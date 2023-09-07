Thursday

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

CUMBERLAND DISTRICT

THOMAS WALKER at CASTLEWOOD

Last meeting: Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Ewing, Va.)

Both teams had a short week and attempt to bounce back from blowout losses to county rivals. … Castlewood allowed 422 yards of total offense in getting hammered 60-8 by Honaker last week, while Thomas Walker committed two costly turnovers and managed just 90 yards of total offense in a 41-7 loss at Lee High. … Castlewood has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season. … Castlewood led 13-3 with 5:50 remaining in last year’s clash, but Thomas Walker rallied and won on a 3-yard touchdown run by Xander Spears with 38.2 seconds remaining in what was Tanner Hall’s first head-coaching win. There will likely be no such drama this time.

Prediction: Thomas Walker 33, Castlewood 12

Friday

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

NON-CONFERENCE

WEST RIDGE at LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY First meeting

West Ridge (2-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead but were dominated from that point by Dobyns-Bennett in a 47-21 setback. Lakeway Christian, which is located in White Pine, Tennessee, is in its fourth year of competition, having reaching the TSSAA DII-A playoffs the last two seasons...The Region 2A Lions are directed by former Richlands had coach Thad Wells... Lakeway Christian (2-1), which won a 7-on-7 competition by defeating Science Hill at Sullivan East in August, dropped a 35-0 decision at Knox Catholic, but have won two straight over Volunteer (27-7) and Notre Dame (49-27)...”Very athletic. Lots of abnormal formations. They play hard and have speed,” said West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton...Trey Frazier has thrown for 292 yards and run for 206 more to account for six touchdowns. Chase Gill has run for 178 yards, while Sawyer Tate has eight receptions for 114 yards and also has three interceptions. Dylan Joyner leads the Wolves with 21 tackles...Don’t discount out the small school Lions.

Prediction: West Ridge 23, Lakeway Christian 21.

UNICOI COUNTY

at SULLIVAN EAST (7:30 p.m.) Last meeting: Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35 (Sept. 23, 2022)

According to Sullivan East (2-1) offensive coordinator and Air Raid supporter Stan Bedwell, senior quarterback Drake Fisher is among the top five signal-callers in the nation, averaging 400 yards passing per game. He is 84-for-140 for a 60 percent completion rate with 12 touchdowns, while Tyler Cross is tops in Tennessee with 486 receiving yards...Fisher followed up 533 yards against Tennessee High with 384 yards more yards and five scores last week at Volunteer...This has been a series of streaks over the last eight seasons. The Patriots won four straight from 2014-17 and the Blue Devils (2-1) have won the last five...Unicoi County dropped a 20-13 decision to Northview Academy, but have surrendered just six points each over the last two weeks, defeating Happy Valley (37-6) and Pigeon Forge (11-6)...Sullivan East, which is a fun team to watch — unless you’re on the other sidelines — is looking for its first 3-1 start to a season since 2016.

Prediction: Sullivan East 36, Unicoi County 23.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT

ABINGDON at GATE CITYLast meeting: Gate City 24, Abingdon 7 (Sep. 9, 2022 in Abingdon)

AHS quarterback Luke Honaker rushed for 82 yards in this game last season, but the Falcons were hurt by four turnovers. Gate City compiled 277 total yards, as Luke Bledsoe threw for two scores…With Bledsoe directing the show again, Gate City has crafted a balanced offense en route to two wins. The Blue Devils are averaging 203 yards rushing and 75 passing…AHS has allowed an average of 313 yards rushing and 36 points en route to a 0-2 start. Sophomore Tykenevan Thompson provided a spark last week with 67 yards rushing, while sophomore defensive back Griffin King recorded six tackles…Look for Bledsoe and speedy receiver Eli McMurray to create more magic in this one.

Prediction: Gate City 28, Abingdon 7

RIDGEVIEW at WISE COUNTY CENTRALLast meeting: Ridgeview 37, Wise Central 14 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Rose Ridge)

Ridgeview ran for 294 yards and passed for 236 in this matchup last season, as O’Quinn supplied 106 yards on the ground. Running back Alec Gent paced Central with 130 yards rushing as the Warriors led 14-7 after the first quarter. The graduation of the speedy Gent has a made difference, while athletic Owen Amos is also battling an injury....Ridgeview has averaged 50 points and 144 yards passing in wins against J.I. Burton and Grundy…The bad news for Wolfpack fans involves the season-ending leg injury to running back Gabe Hackney. This marks the fourth straight season that the 5-foot-9, 210-pound senior has been sidelined with a broken bone…Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn will rule again.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Wise County Central 7

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT RICHLANDS at TAZEWELL Last meeting: Tazewell 56, Richlands 37 (Oct. 7, 2022 in Richlands

The wild 2022 matchup served as a showcase for Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy, as he passed for 404 yards and six scores. Richlands collected 429 total yards, with Dylan Brown churning for 368 yards and five scores on the ground….Richlands has averaged just 22 yards rushing and three points en route to blowout losses against Gate City and Union, but the Blue Tornado have passed for 194 yards…Tazewell is coming off a 35-7 loss to the machine that is Riverheads. To make matters worse, Creasy was injured in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Axe Compton was a bright spot, completing 14-23 pass attempts for 165 yards. Tazewell will rely on big plays and quickness to record its first home win against Richlands since 2003.

Prediction: Tazewell 31, Richlands 6

LEBANON at MARION Last meeting: Lebanon 32, Marion 13 (April 1, 2021 at Lebanon)

Lebanon has allowed an average of 44 points and over 200 yards rushing in losses against Honaker and Patrick Henry. Sophomore quarterback Mike Reece has passed for 526 yards and three scores, but the Pioneers have struggled on the ground. Lebanon leads this series 8-7…Marion allowed just four first downs and 72 total yards in a 27-12 win against Wise County Central. The victory snapped a 10-game losing skid for the Scarlet Hurricanes. Marion averages 186 yards rushing, while senior quarterback Reid Osborne has thrown for three scores and 149 yards…Reece will shine again, but Marion wins with ball control and size.

Prediction: Marion 22, Lebanon 21.

NON-DISTRICT

GRAHAM

at GEORGE WYTHELast meeting: Graham 27, George Wythe 7 (Sept. 30, 2022 in Bluefield, W.Va.)

Wrestling icon Ric Flair once said ‘To be the man, you have to beat the man,’ and nobody in far Southwest Virginia has been able to touch the Graham G-Men lately. … Defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Graham has reeled off 32 consecutive regular-season victories, the latest an impressive 42-13 beatdown of Galax. … Despite injuries to defensive standout Sean Hughes and star running back Ty’Drez Clements, Tony Palmer’s Graham squad is still rolling along. … George Wythe had an off week after getting rocked by Radford, 42-7, in Week 1. The extra time off probably helped in terms of adjustments, but it probably won’t matter this evening at Pendleton Field.

Prediction: Graham 36, George Wythe 17

HURLEY at VAN (W.Va.)Last meeting: Van 36, Hurley 13 (Oct. 26, 2021 in Van, W.Va.)

Hurley is 0-2, but could be 2-0. The Rebels lost 20-12 to Sherman (West Virginia) and dropped a 38-32 overtime decision to the Eastside Spartans last week. There has been an underlying theme for the small school. “Our run game has been really good, but we have had 32 penalties and over 200 penalty yards in two games,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “We can’t win games by being that undisciplined.” … Landon Bailey (30 carries, 287 yards), Kevin Looney (17 carries, 145 yards), Payton Hurley (18 carries, 119 yards) and Canaan Shafer (22 carries, 124 yards) are part of a balanced rushing attack for Hurley. Johnny Prater, Eddie Hurley, Jayme Stacy and ninth-grader Chase Baker have played well defensively for Hurley. …Van (1-1) opened the season with a 24-12 loss to Meadow Bridge, while earning an 8-6 win over Wyoming East last week. The Bulldogs went 10-1 last season and made the playoffs, but lost eight seniors. Included in that group was a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. … Van runs the single-wing offense. “Coach [Mark] Agosti does a great job of coaching his kids up at Van. The enrollment at Van is small like Hurley and Van and Twin Valley are the only two teams we play this year that have a smaller enrollment than us,” Justus said. “We played Van in 2021 and since then Coach Agosti and I keep up with each other’s teams, because we share a lot of similarities with both being small schools in coal-mining communities.” … A victory over Van would get Hurley back on the road to prosperity. A loss and the road to the playoffs will be tougher to navigate.

Prediction: Van 28, Hurley 26

EASTSIDE

at RIVER VIEW (W.Va.)Last meeting: First meeting

Eastside coach Mike Rhodes knew his team would be improved in 2023 and the Spartans (1-1) can surpass last season’s win total with a triumph Friday in Bradshaw, West Virginia. … Freshman Keldan Hamilton has been perhaps the most impressive ninth-grader in Southwest Virginia and played a starring role in last week’s 38-32 overtime win over Hurley. Luke Trent scored a walk-off touchdown for the Spartans. … River View (1-1) opened the season with a 54-6 manhandling of Mount View, while suffering a 30-27 loss to East Ridge of Kentucky last week. … It’s a long trip to Bradshaw, so Eastside will have to deal with that.

Prediction: Eastside 24, River View 16

HONAKER at RYE COVELast meeting: Honaker 28, Rye Cove 21 (Oct. 1, 2004 in Clinchport, Va.)

This is probably the most intriguing showdown on Friday’s docket. … Honaker outscored Lebanon and Castlewood 112-13 in winning the Russell County championship and 105 of those 112 points came in the first half. “I feel we have executed well on both sides of the ball and doing the little things well,” said Honaker coach Todd Tiller. … Quarterback Peyton Musick (24-of-34, 388 yards, seven touchdowns), Parker Bandy (nine catches, 149 yards, two TDs; two interceptions on defense), Aidan Lowe (seven carries, 140 yards, two TDs; one punt return for a score) and Avery Musick (five receptions, 133 yards, four touchdowns) have been among the stars for Honaker. … Rye Cove has yet to allow a point as the Eagles have outscored Hancock County and Northwood 100-0 and yielded just 98 yards of total offense combined. “Rye Cove is a physical team and they play sound football,” Tiller said. “They have some tough-nosed kids and they swarm to the football.”

Prediction: Honaker 41, Rye Cove 23

NORTHWOOD at

EASTERN MONTGOMERY Last meeting: Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6 (Sept. 29, 2022 in Saltville, Va.)

These 0-2 teams need a win in a desperate way and one of them will get to celebrate a victory this evening in Elliston. … Northwood has been outscored 89-14 by Twin Springs and Rye Cove, while Eastern Montgomery has been outscored 81-8 by Holston and Rural Retreat. … Northwood has lost seven straight dating back to last season. … Since opening in 2000, EM is 0-13 all-time against Hogoheegee District opponents. … Whichever offense finally gets in gear will prevail.

Prediction: Northwood 14, Eastern Montgomery 13

PATRICK HENRY

at J.I. BURTONLast meeting: J.I. Burton 24, Patrick Henry 20 (April 9, 2021 in Emory, Va.)

Patrick Henry has been powerful in posting quality wins over Virginia High and Lebanon. “I feel like we have played through some adversity in two tight games and we responded well in both of them to pull off two wins,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. … Cam Goodspeed has been the top rusher for Patrick Henry, while junior Alex Brown has delivered in his first season as starting quarterback for the Rebels. Brown is 12-of-14 passing for 150 yards and has also rushed for 162 yards. … Sammy Mink, Conrad Ellis, Will Dunn, Kyler Thayer, Tyler Barrett, Tommy Hudson and Landon Steele provide the blocking up front. Eli Delp, Tyler Barrett, Tommy Hudson and Steele have done well defensively. “Patrick Henry is a big, physical football team,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “They like to grind it out on the ground and get to the ball really well on defense.” … Burton has lost to two teams that are 2-0. Ridgeview (44-0) and Chilhowie (56-20) have rolled past the Raiders. “We are very young and making some young mistakes,” Caudill said. “We have to continue to take coaching and get better week by week, day by day.” Union transfer Tyson Welch is making plays at QB for Burton. Alex Colley, Braylon McConnell, Colin Hart and Dru Peters have emerged as offensive weapons. … This is just PH’s second visit to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium in Norton for a regular-season game, the last coming in 1999. The Rebels did play in a Jamboree there last month. “J.I. Burton is always coached well and they always play hard,” Padgett said. “That is a program that has had a lot of success and those kids take pride in that.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 48, J.I. Burton 18

CHILHOWIE at NARROWSLast meeting: Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Chilhowie, Va.)

The winner of this meeting between 2-0 squads will receive some crucial points on the VHSL playoff power points rating scale. … After going 0-10 last season, Chilhowie has shown significant improvement in opening the campaign with two straight wins. “I am proud of the effort, intensity and execution of this team through the first two games,” said first-year head coach Reid Sturgill of the Warriors. “There is still plenty of work to do, but I am pleased with our performance to start the season.” …. Ian Sturgill (32 carries, 325 yards), Noah Hill (five catches, 170 yards) and Asher Chapman (256 passing yards) have led the offense. Ezra Taylor (two sacks), Hill (two interceptions) and Drake Grinstead (16 tackles) spearhead the defense. … Narrows owns the most dramatic win of 2023 thus far as a Hail-Mary touchdown pass at the buzzer and the ensuing two-point conversion gave the Green Wave an unbelievable 31-30 victory over Holston. “Narrows is a football program that knows how, and expects to win,” Reid Sturgill said. “They are coached extremely well by an experienced staff, and have one of the area’s top athletes in Kollier Pruett.”

Prediction: Narrows 25, Chilhowie 21

GRAYSON COUNTY at RURAL RETREAT Last meeting: Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Independence, Va.)

The gauntlet begins for Rural Retreat as Grayson County is the first of three straight 2022 regional finalists on the Indians’ schedule. … Grayson County has gutted out a pair of wins over Alleghany, N.C. (14-12) and Carroll County (12-7). “We have not played well through two games,” said GC coach Stephen James. “We are making a lot of silly mistakes, but have found a way to win two games so far. We have to find a way to quit shooting ourselves in the foot and try to put a complete game together. We have to quit committing silly penalties when we are moving the ball, especially around the red zone. Rural Retreat is a very good football team and we are looking forward to a good atmosphere on Friday night.” … Rural Retreat (1-1) bounced back from a tough loss to Fort Chiswell in Week 1 by overpowering Eastern Montgomery last week. “Very pleased with our effort,” said RR coach Jamey Hughes. “We have some mental mistakes to clean up, but the guys are playing hard and learning with each rep.” … Keyshawn Phipps will be a player Rural Retreat will have to slow down. He has five catches for 100 yards, a kickoff return for a touchdown and made a game-clinching interception against Carroll County. Mac Goad (10 solo tackles) is also a major contributor.

Prediction: Grayson County 20, Rural Retreat 8

RADFORD

at VIRGINIA HIGHLast meeting: Virginia High 16, Radford 14 (Sept. 21, 2012 in Radford)

Radford head coach Michael Crist compiled a 33-49 record with five playoff berths during an eight-year run at Virginia High that ended in 2021. The Bobcats (2-0) feature one of the state’s elite talents in Landen Clark. A 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback, Clark earned first-team Class 2 honors last season after throwing for 2,972 yards and 44 touchdowns with just one interception as Radford advanced to the Region 2C semifinals. Clark, who has received offers from likes of Old Dominion, Elon and VMI, relies on receivers Sincere Taylor and Max Kanipe…Virginia High rushed for 218 yards last week in a 13-6 win at John Battle. Big Alijah Burks busted runs up the middle, while Dexter Barrett was able to get outside…. Radford, which recorded five straight wins over VHS before falling in 2012, is headed for a big season.

Prediction: Radford 41, Virginia High 8

HOLSTON at JOHN BATTLELast meeting: John Battle 19, Holston 6 (Sep. 9, 2022 in Damascus)

John Battle collected 251 yards, including 189 passing in this series last season en route to stopping a 14-game losing streak…Holston is coming off a 31-30 heartbreaker against Narrows. The Green Wave scored on a 52-yard desperation pass on the final play, and then converted the game-winning two-point conversion on another pass…Quarterback Noah Tweed is the player to watch for Holston. After compiling 1,913 total yards last season, the 5-11, 149-pound junior collected four touchdowns against Narrows…John Battle appeared to be on the verge of another landmark victory last week, but four interceptions spelled doom against Virginia High. Senior Braedyn Bailey is one of the top offensive linemen in the Mountain 7, while senior Ethan Dillard is one of several hitters on the physical Battle defense…Speedy sophomore running back Drake Houser is an emerging force for the Trojans.

Prediction: John Battle 21, Holston 14

SCIENCE HILL at UNIONFirst meeting One week after defeating defeating TSSAA 4A state champion Anderson County, Science Hill (1-2) dropped a 25-21 decision to Jefferson County last week. Players to watch for the Hilltoppers include quarterback Jaysahn Swartz, running back Jaevon Emile, speedster Emmett Watson and linebacker Baylor Necessary…Union has been among the most impressive teams in far Southwest Virginia through two games. With a blend of youth and experience, the Bears outscored Lee High and Richlands by a total margin of 75-0. Senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and powerful sophomore running back Keith Chandler are the headliners…The depth and overall quickness of Science Hill, which competes at the 6A level, makes the difference.

Prediction: Science Hill 24, Union 14