Wise County Central 46, Eastside 18.

J.I. Burton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Norton)

Ridgeview was a loss at Graham from winning the Region 2D championship last season, while the Raiders had a rare down season, while the Raiders started 0-8 last year before winning their last two games. Ridgeview is loaded on both sides of the ball under new head coach Dewayne Stanley, led by quarterback Ryan O’Quinn and receiver Brandon Beavers. J.I. Burton is moving on from Pappy Thompson Award winner Jaymen Buchanan. These clubs have met twice, with the Wolfpack winning season openers two against the Raiders. J.I. Burton will celebrate its 1972 state championship team with a ceremony prior to a game with Twin Springs on Sept. 16.

Prediction: Ridgeview 47, J.I. Burton 12.

Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Richlands 38, Gate City 13 (Aug. 27, 2021, at Richlands)

Two tradition-rich programs are trying to get back to their contending ways. Dylan Brown is expected to carry the load at running back behind junior lineman Tyler Cole for the Blue Tornado, while Ethan Fleming will do the same for the Blue Devils. These clubs have met all but one year since 2001, with Richlands holding a 14-7 edge over that span, winning six of the last seven. Both teams are looking to bounce back from 4-6 seasons. Gate City has moved on without Carson Jenkins (William & Mary), while Sage Webb (Pennsylvania) is gone from Richlands.

Prediction: Richlands 20, Gate City 18.

Bluefield (WV) at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Graham 31, Bluefield 6 (Oct. 8, 2021, at Bluefield)

Call it Beaver-Graham or Graham-Bluefield, but these fan bases care which school is listed first. More than 10,000 people are expected to fill Mitchell Stadium – and the surrounding parking lots – for what has been called one of the top rivalries in the nation. These teams will open against each other again for the first time since 2019, which is exactly when it should be played. Graham lost three Division I players from last season, while the Beavers are always loaded with college prospects. The G-Men lost in the Class 2 state championship game last year, while the Beavers fell in the Class AA state semifinals. This is always a fun one. Just get there early.

Prediction: Bluefield 23, Graham 22.

Hurley at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14 (Sept. 28, 2021 in Hurley, Va.)

These are two of the most improved teams in Region 1D. … Hurley returns almost its entire starting lineup from a season ago and head coach John Paul Justus has noticed the maturity of the Rebels. Alex Duty, Caden Mullins, Payton Hurley and Kevin Looney are among the leaders. Landon Bailey’s versatility, the blocking of Logan Hopkins and the pass-catching skills of Gavin Matney, Riley Dotson and Josh Duty have been preseason developments for the Rebels. … Rye Cove is energized under first-year head coach Gary Collier and the Eagles are aiming to snap a 13-game losing streak. Rye Cove hasn’t played since Oct. 2, 2021, as the Eagles had to forfeit their last four games last season due to a lack of healthy players. … The numbers are up this season for Rye Cove. “They have team depth and they are very athletic,” Justus said. “Rye Cove will mix it up on formations and defensively they are very sound. I expect a tough game on Friday night.” … Every player who scored a touchdown in last season’s game is back. Payton Hurley and Caden Mullins each had two TDs for Hurley and Alex Duty also reached the end zone. Landon Lane and Jon Howell accounted for Rye Cove’s touchdowns. … These two teams are not scheduled to play each other next season, but the VHSL could say otherwise if Hurley ends up in the Cumberland District under the latest round of realignment.

Prediction: Hurley 26, Rye Cove 25

Northwood at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Twin Springs 14, Northwood 6 (Aug. 28, 2021 in Saltville, Va.)

There should be plenty of energy from the home crowd tonight in Nickelsville as Twin Springs is fresh off a 10-win season that featured a Cumberland District championship and a playoff win. … Running back Ryan Horne is proven for Twin Springs, while junior defensive end/tight end Thomas Calhoun has stepped up in the preseason. … Blaine Joannou, Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, Sam Rhea, Clayton Rhea, Denim Kirk and K.J. Comer are the tone-setters for Northwood, which notched a 16-0 win over Bland County last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. “Northwood is going to line up and run it right at you,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “They are going to play physical football, so we have to be prepared for a physical football game. Our kids are excited to get the official season kicked off.” … Twin Springs had just came off a long break due to COVID protocols in last year’s season-opener against Northwood and scored two touchdowns in the final 9:05 to prevail.

Prediction: Twin Springs 18, Northwood 12

Holston at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

Six valuable seniors who helped Holston win back-to-back Region 1D titles have graduated and the Cavaliers will rely on some new faces to step in and step up. … The Cavs are riding a 15-game regular-season win streak. … Quarterback Gage Akers, defensive lineman Brandon Kingery, wide receiver Jesse Boston and defensive end Angel Ramos-Mendoza, two-way lineman Davon Williams and fullback/linebacker Xavier Brown are among the stalwarts for Eastern Montgomery, coached by former Emory & Henry College wide receiver Jordan Stewart. … “[Holston] handled us last year on opening night,” Stewart said. “They have had several years in a row having great success. No matter what type of skill they put on the field, they will play with great confidence and that’s hard to beat.”

Prediction: Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 12

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Fort Chiswell, Va.)

Rural Retreat gutted out a win over Fort Chiswell last season, a game in which star running back/linebacker Gatlin Hight suffered a season-ending injury. … Hight, quarterback/safety Ely Blevins, tight end/linebacker Kaiden Atkinson and two-way lineman Isaac Shrader are three-year starters for Rural Retreat. Atkinson caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in last year’s win over Fort Chiswell. … The Indians earned a 35-0 win over Castlewood last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. “I have been pleased with our defense and our offensive line really improved from the first scrimmage to the benefit game,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. … Fort Chiswell went 0-10 last season and has dropped 12 straight games. … Wide receiver Layton Kennedy, running back Mikey Melton, quarterback Larson Edmonds and wide receiver Brayden Billings are the leaders on offense for Fort Chiswell. Linebacker Reed Phillippi, defensive end Jacob Eversole and outside linebacker Weston Stoots are the guys to watch on the other side of the ball. Freshman Brenden Mabry impressed in the preseason. Head coach Robert “Spider” Thompson’s team posted a 27-7 win over Marion last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. “We are well ahead of where we were last year,” Thompson said.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 21, Fort Chiswell 17

Grundy at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Grundy 26, Patrick Henry 8 (Nov. 2, 2021 in Grundy, Va.)

One of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule takes place off Exit 26 of Interstate 81 as both of these teams are among the favorites in Region 1D. Major points on the VHSL playoff rating scale will go to the winner. … Ian Scammell (38 carries, 263 yards, four touchdowns) led Grundy to a win over Patrick Henry last season in a game played on a Tuesday evening in muddy conditions. … PH bounced back from that late-season loss to Grundy and reached the Region 1D Finals. J-Kwon McFail, Tyler Barrett, Bobby Cline and Ben Belcher are the veteran cornerstones and some other newcomers have emerged for the Rebels. “We have some young guys who we were not sure if they would be able to help us this season, but in our two scrimmages those guys have shown us they are ready for varsity football,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. … Camron Goodspeed is among the newcomers who will contribute for PH. … These teams could meet again in November. “Grundy is a big, physical football team and they play very well on both sides of the ball,” Padgett said. “We will have to play our very best to have a chance to win the game.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 20, Grundy 16

Cumberland Gap at Thomas Walker, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Cumberland Gap 36, Thomas Walker 14 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Cumberland Gap, Tenn.)

Tanner Hall, 26, is the youngest head football coach in far Southwest Virginia and the former quarterback for the Union Bears will try to start 1-0 in his new gig. … “We have a resilient and disciplined group of kids, who are bought into what we are trying to do,” Hall said. “Our roster has steadily increased to 36 and I believe that there is a little bit of excitement surrounding our program in the community right now, which is an accreditation to the work the kids are putting in.” … Thomas Walker has plenty of varsity veterans, but freshman nose tackle Andrew Bigge has emerged as a contributor in the preseason. … Former Shawsville, Eastern Montgomery and Grayson County coach Brett McPherson is in his second season as Cumberland Gap’s head coach and has been in the profession longer than his coaching counterpart this evening has been alive. His first victory leading the Panthers came last season against Thomas Walker. … Cumberland Gap suffered a 42-32 loss to the Grainger Grizzlies last week. “With my late arrival last year, I feel like we are in year one of rebuild,” McPherson said. “We started 11 new starters on defense last week from the previous year. In my 34 years, I have never been a part of something like that. We are putting a major focus on how not to lose a football game at the moment.”

Prediction: Thomas Walker 27, Cumberland Gap 26

Castlewood at North Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: North Greene 22, Castlewood 6 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Castlewood, Va.)

Castlewood managed just 114 yards of total offense in last year’s loss to North Greene, but the Blue Devils are airing it out more this season under first-year head coach Bubba Edwards. … While the offense has a new look, Castlewood’s defense has also been a focal point and the unit is spearheaded by the likes of Brad Steffey, Kaden Lasley, Kaden Taylor, Jimmy Shouse, Sam Gibson, Slade Castle and Gabe Jones. … Joe Dotson and Cayden Dishman had never played a down of football before this season, but will contribute in a major way for the Blue Devils … Castlewood assistant coach Hunter Norris played at Emory & Henry College, where one of the assistants during his time with the Wasps was Eric Tilson. Tilson is in his second season as North Greene’s head coach. … North Greene dropped a 38-12 decision to Unaka last week. Yeshua Vaught had two touchdowns for the Huskies, while Nicholas Mitchell finished with four catches for 41 yards. … It will be interesting to see how Castlewood’s offense moves the ball tonight.

Prediction: North Greene 28, Castlewood 18