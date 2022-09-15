PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference

Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14 (Sept. 17, 2021, in Kingsport, Tenn.)

Prediction: West Ridge (1-2) is looking to get its edge back after consecutive losses to Daniel Boone and Science Hill by a combined 82-7. The Indians (4-0) have throttled everyone through four games, including a pair of shutouts, with Greeneville on tap next week. Turnovers have hampered the Wolves since its opening week win over Volunteer. Cale Bryant scored four touchdowns in that game, and West Ridge has scored once since then. It will difficult to get healthy against Dobyns-Bennett, which will not only bring its wide array of athletes, but its band will also be worth the price of admission. Get there early tonight. You will thank me later.

Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 35, West Ridge 13.

Mountain Lakes Conference

David Crockett at Tennessee High

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: David Crockett 40, Tennessee High 14 (Sept. 17, 2021, in Jonesborough, Tenn.)

Tennessee High (1-2) will make its Stone Castle season debut tonight against the Pioneers (2-2, 0-1) in a Mountain Lakes Conference opener for the Vikings. Tennessee High last played its home opener as late as Week 4 in 2012. With the MLC being a just a five-team conference this is a crucial game for both teams, especially with Daniel Boone and Morristown West a combined 7-1 early in the season. The Vikings, who are playing just four home games this season after being home six times in 2021, won the first 11 games in this series, but the Pioneers are 6-2 since 2015. After opening with two straight wins, the Pioneers have tallied just 15 points in consecutive losses to Dobyns-Bennett and Morristown West. Both teams are young squads still learning at the varsity level.

Prediction: David Crockett 27, Tennessee High 20.

Northeastern Conference

Seymour at Sullivan East

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7 (Sept. 17, 2021, in Seymour, Tenn.)

Drake Fisher has picked up some headlines with his performance at quarterback for the Patriots (2-2, 0-1), who are looking for its first plus-.500 start through five games since 2016. Seymour (2-2, 1-0) knows all about hard times on the gridiron, finishing 0-10 in 2020. They won six games last year and are looking to stay unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play with the schedule picking up in the following weeks. The Patriots can score, averaging 37.8 points per game, led by Fisher, who accounted for five touchdowns in last week’s win over Johnson County. Seymour scored 42 and 41 points in wins, while falling last week 16-13 to Cocke County. The fourth meeting between these schools could be a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Seymour 32, Sullivan East 29.

Thomas Walker at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0 (Sept. 16, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)

Few folks could have predicted before the season began that this matchup would have postseason implications. … Thomas Walker (1-2, 1-0) overcame a 13-3 deficit with five minutes remaining in a 16-13 triumph over Castlewood last week in what was Tanner Hall’s first head-coaching career. … Dylan McCurry (55 carries, 255 yards, four touchdowns) and defensive standout Noah Cavin have powered the Pioneers. … Rye Cove is 3-0 for the first time since 2004 as gridiron boss Gary Collier has had a memorable start to his head-coaching career. … The Eagles are averaging 31 points per game. … This has all the makings of a fun game.

Prediction: Thomas Walker 21, Rye Cove 20

Twin Springs at J.I. Burton

Last meeting: Twin Springs 38, J.I. Burton 12 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Nickelsville, Va.)

This is a marquee contest between the teams picked at the top of the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll. … Twin Springs beat the Raiders on the gridiron for the first time since 1988 (there was a win by forfeit in 1991) last season en route to the league title. .. Abel Dingus passed for 170 yards with three touchdowns last season against Burton. … James Craig and Jimmy Pascual have been steady on defense for the Titans. … J.I. Burton’s two losses have come to unbeaten Ridgeview and Union. … Drew Culbertson and Miguel Madrigal are both out with torn labrums. Brayden Dutton, Trey Keys, Noa Godsey, Landon Reed, Ethan Hawk, DJ Buchanan, Ian Tate, Dauntae Keys, Isaiah Sturgill, Morgan Potter and Bryson Keys are among the leaders for the Raiders. … J.I. Burton’s 1972 VHSL Group A state championship team will be honored tonight at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium and that will add to the importance of this key clash.

Prediction: J.I. Burton 28, Twin Springs 27

Chilhowie at Lebanon

Last meeting: Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7 (Sept. 24 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)

Lebanon (2-1) has already equaled last season’s win total and the Pioneers crushed Eastside last week. “We are getting better and trying to find our identity as a team,” said Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor. … Thai Tatum and Luke Taylor have been leaders on defense. Grayson Olson, Zach Hertig, Luke Garrett, Toby Baker and freshman quarterback Mike Reece are also playmakers. ... Keep an eye on the talented ninth-grade QBs: Reece and Chilhowie’s Asher Chapman. … Chilhowie is allowing 31.7 points per game. “Inconsistent,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We play well in spurts, but are having a problem putting it all together for four quarters.” … Junior Talan Poe has emerged as a reliable slot receiver for the Warriors, who play at Lebanon’s Harry Stuart Field for the first time since 2006. … Chilhowie hasn’t started a season 0-4 since 1990. The Warriors will have to come up with their best performance of the season tonight to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Prediction: Lebanon 27, Chilhowie 18

Eastside at Honaker

Last meeting: Eastside 51, Honaker 22 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Coeburn, Va.)

Honaker got an unexpected bye week last Friday when Twin Valley suspended its season due to low numbers. Head coach Todd Tiller is still looking for his Tigers (1-1) to put a full game together and be more consistent. … Aiden Lowe has 210 rushing yards and 107 receiving yards for the Tigers and is nearly 100 percent after battling a high ankle sprain since the preseason. Peyton Musick (411 passing yards), Avery Musick (seven receptions, 107 yards; two interceptions on defense), Jax Horn (23 tackles) and Logan Boyd (three sacks) have also been leaders for Honaker. … Eastside (0-3) has had a tough go of it. The Spartans have scored just two touchdowns in three games and are allowing 38 points per game. “We are going through some growing pains, but the kids are battling and getting better every week with every rep,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “We just need to play consistent and assignment football for a full four quarters and protect the football.” … Eastside’s offense exploded in last year’s win over Honaker. The Tigers will put up the big numbers this time in returning the favor.

Prediction: Honaker 45, Eastside 7

Gate City at Marion

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Gate City 34, Marion 8 (Sept. 17, 2021, in Gate City, Va.)

Two teams coming in off surprising results last week. Gate City (1-2, 1-0) dominated Abingdon 24-7 after allowing 89 points in two previous losses, while Marion (1-2) dropped a 6-0 overtime decision to Northwood. Stingy defense and forcing four turnovers helped the Blue Devils to that win over the Falcons. Gate City also got steady play from quarterback Luke Bledsoe and running back Ethan Fleming. Marion, which opened the season with a shutout of Smyth County rival Chilhowie, followed that with a 21-point loss at Wise County Central and then the surprising low scoring outcome against the Panthers. Marion is 4-31-1 against Gate City in a series first played in 1933. Marion won that one, but not looking good for tonight.

Prediction: Gate City 27, Marion 13.

George Wythe at Carroll County

Last meeting: George Wythe 27, Carroll County 20 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, Va.)

It’s a Hillsville homecoming for George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner, a 2001 Carroll County graduate. He has won his two previous matchups with his alma mater, including a double-overtime thriller a year ago. … George Wythe is averaging 28.7 points per game and the Maroons dominated in last week’s 35-7 win over Giles. … Carroll County (1-2) is allowing 38.7 points per game and the Class 3 Cavaliers have already lost to a couple of Class 1 foes. Another small school should prevail this evening.

Prediction: George Wythe 37, Carroll County 16

Graham at Union

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Graham 48, Union 13 (Nov. 20, 2021, in Bluefield, W.Va)

The game of the night in Southwest Virginia. Graham (3-0, 2-0) has scored 38.3 points a game, defeating archrival Bluefield by four points before defeating its Tazewell County rivals by 30 and 45. Union (3-0, 1-0) hasn’t had any troubles through four games, outscoring three out-manned clubs 138-20. Ty’Drez Clements has led Graham on the ground through three games, while the G-Men defense has been stingy over the last two weeks, limiting Richlands to just 51 yards on offense in their last outing. Union has been running all over the opposition, rushing for 387 yards last week against J.I. Burton, and that was a season low. Reyshawn Anderson had led the Bears, combining with William Lowry last week for 271 yards and four scores. No need to advise anyone to get to Bullitt Park really early for this one. This will be a physical, hard-hitting football game that will be decided late. Union holds a 5-4 advantage in this series, but have lost two straight. Look for the G-Men to even it up in what could be the first of two meetings this season.

Prediction: Graham 14, Union 12.

Grundy at Castlewood

Last meeting: Castlewood 41, Grundy 28 (Sept. 28, 2021 in Castlewood, Va.)

Grundy might be 0-2, but the Golden Wave has a good club. Just ask Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “Grundy is big and tough and we will have our work cut out for us tackling [Grundy running back Ian] Scammell.” … Castlewood (1-2) could easily be 3-0 or 0-3. Every game the Blue Devils have played as been close and they dropped a 16-13 decision to Thomas Walker last week. “We have been playing well at times,” Edwards said. “We need to learn to finish ballgames. In two games we have been up and didn’t put our opponents away.” … Cayden Dishman has 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns thus far, while Forrest McConnell has thrown for 565 yards and six TDs. Neither played football last year.

Prediction: Grundy 35, Castlewood 21

Hurley at River View (W.Va.)

Last meeting: River View 30, Hurley 22 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Hurley, Va.)

The Hurley Rebels could easily be 3-0. After coughing up a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in the season-opener at Rye Cove,the bunch from Buchanan County hammered Thomas Walker and Phelps (Kentucky) in consecutive weeks. … Alex Duty, Payton Hurley, Kevin Looney and fullback Canaan Shaffer have all excelled in the Wing-T offense behind a line that has blocked better each week. Landon Bailey has fared well since taking over as the starting quarterback and former QB Caden Mullins has done the same since shifting to tight end. Logan Hopkins has caused headaches for opponents while playing both on the offensive and defensive line. … Jayme Stacy (hip) an Kyle Cooper (knee) of the Rebels missed the game against Phelps due to injuries and were day-to-day at last check. … The River View Raiders are 0-2 and one player on the team’s roster has impressed Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “River View looks good on film,” Justus said. “They can run the ball really well out of the double wing. Michael Picklesimer is River View’s quarterback and he is a load. Picklesimer can run, pass and can bring it on defense. River View has some big ol’ boys up front for the running backs to get behind. We will have to play assignment football.” … The last two games between these clubs have gone overtime with the Raiders winning both times.

Prediction: Hurley 22, River View 20

John Battle at Tazewell

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Tazewell 41, John Battle 18 (Nov. 2, 2021, in Bristol, Va.)

The team dressed in green will win this one. John Battle (1-2, 0-1) is coming off its first win since the spring of 2021, defeating Holston 19-6 last week. Tazewell (1-2, 1-1) scored 46 points in a opening game win over Virginia High, but injuries – especially to quarterback Carter Creasy – have left the Bulldogs struggling the last two weeks, scoring 14 points in two games. All that awaits next week for Tazewell is a trip to Riverheads, which has its 52-game win streak snapped last week. Noah Sills has one of the better pitching arms in the region, and he has shown the same ability in his first year playing football since his much younger days. Freshman Finn Moss will start for Creasy, the third freshman to start for head coach J’me Harris at Tazewell. Richmond commit Cassius Harris has become more of a running threat due to injuries this season, and that might have to be case tonight as well. Tazewell holds a 20-2 edge in this series, including 9-1 at Bulldog Stadium.

Prediction: Tazewell 15, John Battle 13.

Lee High at Patrick Henry

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Ben Hur, Va.)

For the second straight week, Patrick Henry is hosting a Class 2 opponent. The Rebels surely hope things go better than they did last week in a 35-8 loss to Virginia High. … PH managed just 160 total yards, committed two turnovers and quarterback Ben Belcher suffered an injury against the Bearcats. … There are still some question marks surrounding Lee as the Generals got overpowered by Union and di the same to Eastside. … This is just the third all-time meeting between these schools. PH won its last two games with the Generals.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 30, Lee High 28

Richlands at Abingdon

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Abingdon 42, Richlands 0 (Sept. 17, 2021, in Richlands, Va.)

Two teams in desperate need for a win. Richlands (1-2, 0-1) opened in convincing fashion at Gate City, and has since been victimized since then by a brutal schedule that included Union and Graham. All that follows this one are games with Bluefield (W.Va) and Ridgeview. Abingdon (1-2, 1-1) struggled last week with turnovers in a surprising loss to Gate City, scoring just seven points while the Blue Devils scored the final 24 in the game. Dylan Brown ran all over the Blue Devils in an opening game win, but the Blue Tornado back has been shut down the last two weeks. Both teams are young in key spots, which has usually gets revealed in game action. Luke Honaker has shown play-making ability at quarterback for the Falcons, while Kalib Simmons has done the same for Richlands. Go with the home team in this one.

Prediction: Abingdon 23, Richlands 17.

Wise County Central at Virginia High

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Virginia High 28, Wise County Central 21 (Sept. 20, 2019, at Wise, Va.)

Two teams looking for 3-1 starts to the season.

Alec Gent has been a pleasant find for Wise County Central (2-1, 0-1), which struggled last week to shut down the prolific Ridgeview offense. Virginia High (2-1, 0-1) has followed up its season-opening loss to Tazewell with a pair of convincing wins by a combined 87-22 margin. In addition to Brody Jones at quarterback, the twin duo of Patrick and Prince Poku has become key cogs for the Bearcats, who are 1-2 against the Warriors, winning the last meeting in 2019. Braeden Church leads the Wise County Central offense, but 300-pound Brady Sturgill providing production on the offensive line. This should be a close one at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

Prediction: Virginia High 42, Wise County Central 40.