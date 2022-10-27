Prep football predictions

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Northeastern Conference

Sullivan East at Volunteer

Last meeting: Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13 (Oct. 29, 2021, at Bluff City)

Get a win in Church Hill and the Patriots (3-6, 0-4) will reach four wins for the first time since their last playoff appearance in 2016. Sullivan East will miss out on its goal of the playoffs, but weren’t far off, losing a pair of league contests by a combined 11 points. Volunteer (1-9, 0-4), whose lone win came against Johnson County, fell by one point last week against Cherokee. The Falcons have scored seven or fewer points in six games this season. The Drake Fisher-led Patriots had scored 21 or more points in every game until being blanked by No. 1 Greeneville two weeks ago. Sullivan East has lost four straight in this series after going 10-1 in the previous meetings. Look for the Patriots to finish on a high note in this one.

Prediction: Sullivan East 28, Volunteer 16.

Mountain Lakes Conference

Tennessee High at Cherokee

Last meeting: Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 10 (Oct. 29, 2021, at Bristol).

Tennessee High (4-5, 1-2) can clinch the third seed in next week’s Region 1-5A playoffs with a fourth straight win over the Chiefs (1-8, 0-3), which snapped an 11-game losing skid last week with a win over Hawkins County rival Volunteer. The Vikings are trying to rebound from a loss to West Ridge, which dominated the second half after Tennessee High lost two quarterbacks to injury. Starter Jimmy Phipps will not play due to injury and will be replaced by Turner Elliott, according to THS head coach Josh Holt. Cherokee had allowed at least 33 points – and as many as 70 – in every game prior to last week’s 19-18 win over the Falcons. The weather should be better for this one. Last year’s game was played in a torrential rainstorm at a very wet Stone Castle. Look for the Vikings to enjoy the ride home and prepare for a trip in the direction of Knoxville next week.

Prediction: Tennessee High 27, Cherokee 12.

Big Five Conference

West Ridge at Jefferson County

Last meeting: West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12 (Oct. 29, 2021, at Blountville).

The Wolves need a win and lots of help. West Ridge (4-5, 1-3) must win at Jefferson County (6-3, 2-2) and Morristown East to lose to winless William Blount to have any hope for a playoff berth. West Ridge snapped a two-game losing skid last week with a win at Tennessee High. The Wolves have been victimized by 16 lost fumbles this season, although sophomore quarterback Trey Frazier has thrown just one interception. Kaleb McClain (765 yards, 5 TD, 11 receptions, 144) leada the Wolves on the ground and also has a team-high 11 receptions. Cale Bryant has 1,067 rushing and receiving yards, along with 14 touchdowns. Dylan Joyner has a team-high 78 tackles, Carson Abbott has 14.5 tackles for loss and Hunter Wexler has four interceptions. All will have to be on for the Wolves to howl past the Patriots.

Prediction: Jefferson County 27, West Ridge 18.

Southwest Virginia

Cumberland District

Rye Cove at J.I. Burton

Last meeting: J.I. Burton 39, Rye Cove 6 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Clinchport, Va.)

A victory would move J.I. Burton a step closer to claiming the Cumberland District championship, while Rye Cove would take over sole possession of the league’s top spot with a win. … That’s a far cry from where these teams were a year ago: Burton struggled to a 3-7 showing and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001, while Rye Cove didn’t win a game nor finish the season. … It’s actually the first time in three years the teams have played since there was no VHSL season in the fall of 2020, a COVID-19 case canceled the scheduled matchup between the squads in the spring of 2021 and Rye Cove forfeited its final four games last fall after the roster dwindled to the point where there were not enough healthy players to safely continue competing. … Burton (4-4) is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason via their spot at ninth on the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale, so that makes the magnitude of this game even bigger. … Brayden Dutton (73 carries, 784 yards, 11 touchdowns; 31 catches, 348 yards, three TDs), Trey Keys (95 carries, 696 yards, 14 TDs) and Noa Godsey (716 passing yards, eight TDs; 271 rushing yards) have been the leaders on offense for Burton. Two-way linemen Morgan Potter and Bryson Keys, defensive lineman Mike Carver and the receiving tandem of Ian Tate and Clay Hart have also played well. “Our grit,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “We aren’t very big at skill positions, but we have a lot of heart. These boys are fighters and will continue to play hard.” … Rye Cove (6-1) hasn’t played since a win over Eastside on Oct. 7. The break was likely needed and gave the Clinchport crew plenty of time to prepare and get healthy with important games against Burton and Twin Springs looming. … The Cove has beaten J.I. Burton just once and that W occurred in 1987 when a late touchdown by Gary McDavid gave the Eagles a 19-14 win. Thirty-five years later, will Rye Cove record win No. 2 over the Raiders?

Prediction: J.I. Burton 28, Rye Cove 24

Thomas Walker at Twin Springs

Last meeting: Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)

Twin Springs (5-2) is rolling as the Titans have won three straight by scores of 42-12, 44-7 and 48-8 in rising to fourth on the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale. … Ryan Horne (125 carries, 1,352 yards, 18 touchdowns) has been the workhorse for the Titans and is 157 yards away from breaking the program’s single-season rushing record. Kevin Warner established the current mark with 1,509 yards in 1989. … James Craig leads the Titans’ defense and has made 84 tackles. “The physicality that our team is playing with is setting the tone for our team,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. … Xander Spears has rushed for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns for Thomas Walker (3-5), while Dylan McCurry has 747 rushing yards and Darin Gulley has thrown seven TD passes. “Thomas Walker is versatile on the offensive side of the ball,” Keith Warner said. “We will have to be prepared defensively. They have a good running back in Spears, so we will need to make sure we tackle well.”

Prediction: Twin Springs 40, Thomas Walker 16

Hogoheegee District

Holston at Rural Retreat

Last meeting: Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

This is one of the most intriguing games on the docket as the winner is all but assured of a playoff berth and the loser will have some work to do to reach the postseason. Holston (5-3) is fifth and Rural Retreat (4-3) eighth in the latest Region 1D playoff power point rating scale. … Holston earned a quality 38-27 win over Lebanon last Thursday as sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed was a big-play machine. Tweed has passed for 572 yards, rushed for 519 yards and picked off three passes from his spot in the defensive secondary. … Merrick Kestner has 500 rushing yards for the Cavaliers, while Dillon Bott (14 catches, 261 yards, four touchdowns) and Landon Sanders (10 catches, 227 yards, one TD) have been Tweed’s top receiving targets. … Senior Gatlin Hight has been a touchdown-making machine for Rural Retreat. “I think we have shown some resiliency,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “We had a really bad loss [at Grayson County] followed by two heartbreakers [to George Wythe and Patrick Henry], but the guys have continued to work hard and try to get better each day.” … Holston boss Chris Akers was the head coach at Rural Retreat in 2014 and 2015. … Holston eked out wins over Rural Retreat the previous two seasons and this one figures to come down to the wire as well.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 24, Holston 23

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 14, Chilhowie 10 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Emory, Va.)

Patrick Henry suffered a stunning 52-49 loss at Honaker last week as the Rebels failed to hold an early 21-0 lead and surrendered 531 yards of total offense. The Rebels (5-3) still hold the top spot in the Region 1D playoff power point rating scale, but that defeat made their lead much more precarious. … J-Kwon McFail’s 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns and Eli Delp’s two TD receptions were among the highlights for PH in last week’s setback. … Patrick Henry head coach Seth Padgett had a stint as an assistant coach at Chilhowie in 2018 and defensive coordinator Billy Testerman of the Rebels is a former player and assistant coach for the Warriors. … Chilhowie (0-8) has lost 12 straight games dating back to last season and the Warriors have been outscored 273-77 this year. However, the team has still played hard. “Their resilience,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “Things have been tough this year and they have shown up every day and did everything we have asked them to do.” … Marcos Silverio’s 331 rushing yards, Kevin Crewey’s 50 ½ tackles and Conner Castle’s eight tackles for loss have been positives for Chilhowie. A lack of consistency has been a problem. “I would love to see us put together a complete game on both sides of the ball,” Robinson said. “We have played good defense at times this season and stunk on offense and at times our offense has played well and our defense has been bad. “ … The task won’t get any easier tonight for Chilhowie against a team that will likely be seething after last week’s loss. “Patrick Henry is one of the top teams in the region,” Robinson said. “With one of the top players in J-Kwon McFail.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 38, Chilhowie 14

Mountain Empire District

Grayson County at George Wythe

Last meeting: George Wythe 35, Grayson County 6 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Independence, Va.)

This showdown at Pendleton Field might be the game of the night in far Southwest Virginia. … Grayson County (8-0) owns the top spot on the VHSL Region 1C playoff power point rating scale, while George Wythe (5-3) sits in second. … GW coach Brandon Harner likes the resilience his team has shown in dealing with injuries and a tough schedule. The Maroons earned a 20-7 win over Galax two weeks ago as Tandom Smith’s 99-yard touchdown run set the tone. Leyton Fowler, Ben Jollay and Laden Houston have been the leaders for GW alongside Smith. Colton Green, Zach Neal, Owen Repass, Dylan Sisk and Brayden Rainey have stepped up and played well. … Grayson County is averaging 37.1 points per game with an offense that is equally adept at running and throwing the ball. The Blue Devils are off to their best start since 2011, but have just one win against a team currently with a winning record. Quarterback Austin Dowell has thrown for 812 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Liam Gillock is the top tackler. … Adding intrigue to the matchup: Grayson County head coach Stephen James is a 1989 George Wythe graduate and was an assistant coach for the Maroons during the spring of 2021. “GW is a very good opponent,” James said. “They are experienced, well-coached, physical and an overall great team. It will be a good test for us to see where we stand. They do a lot of things offensively that cause you some major stresses on the defensive side of the ball and they are fast and physical on defense while being disciplined in what they do.”

Prediction: George Wythe 31, Grayson County 30

Mountain 7 District

Abingdon at Union

Last meeting: Abingdon 23, Union 0 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Abingdon)

Despite a steady rain, Abingdon generated 270 total yards in this matchup last season. AHS saw it chances for a district title end last week in a 20-13 home loss to Ridgeview. The Falcons were handicapped by 13 penalties and a lack of team speed…Union has also struggled at times on offense but junior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson (15 touchdowns) is one of the top playmakers in the area. A total of 11 players have scored touchdowns for the Bears.

Prediction: Union 21, Abingdon 14

Gate City at Wise County Central

Last meeting: Wise Central 28, Gate City 0 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Gate City)

Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright has authored one of the top success stories in far Southwest Virginia. After winning just four games last season, the Blue Devils have reeled off six consecutive wins as running back Ethan Fleming has rushed for over 1,000 yards…It’s been a season of close calls for Wise Central. The losses for the Warriors include Lee High (35-30), Union (28-21), Abingdon (27-26) and 38-35 overtime setback against Virginia High.

Prediction: Gate City 28, Wise Central 14

Southwest District

Virginia High at Marion

Last meeting: Virginia High 48, Marion 14 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Bristol)

The good news for Marion fans is that Reid Osborne completed 18 passes for 222 yards in this matchup last year. The bad news is that Marion has averaged just 10 points the last four games and is on a seven-game losing streak…Virginia High has averaged 40 points the past four games as senior quarterback Brody Jones (14 TD passes) continues to shine as a passer, runner and defender.

Prediction: Virginia High 42, Marion 12

Non-District

Montcalm (W.Va.) at Hurley

Last meeting: Hurley 48, Montcalm 22 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Montcalm, W.Va.)

Across the state line, Montcalm has authored the feel-good story of the season in the Mountain State. … The Generals (8-0) are off to the best start in program history and are eyeing the first playoff berth for the tiny school that first fielded a football team in 1995. They’ve achieved success with a 25-man roster featuring zero seniors and only five juniors. … Jaylen Younger (940 passing yards, 16 touchdowns), Tristen Cline (23 catches, 360 yards, six TDs), Logan Carver (341 rushing yards, 193 receiving yards) and Jayden Price (262 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards) give Montcalm a balanced attack. “I have been most impressed by our versatility and ability to win games throwing the ball and running it,” said Montcalm coach Adam Havens. “We have been able to keep opposing defenses off balance and this makes us a little more difficult to game plan against. I have also been very impressed with our defense; we have held opposing offenses to just six points per game and have only given up more than one touchdown in one game.” … Outside linebacker Isaiah Fink and defensive end Rylan Parks lead Montcalm’s defense. As is the case with most teams who run a Wing-T offense, Hurley (4-4) has spread the wealth as far as rushing goes. Alex Duty (705 yards), Landon Bailey (561 yards), Payton Hurley (481 yards) and Kevin Looney (411 yards) have shared the load. Eddie Hurley and Josh Duty are defensive leaders. … Hurley will have to win its final two games and get tons of help to make the playoffs. Playing the role of spoiler tonight would certainly help their cause. Havens is not overlooking an opponent that always plays better at “The Cliff.” “Hurley is a very good team,” Havens said. “They are very well-coached, very disciplined and direct in their approach to the game. They are fundamentally sound in what they do and will be a big challenge for us. They are a lot like us offensively; we both run the Wing-T offense and try to run right at you. They are big and strong up front and their skill guys are physical runners. Defensively, they are physical at the point of contact and make you work for everything you get offensively.”

Prediction: Montcalm 33, Hurley 28

Honaker at Northwood

Last meeting: Honaker 34, Northwood 15 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Honaker, Va.)

The Honaker Tigers (5-3) saved their season with last week’s wild 52-49 win over Patrick Henry and vaulted to the sixth spot on the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale. … Aidan Lowe scored eight touchdowns as Honaker overcame an early 21-0 deficit in that epic win over Patrick Henry. … A victory tonight would give Honaker its first winning season since 2015. Along with Lowe, who has scored 25 touchdowns, Parker Bandy (25 catches, 510 yards, five touchdowns) and Peyton Musick (1,317 passing yards, 312 rushing yards) have been key components of a high-octane offense. Malachi Lowe and Elijah Musick have been unsung heroes, while Jax Dye has played well since returning from an injury. … After a three-game winning streak in September, Northwood (3-5) is 0-for-October and the Panthers haven’t scored in dropping their last three games. Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, K.J. Comer, Blaine Joannou, Dalton Gates, Denim Kirk, Austin Graber and Brandon Woodward have been cornerstones for Northwood. … Honaker can’t afford a letdown after last week’s huge win.

Prediction: Honaker 40, Northwood 8

Roanoke Catholic at Castlewood

Last meeting: First meeting

This was a late addition to the schedule after Castlewood needed an opponent when Bland County folded its program. … Castlewood (1-7) has lost seven straight games since a season-opening win over North Greene. The Blue Devils are surrendering 39.9 points per game and have also dealt with the injury bug as of late. … Not much is known about Roanoke Catholic, which currently has a 4-4 record. The Celtics do own a 46-16 win over Fishburne Military School, the place in Waynesboro where former World Wrestling Entertainment czar Vincent K. McMahon attended. …. Roanoke Catholic is currently ranked third in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III playoff rankings. … Roanoke Catholic has won several state championships and the first of those came in 1994, when former Jonesville Bulldogs coach John Cooke called the shots as the Celtics won it all.

Prediction: Roanoke Catholic 25, Castlewood 6

David Crockett at Richlands

Last meeting: David Crockett 14, Richlands 7 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Jonesborough, Tenn.)

David Crockett is coming of an emotional 35-7 loss rival Daniel Boone in the annual Musket Bowl. The Pioneers (4-5) feature running backs Dylan Callahan and Jaevon Emile…Dylan Brown has excelled in his new role at quarterback for Richlands. Over the past two games, the durable senior has accumulated 618 total yards and 10 scores. The Blues allowed 176 yards rushing against Crockett last season.

Prediction: David Crockett 21, Richlands 7

Ridgeview at Bluefield, W.Va.

Last meeting: Bluefield 21, Ridgeview 19 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Rose Ridge)

Bluefield opened the season with four straight losses. The Beavers (4-5) have since responded with three straight wins while averaging 43 points. Bluefield, which defeated Tazewell 46-20, needs another victory to move up in the West Virginia Class AA playoff mix. Playmakers include the speedy trio of Gerrard Wade, Kisean Smith and RJ Hairston along with steady quarterback Caleb Fuller…Unbeaten Ridgeview is riding the emotion of its first-ever win at Abingdon. With a mix of athletes and hitters, the Wolfpack has scored at least 20 points against every team except Abingdon and Union. Brandon Beavers caught 13 passes for 200 yards against Bluefield last season.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Bluefield 21

Graham at Blacksburg

Last meeting: Graham 47, Blacksburg 7 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Bluefield)

Blacksburg (0-9) has been outscored by an average margin of 50-6, allowing at least 63 points against three foes. The last win for the Bruins came on Oct. 25 of 2019…Unbeaten Graham continues to roll despite missing key players to injuries and disciplinary issues. The latest hero was quarterback Jacob Shockley, who passed for 184 yards and three scores in last week’s 41-14 romp against Pulaski County. Look the G-Men to reach the 40-point mark for the third straight game.

Prediction: Graham 42, Blacksburg 0

Fort Chiswell at Tazewell

Last meeting: Tazewell 34, Fort Chiswell 28 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Max Meadows)

This matchup produced a five-overtime thriller last season, with Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy passing for 298 yards and three scores. Fort Chiswell (2-6) is coming off a 31-8 loss against unbeaten Grayson County. Michael Melton is a player to watch for Fort Chiswell coach Robert Thompson…The trio of Cassius Harris, Kaizon Taylor and sophomore Logan McDonald have combined for over 30 touchdowns for Tazewell, while Creasy has topped the 1,000 yard passing mark for the second straight year.

Prediction: Tazewell 28, Fort Chiswell 14