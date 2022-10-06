PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

David Crockett at West Ridge

Last meeting: West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6 (Oct. 8, 2021, at Jonesborough, Tenn.)

West Ridge (3-3) has followed a three-game losing skid with a pair of wins over winless opponents. The Wolves will play their sixth and final home game of the season, with three road games to finish the regular season. Kaleb McClain (534, 4 TD) and Cale Bryant (414, 6 TD) lead the Wolves on the ground, while Bryant also has four receptions for 164 yards and three scores. Dylan Joyner leads West Ridge with 42 tackles, Carson Abbott has 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while Hunter Wexler has four interceptions. West Ridge has scored at least 41 points in three wins and scored less than 14 in three losses. David Crockett (3-4), which is playing teams in four states this season, snapped a four-game losing streak with a win last week over winless Cherokee. Go with the Wolves in this one.

Prediction: West Ridge 27, David Crockett 13.

Union County at Sullivan East

Last meeting: Union County 36, Sullivan East 14 (Oct. 8, 2021, at Maynardville, Tenn.)

The Patriots will win this one. It remains to be seen which one. Scoring hasn’t been a problem for Sullivan East (2-5,), but stopping the opposition has been. The Patriots are allowing 37.7 points a game, including 56 and 55 in their last two games. Union County (1-6) has had similar problems, allowing 42.0 points a contest, including 71 in a loss last week at Austin-East. Union County is 3-22 over the last three seasons, while Sullivan East is 6-20 over the same span. Both teams need a win in this one with a daunting slate next week, with Sullivan East hosting unbeaten Greeneville, while Union County will Alcoa, which is 6-1 on the season. While Sullivan East has been able to put points on the board, Union County has scored 12 or fewer points in five games. Go with the local Patriots in this one.

Prediction: Sullivan East 45, Union County 27.

Volunteer at Tennessee High

Last meeting: Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21 (Oct. 8, 2021, at Church Hill, Tenn.)

How lopsided has this series been? Tennessee High is 24-2 against the Falcons, although one of those losses came last year at Church Hill. Tennessee High (3-3) has been road warriors this season, having been on the road for five of six games. Fortunately, tonight is the start of a three-game stretch of home games for the Vikings. Volunteer (1-5) has its first winning season since 2002 last year, but the Falcons will need to win out to finish with a .500 mark. The Falcons have scored seven or fewer points, including two shutouts, in four games this season. Tennessee High has scored 35, 34 and 34 points in three wins this season. Look for the Vikings to land around that same amount in this one.

Prediction: Tennessee High 35, Volunteer 12.

Southwest Virginia

Cumberland District

Castlewood at Twin Springs

Last meeting: Twin Springs 34, Castlewood 0 (Oct. 26, 2021 in Castlewood, Va.)

Twin Springs hasn’t played since receiving a 51-16 thumping at the hands of J.I. Burton on Sept. 16. “Two weeks off is not ideal,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “But this is the second year in a row that we have had to handle an extra off week because of someone canceling their season. So, we have made the best out of it. We have gotten a lot of work done on both sides of the ball.” … The Titans are 2-2. “We have played well offensively,” Warner said. “We have moved the ball up and down the field, but those drives haven’t always ended in points. We need to shore up our passing game and we need to get a lot better defensively. We have to tackle better and that is something we have focused on.” … Running back Ryan Horne (87 carries, 629 yards, six touchdowns, zero fumbles) and linebacker James Craig (47 tackles, three sacks) have been the leaders for Twin Springs. Fullback/outside linebacker Julian Pascual is undersized, but has provided a spark for the Titans with how hard he plays. … Castlewood (1-4) has lost four straight and opponents are averaging 34.8 points per game against the Blue Devils.

Prediction: Twin Springs 24, Castlewood 16

Eastside at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14 (March 12, 2021 in Clinchport, Va.)

Rye Cove suffered its first loss of the season last week – a 42-24 loss at Lee High – but the Eagles (5-1) currently hold the top seed in Region 1D via the VHSL’s playoff power point rating scale. … Logan Barnette scored two touchdowns in that loss to Lee as the Eagles managed 275 yards of total offense. … Eastside (0-6) is off to the worst start in program history and the Spartans have allowed 55, 50 and 50 points in their last three games. Head coach Michael Rhodes likes the fight and heart his team has demonstrated. “We’ve got to continue getting better up front and protecting the football,” he said. … Luke Trent has stepped up at running back for Eastside, while Nick Ward has emerged as a standout on the defensive side of the ball. ... Eastside would love to play the role of spoiler tonight and it will be interesting to see how Rye Cove responds to last week’s defeat.

Prediction: Rye Cove 37, Eastside 20

Hogoheegee District

Lebanon at Northwood

Last meeting: Lebanon 20, Northwood 0 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Lebanon, Va.)

These teams are enjoying turnaround seasons and a win tonight will bolster the Region 1D playoff hopes for the victorious squad. … Northwood (3-2) has won three straight for the first time since 2015 and the Panthers have played particularly well on the defensive side of the ball. … Lebanon (3-3) has already eclipsed last season’s win total and two of the three of the Pioneers’ losses came to Class 2 opponents. “We have played with great intensity and effort through the season,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “We need to run the ball better in the red zone and short yardage.” … Toby Baker and Grayson Olson are playmakers for Lebanon, quarterback Mike Reese is one of the most talented ninth-graders in Southwest Virginia and the tandem of Thai Tatum and Robert Stevenson have delivered plenty of big hits on defense. … Heavy rain led to last season’s game being played in sloppy conditions. The weather should be better and so are both teams. “Northwood is playing well,” Taylor said. “They are a team that plays hard and don’t beat themselves.”

Prediction: Lebanon 25, Northwood 8

Patrick Henry at Holston

Last meeting: Holston 24, Patrick Henry 0 (Nov. 26, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

This is one of the marquee games on tonight’s schedule, a rematch of last year’s Region 1D championship game in which Holston prevailed. … PH (4-2) opened the week with a 48-42 overtime win over Rural Retreat on Monday as J-Kwon McFail rushed for 180 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown. The Rebels are averaging 34.4 points per game, while yielding 30.4 points per contest. … The only time Patrick Henry has been blanked over the last six seasons was by Holston in last year’s regional finals. Senior twin brothers Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott are back from that defensive unit and have been stalwarts for the Cavaliers throughout their careers. Sophomore Noah Tweed has impressed with his athleticism. … Holston (3-2) dropped a thrilling 29-27 decision at Narrows last Thursday and the Cavaliers have battled inconsistency at times. … Right now, Holston is on the bubble of making the playoffs according to the VHSL’s Region 1D playoff power point ratings. … The trip down memory lane continues for fiery Patrick Henry assistant coach Tim Burke. The Rebels have beaten Lebanon (where Burke played), John Battle (where he was a head coach in 2000 and 2001), Rural Retreat (where he had a stint as an assistant coach) and he’ll see a familiar face tonight in Damascus. Burke was on Holston boss Chris Akers’ staff when Akers had a run as the head coach at Gate City. … This is a very important game for both the Cavaliers and Rebels and the emotions should be running pretty high.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 28, Holston 20

Mountain 7 District

Union at Ridgeview

Last meeting: Union 28, Ridgeview 21 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Big Stone Gap)

These rivals battled in one of the top games in far Southwest Virginia last season. After building a 14-0 halftime lead, Union held on behind 276 yards rushing. Current Morehead State running back Zavier Lomax led the Bears with 182 yards on the ground and three scores. After losses to Graham and Gate City, Union (4-2, 1-1) amassed 433 total yards last week in a 40-0 win against Thomas Walker…With a balanced attack, Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) has clicked off 37 ppg. Sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has been productive passing and rushing, as the Wolfpack have scored at least 33 points in each game. Ian Hartsock and Walker Lester lead the Ridgeview defense.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Union 21

Wise County Central at John Battle

Last meeting: Wise Central 56, John Battle 0 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Wise)

First-year John Battle quarterback Noah Sills has thrown for eight scores and nearly 700 yards, with Broadie Bailey and Izaya Selz each catching four TD passes. Defense is the problem here, as the Trojans (1-4, 0-1) are allowing 40 points per game…Despite heavy graduation losses, Wise Central (2-3, 0-2) averages 33 points. The leaders include Alec Gent (665 yards rushing, nine touchdowns), Braeden Church (338 yards rushing, 379 passing) and Dane Elkins with 182 yards receiving.

Prediction: Wise County Central 31, John Battle 12

Southwest District

Tazewell at Richlands

Last meeting: Richlands 27, Tazewell 26 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Tazewell)

Six-foot-three junior Kaizon Taylor is a player to watch for Tazewell. He leads the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1) in tackles and sacks, and has 14 receptions with five scores on offense despite missing two games. Logan McDonald (14 rec., 223 yards) is the top target for quarterback Carter Creasy, while Brock Alley, Reece Mullins, Jashon Taylor and Jaime Rizo have been solid on defense…For the first time since 1990, Richlands (1-5, 0-2) has lost five straight games. The Blues have tried several new looks at quarterback, with running back Dylan Brown even taking some direct snaps.

Prediction: Tazewell 28, Richlands 7

Non-District

Abingdon at Marion

Last meeting: Abingdon 50, Marion 6 (Oct. 7, 2021 in Abingdon)

Abingdon (3-3, 2-1) remained in the Mountain 7 District title hunt last week by rallying from a 26-13 deficit at Wise Central with just 3:30 left in the game. Sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker, who engineered that comeback, has accounted for nine scores. The Falcons average 21 ppg…Marion (1-4, 0-0) has been outscored by an average of 26-18, but quarterback Reid Osborne has been a bright spot. Osborne and safety Parker Wolfe helped guide Marion to the Region 2D golf title on Monday.

Prediction: Abingdon 31, Marion 6

George Wythe at Grundy

Last meeting: Grundy 26, George Wythe 12 (Oct. 13, 1950 in Vansant, Va.)

This intriguing matchup was a late addition to the schedule after teams on both George Wythe and Grundy’s schedules canceled the remainder of their seasons and left the Maroons and Golden Wave searching for games. … George Wythe (4-2) has been impressive and the team’s only losses are to Class 2 unbeatens Radford and Graham. … Grundy (2-3) has lost to Cass 2 squads Ridgeview and Tazewell and dropped its season-opener to Patrick Henry. … This is the first matchup between the schools in 72 years. “Greek” Perrine scored two touchdowns in the previous meeting, one of just five games Grundy played in 1950 due to the polio outbreak. … Wouldn’t it be neat if these teams met again on Dec. 3 in the state semifinals? A lot would have to happen between now and then for that to occur, but tonight’s contest should be an entertaining clash between quality clubs.

Prediction: George Wythe 30, Grundy 24

Honaker at Virginia High

Last meeting: Virginia High 63, Honaker 30 (Oct. 11, 2021 in Honaker)

Virginia High (4-1, 0-1) has averaged 42 points en route to four straight wins, as nine different players have scored touchdowns. Six-foot-four quarterback Brody Jones has generated 14 total scores, while basketball standout Dante Worley has made the transition to football with four scores…Running back Aidan Lowe is fun to watch for Honaker. He rushed for a single-game school record with 341 yards last week and has 728 yards with nine scores on the season. Peyton Musick has passed for 828 yards and seven touchdowns, while Parker Bandy has 14 receptions for 290 yards.

Prediction: Virginia High 42, Honaker 14

J.I. Burton at Lee High

Last meeting: Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Norton)

This series produced offensive fireworks last season. Lee High rushed for 226 yards and passed for 143, while J.I. Burton collected 301 yards rushing…J.I. Burton features a three-pronged rushing attack with Trey Keys (583 yards, 11 TDs), Brayden Dutton (377 yards rushing, 169 receiving) and Noa Godsey (309 rushing). Linebacker Landon Reed and Ethan Hawk are stoppers on defense…Lee quarterback Brynnen Pendergaft (654 yards passing, 9 TDs) has flourished in the run-pass option game. Brayden Hammonds (336 yards receiving) and Konner Early (210 yards) are the top targets for the Generals (3-2, 0-2), while Grayson Huff has powered for 763 yards rushing.

Prediction: Lee High 28, J.I. Burton 21