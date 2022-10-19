Prep football predictions

Hogoheegee District

Lebanon at Holston

Last meeting: Holston 42, Lebanon 12 (Oct. 21, 2021 in Lebanon, Va.)

This is an intriguing and important matchup. Lebanon (5-3) is fifth and Holston (4-3) sits in sixth in the latest VHSL playoff power points rating scale. … Lebanon is averaging 29.9 points per game and its three losses have come to teams – Patrick Henry, Gate City, Virginia High – with a combined record of 15-6. “We still have plenty of improvement to do and I don’t think we have reached our peak yet,” said Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor. “I hope we can before it is too late.” … Freshman quarterback Mike Reece of Lebanon continues to earn rave reviews and slot receiver Zach Hertig is pound-for-pound one of the most dynamic players in Southwest Virginia. “Reece might be the best freshman quarterback I have seen,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “Hertig is also a player. He is fast and tough. They throw it well and they run it well. They mix things up and keep the defense guessing.” … Sophomore linebacker Robert Stevenson has emerged as stud on the defensive side of the ball for the Pioneers. … Holston has beaten Lebanon just thrice (1965, 1993, 2021) since the school was opened in the fall of 1964 from the consolidation of Damascus and Liberty Hall high schools. … Sophomore quarterback/defensive back Noah Tweed has played well on both sides of the ball for Holston. Merrick Kestner, Luke Greene, Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott have been other cornerstones for the Cavs. … This is Lebanon’s third Thursday night game of the season. The Pioneers beat Honaker and lost to Virginia High in their previous Thursday encounters.

Prediction: Lebanon 31, Holston 22

Rural Retreat at Northwood

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 23, Northwood 0 (Oct. 23, 2021 in Rural Retreat, Va.)

Plain and simple: This is a must-win game for both the Rural Retreat Indians and Northwood Panthers. … At the moment they are both on the outside looking in as far as the Region 1D playoffs go. Rural Retreat is ninth and Northwood is 11th in the latest VHSL playoff power points rating scale. … Northwood (3-4) has failed to reach the end zone in consecutive losses to Lebanon and Holston. … Rural Retreat (3-3) has posted two shutouts this season, including a 32-0 win over Chilhowie last week in which the Indians limited the Warriors to one first down. … Dean Rhea will be inducted into the Smyth County Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony prior to the game. Rhea was the head coach for six seasons at now-defunct Rich Valley (1980-85) – his alma mater – prior to turning Rural Retreat (1986-2003) into a consistent contender. He died in February. … With huge games against Holston (Oct. 28) and Lebanon (Nov. 5) looming, it is crunch time for the Indians of Rural Retreat.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 7

Non-District

Pulaski County at Graham

Last meeting: Graham 58, Pulaski County 18 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Dublin)

Pulaski County (4-3) dropped a 35-28 decision to Tennessee High in the second week of the season, but responded with a 35-33 victory at Bluefield the following week. The Cougars average 30 points and are coming off a 48-7 win over winless Blacksburg as Trevor Burton ran for 183 yards and tied a school record with five touchdowns for the second time this season. Other players to watch for coach Cam Akers include quarterback Christopher Gallimore and receiver Marcus Reed…Graham (7-0) generated 425 yards on the ground last week en route to a key 49-21 win over Southwest District rival Virginia High. The G-Men won that game despite missing eight players due to disciplinary issues. Graham allows just 12 ppg. behind hitters such as 6-1 senior Gage Sawyers and 6-foot-3, 235-pound Connor Roberts. Sophomores Jamel Floyd and Chris Edwards are rising stars on offense.

Prediction: Graham 28, Pulaski County 14