PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

These Russell County rivals first faced each other on the gridiron in 1936 and for the past 12 years this clash has been known as the “Coal Bowl.” … The primary storyline entering tonight’s game is that each team has a new head coach. Todd Tiller takes over for the iconic Doug Hubbard, who led Honaker from 1983-2021, while Darrell Taylor has replaced Michael Webb as the man calling the shots at Lebanon. … Honaker has plenty of depth at the skill positions and that was demonstrated last week in a 26-16 win over Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game as quarterback Peyton Musick threw touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Expectations are high for George Wythe as the Maroons return nearly their entire starting lineup from a season ago. … The crew from Wythe County impressed many folks last week in a 32-20 loss to Union in a VHSL Benefit Game at venerable Bullitt Park. That came after GW had faced Mount Airy (North Carolina) and Narrows in a Jamboree. … “I believe we have a very physical group of kids that want to be successful and are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to be winners,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “We have to keep that edge about us for the entire year. I believe we have been battle-tested in our two scrimmages. We have a tough schedule right out of the gate and I wanted to make sure we were going to be ready for it.” … Michael Crist had a successful first season as the head coach of the Radford Bobcats last fall after being the gridiron boss at Virginia High the previous eight seasons. Radford went 8-4 in 2021 and advanced to the second round of the Region 2C playoffs, while Crist’s former team, Virginia High, went 8-3 in a coaching change that turned out well for both programs. … Radford returns seven starters on each side of the ball, including Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor at defensive back. Linebackers Charlie Davis, Max Kanipe and Zeb Martin have stepped up and will be counted on to play big roles for the Bobcats. … That defense will be tested by the balanced attack of the Maroons. “George Wythe is really good in all phases” Crist said. “They are an athletic, physical and experienced football team. They have the ability to score on explosive plays.” … These former New River District rivals have played some classics over the years. Will there be some fourth-quarter drama this time around?