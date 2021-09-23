Prep Football Predictions

Both of these teams run the single-wing offense and both are trying to earn their first win. … Castlewood (0-3) has been outscored 107-26 in its three losses, but the Blue Devils are making progress. “We are young and we are getting better,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “Our losses do not indicate that, but we have improved. If we can learn to take care of the ball, things can turn around quickly.” … Kaden Lasley leads Castlewood with 19 tackles, while Brad Steffey has notched two sacks. Kaleb Taylor, who had never played football before this season, has been a pleasant surprise and his stat line includes 17 tackles and a forced fumble. … Landen Taylor (231 yards, four touchdowns) and Slade Castle (140 yards) are the team’s top rushers. … Rye Cove (0-3) has been outscored 94-14 and the Eagles will have a hard time stopping Landen Taylor tonight.

These teams were supposed to play last week before Lebanon had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols. Chilhowie was originally going to play Northwood tonight, but when the Panthers had their own COVID-19 issues it meant that Chilhowie vs. Lebanon was on the schedule instead. … Chilhowie is off to a 3-0 start, which very few folks might have predicted. “I’m actually pleasantly surprised by our start this season,” said Warriors coach Jeff Robinson. “We have really come together as a team and rallied behind each other when players have been unavailable for various reasons throughout the course of the first three games. We have yet to play a game with our full roster this season. In fact, we have played each game this year with one or more of our star players out. So, to be 3-0 at this point is even more satisfying. However, we have a long season yet to go.” … Chase Lewis (245 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards) has been an offensive force for Chilhowie, while Marco Silverio leads the team with 15 ½ tackles. The Warriors were dealt a blow when Jonathan Gilley broke his hand two weeks ago in a win over Narrows. … Lebanon is off to a 0-3 start, which very few folks might have predicted. “We have improved each week,” Pioneers coach Michael Webb said. “But still haven’t done enough to get over the hump.” … Colton Barton and Grayson Olson have played well for the Pioneers. … Chilhowie hasn’t beaten Lebanon since 2005 when current Warriors assistant Jared Pierce was the team’s quarterback.