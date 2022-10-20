Prep football predictions

Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

West Ridge at Tennessee High

Last meeting: West Ridge 35, Tennessee High 7 (Oct. 21, 2021, at Blountville)

A new rivalry was born when West Ridge opened its doors last season and promptly defeated the Vikings 35-7. Nearly 30 seniors departed for the Wolves (3-5, 1-3) and it has shown at times, especially with turnovers and three wins against teams with a combined one win. Tennessee High (4-4, 1-2) took undefeated Daniel Boone down to the wire last week before falling by eight points. The Vikings have scored 35, 34, 34 and 40 points in three wins, and scored 26 points total in four losses. Cale Bryant has been the West Ridge playmaker this season, while the Vikings have improved throughout the season by running the football and playing tough on defense. Tennessee High, which travels to Cherokee next week, could finish as high as third in the Mountain Lakes. West Ridge will have to win at Jefferson County next week and get some help to be playoff bound.

Prediction: Tennessee High 27, West Ridge 17.

Southwest Virginia

Black Diamond District

Grundy at Hurley

Last meeting: Grundy 40, Hurley 8 (Oct. 23, 2021 in Grundy, Va.)

Grundy (4-3) can become the first team from far Southwest Virginia to officially clinch a district championship tonight as a victory would give the Golden Wave the Black Diamond District crown … The Wave hung 68 points on J.I. Burton last week and coach Craig Plymal’s club is averaging 41.1 points per game. Senior strongman Ian Scammell has rushed for 1,204 yards. The erstwhile state champion wrestler has surpassed the 1K rushing mark in each of his four seasons of high school football. … Hurley (4-3) has lost two in a row and the Rebels have had to deal with the aftermath of a fire that occurred Oct. 4 and caused significant damage to the school. … Grundy shared the BDD title with Honaker and Twin Valley last season. The Golden Wave will be the undisputed champs this time around.

Prediction: Grundy 55, Hurley 19

Cumberland District

J.I. Burton at Castlewood

Last meeting: J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Norton, Va.)

J.I. Burton is looking to bounce back from last week’s 68-26 setback to Grundy in which the Raiders were gouged for 570 rushing yards. … According to Bluefield researcher/historian Rick Baker’s online database (fourseasonsfootball.com) it was the most points the Raiders (3-4) had allowed since famously losing 193-0 to Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in 1926. …. Burton is still tied with Rye Cove for first place in the Cumberland District and the Raiders can clinch a playoff berth by winning out. … Castlewood (1-6) has dropped six straight since notching a 49-20 season-opening win over North Greene. Defensive end Gabe Jones and inside linebacker Kaleb Taylor have had solid seasons for the Blue Devils. … Sophomore Brayden Houchins will make his first career start at quarterback tonight for Castlewood as incumbent signal-caller Forrest McConnell is out for the season with an injury. … Cayden Dishman, who leads the Blue Devils in interceptions, receptions, touchdowns and serves as the team’s punter and kicker is also sidelined with an injury. … The Blue Devils will have their hands full. “Burton has been wrecking shop in the Cumberland District for a long time,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “They are well-coached and have a lot of speed. Hopefully, we can minimize our turnovers and not give them a short field.”

Prediction: J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

Eastside at Thomas Walker

Last meeting: Thomas Walker 41, Eastside 38 (Oct. 21, 2021 in Coeburn, Va.)

The playoff hopes of these squads have already vanished, so pride is the only thing on the line in this contest. … Eastside (0-8) has allowed at least 31 points in each of its games as the opposition is averaging 43.5 points per game. Payton Adkins, Eli McCoy, Gabe Raymond, Luke Trent and Reagan Wood have been bright spots for the Spartans. Adkins has stepped in at quarterback, while Wood has played well on the offensive line. “Their record isn’t an accurate reflection of how they play,” said Thomas Walker coach Tanner Hall. “They are well-coached and play hard.” … Hall had a stint as an assistant coach at Eastside, where he worked under the mentorship of current Spartans boss Michael Rhodes. “This week will be fun coaching against a young man I coached and has coached for me,” Rhodes said. “He has done a great job and I’m very proud of him. They are very good up front on both sides of the football and have [some] of the most physical kids in the district setting the edges on defense and running the ball on offense with the [Xander] Spears and [Dylan and Riley] McCurry kids.” … Thomas Walker (2-5) has also gotten valuable contributions from Noah Cavin, Adam Hollandsworth and Landon Lowe. An emotional moment occurred last Friday when TW center Tyler Lee was moved to the backfield and scored on a two-point conversion run for the Pioneers in their win over the Phelps (Kentucky) Hornets. Lee’s father, Tracy, had passed away the day before.

Prediction: Thomas Walker 28, Eastside 18

Mountain 7 District

John Battle at Gate City

Last meeting: Gate City 42, John Battle 6 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Bristol)

John Battle has not topped the 100-yard rushing mark in a game all season and averages just 14 points. But the passing game has been productive. Junior receivers Broadie Bailey and Izaya Selz have combined for 10 touchdown receptions…Gate City (5-2, 3-0) has reeled off five straight victories and can clinch its first winning record since 2014 with a victory tonight. Senior Ethan Fleming is having a huge season with 10 touchdowns and well over 500 yards rushing. Junior Eli McMurray and senior Brendan Cassidy have contributed three touchdowns apiece for the Blue Devils.

Prediction: Gate City 35, John Battle 7

Ridgeview at Abingdon

Last meeting: Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Rose Ridge)

Ridgeview (7-0, 4-0) can take a big step toward capturing the Mountain 7 title with a win tonight. Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is one of the elite passers in the region, but the Wolfpack have also rushed for over 1,300 yards…Since dropping a 34-14 decision to Tennessee High, Abingdon (4-3, 2-1) has averaged 31 points en route to wins over Wise County Central and Marion. For the season, AHS has generated over 185 yards rushing per game behind running back Ector Taylor (339 yards rushing), sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker (961 total yards) and sophomore fullback Alex Hawkins. The 6-foot, 195-pound Hawkins powered for 144 yards on 26 carries two weeks ago against Marion and has 290 yards on the season. Tall receiver Lucas Brooks has added 240 yards receiving…Can the Ridgeview offensive line give O’Quinn enough time to operate against the big AHS defensive front?

Prediction: Abingdon 22, Ridgeview 21

Wise County Central at Lee High

Last meeting: Wise Central 72, Lee High 21 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Wise)

All four of the wins for Lee High have come against Class 1 teams but the Generals continue to make progress behind a mix of veterans and underclassmen. Playmakers to watch include freshman speedster Konner Early, senior tight end Connor Roop, senior receiver Brayden Hammonds (6 TDs) and senior Ian Hines…Wise Central running back Alec Gent is just 156 yards from the 1,000-yard rushing mark, but the Warriors managed just 40 yards rushing as a team last week at Union. Senior lineman Brady Sturgill and senior linebacker Dane Elkins are reliable stoppers

Prediction: Wise Central 31, Lee High 14

Southwest District

Marion at Tazewell

Last meeting: Tazewell 40, Marion 14 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Marion)

Tazewell is coming off a 46-20 loss at Bluefield but Carter Creasy threw for two scores and Cassius scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Creasy passed for a school-record 407 yards and five scores against Marion last season, while Harris caught nine passes for 230 yards. Look for more production from those two tonight…Marion has dropped six straight and will close out the season with home games against SWD powers Virginia High and Graham. The Scarlet Hurricanes allowed 331 total yards against Richlands last week.

Prediction: Tazewell 42, Marion 14

Non-District

Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs

Last meeting: First meeting

Twin Springs coach Keith Warner likes the progress his team is making as the Titans (4-2) seem to have found a groove. … Abel Dingus is the trigger man at quarterback (452 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions), Ryan Horne is the top rusher (119 carries, 1,130 yards, 14 touchdowns), Colten Kilgore is a reliable receiver (11 catches, 169 yards, three touchdowns) and James Craig (69 tackles) anchors the defense for the Titans. Freshman Julian Pascual has emerged as a valuable contributor and Austin Glymp is playing well in the defensive secondary. Wide receiver/defensive back Jacoby Dunn is currently sidelined with a knee injury. … Cumberland Gap (2-6) has struggled with injuries. The team’s leading rusher, passer and receiver, along with three starters on the offensive line, suffered season-ending injuries. That has forced the Panthers to rely on a dearth of youngsters. “Cumberland Gap is big and physical,” Warner said. “They are going to line up in the T formation and run right at us. We have to win the battle in the trenches this week. It will be a great test for our football team.” … Brett McPherson is in his second season as the head coach at Cumberland Gap. He previously led VHSL programs at Shawsville, Eastern Montgomery and Grayson County. “Impressed with Twin Springs,” McPherson said. “Their scheme fits their kids well and they play hard. The Horne kid at tailback is seasoned and does a great job of being patient and setting up big runs. Durable and tough and the O-Line gets after you.”

Prediction: Twin Springs 32, Cumberland Gap 22

Patrick Henry at Honaker

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 27, Honaker 21 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Emory, Va.)

The Patrick Henry Rebels (5-2) currently own the top spot in the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale and will likely keep that position if they win out. Honaker (4-3) is holding down the eighth spot and could possibly meet PH again in three weeks in the first round of the playoffs. … The only losses for PH came to Class 2 schools Virginia High and Lee High. … The Rebels were off last week and it was a well-earned break. They beat Rural Retreat on Monday and Holston on Friday the week before … Honaker is averaging 32 points per game, but are allowing 33 points per game. … The head coaches of these two teams know each other quite well. PH boss Seth Padgett was an assistant on first-year Honaker mentor Todd Tiller’s staff when the latter was leading the program at Fort Chiswell.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 37, Honaker 17

Virginia High at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14 (Oct. 21, 2021 in Bristol, Va.)

The Virginia High Bearcats (5-2) return to the field for the first time since a 49-21 loss to Graham on Oct. 21 that saw their hopes at the Southwest District title disappear. … VHS is averaging 36.9 points per game with senior quarterback Brody Jones making things go. “Virginia High is very explosive offensively and can hit you with a variety of weapons,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Their QB may be the best athlete we have faced this year and we have faced some good ones.” … This will be the fourth Class 1 opponent for the Class 2 Bearcats this season and third foe from the Hogoheegee District. VHS has already vanquished Patrick Henry, Honaker and Lebanon. … Chilhowie (0-7) appears headed for the second winless season in program history, but the previous time that happened came under unique circumstances. Chilhowie finished 9-1 in 1980 with Graham Clark as head coach, but had to forfeit those nine victories when it was discovered an ineligible player had suited up for the Warriors. … The future looks bright though. Chilhowie’s junior varsity team capped a 7-0 season with a 24-8 win over Rural Retreat on Monday. … Chilhowie linebacker Daniel Hutton made 21 tackles for the Warrior in last week’s 32-0 loss to Rural Retreat. … These teams have played every year since 2007 but once – the COVID spring season of 2021 – and the Bearcats hold an 8-6 edge in the series.

Prediction: Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14