PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: Picking Friday's prep football games

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
NON-CONFERENCE
Knox Karns at Tennessee High
Time: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: none.
Tennessee High (0-1) hasn’t played since its season opener on Aug. 20 against Dobyns-Bennett. The Vikings had a bye week and then had its game last week with Pulaski County canceled by COVID-19. Their task three weeks since that 35-13 loss to the Indians is to slow down Karns junior running back De’Sean Bishop, who has already run for more than 800 yards in three games for the 2-1 Beavers. Bishop has already garnered a scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee. Tennessee High still has some players out with injuries and COVID concerns, meaning youngsters will have to step up. Slowing down Bishop will be key. The Beavers haven’t had a winning record since 2011, and that was the last time they were 3-1 after four games.
Prediction: Knox Karns 35, Tennessee High 20.
Sullivan East at Johnson County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6 (Aug. 21, 2020, at Bluff City).
Sullivan East (1-2) will look to make it two straight after starting the season with a pair of defeats. The Patriots used stingy defense and the big-play ability of Hunter Brown to topple Grainger 20-6 last week. Johnson County (0-1) has only played one game, a 48-12 loss last week at Chuckey-Doak after its season opener with Hampton was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Don Kerley-coached Longhorns were expecting to lean on quarterback Connor Simcox and running backs Dalton Brown and Cory Neely this season. The Longhorns hold the all-time edge in this series 14-8, although the Patriots snapped a three-game skid last season. Make it two in a row for East.
Prediction: Sullivan East 18, Johnson County 12.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Mountain 7 District
Abingdon at Gate City
Last meeting: Abingdon 62, Gate City 20 (Feb. 27, 2021 in Bristol, Tenn.)
Abingdon must shake off an emotional 33-27 home loss to Christiansburg last week. On a night when the AHS community honored beloved former assistant Robb Ratcliff, Christiansburg pulled off the win with a 35-yard TD pass with seven seconds remaining in the game. A celebration of life service for Ratcliff will be held at Falcon Stadium on Saturday night beginning at 8. … Gate City created a buzz last week with its gritty performance in a 21-17 loss to Radford. Continued production from sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe is vital so that defenses cannot focus on senior gamebreaker Carson Jenkins.
Prediction: Abingdon 32, Gate City 13
Ridgeview at Wise County Central
Last meeting: Wise Central 14, Ridgeview 7 (Feb. 27, 2021 in Rose Ridge)
This figures to be a battle between two of the top young quarterbacks in far Southwest Virginia. … Wise Central junior Braeden Church has compiled 295 total yards and three scores in two games. Former quarterback Ethan Mullins has added six touchdowns, while Matthew Boggs and Logan Mullins each have 12 tackles. … Ridgeview freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn generated rave reviews in his first varsity start against J.I. Burton on Aug. 26. O’Quinn generated 238 total yards and four scores as the Wolfpack rolled to a 41-6 win. Better arrive early for this one.
Prediction: Wise County Central 28, Ridgeview 13
Mountain Empire District
Giles at George Wythe
Last meeting: George Wythe 21, Giles 17 (Sept. 24, 2010 in Pearisburg, Va.)
This will be the 39th meeting between the old rivals and the first showdown in more than a decade. … GW beat the Spartans to win regional championships in 1983 and 2007, while Giles got the best of the Maroons in 1993 and 2005 to claim Region C, Division 2 titles. … George Wythe (1-1) is one of the youngest teams in Class 1. The Maroons start four freshmen, four juniors and three sophomores on defense with the starting offense comprised of six juniors, two freshmen, two sophomores and one senior. “Defensively, I believe we are playing ahead of schedule,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “Offensively, we are progressing.” … Colton Green, Leyton Fowler, Luke Jollay, Brady Walters, Dylan Sisk and Austin Repass are among those performing at a high level so far the Maroons. … That young defense will be tested against the vaunted single-wing offense of Giles. The Spartans (1-1) have been bit by the injury bug, but Nathan Sheetz, Guhner Dunford, Gage Fleeman and Jacob Edwards are among the leaders. … Will George Wythe’s young players take a major step forward tonight at Pendleton Field in the maturation process or will they be confused by the single wing?
Prediction: Giles 24, George Wythe 20
Southwest District
Graham at Richlands
Last meeting: Graham 33, Richlands 13 (February 27, 2021 in Richlands)
Due to COVID-19 issues, Graham was limited to just four practices over three weeks entering last week’s opener against Tazewell. That lack of preparation was evident, as the G-Men were whistled for 24 penalties. First-year quarterback Zack Blevins has supplied three TD passes. …Richlands rolled a 38-13 win over Gate City two weeks ago. The Blue Tornado rushed for 249 yards, while senior quarterback Gavin Cox threw for 126 yards and two scores without an interception. … Graham amassed 397 total yards against Richlands in the season opener of the spring season. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw generated 146 of those yards and he will make the difference again tonight.
Prediction: Graham 21, Richlands 14
Non-District
Mount View, W.Va. at Tazewell
Last meeting: Tazewell 42, Mount View 18 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Tazewell)
Mount View opened the season on Aug. 27 with a 40-0 win over McDowell County rival River View on Toms Mountain in Welch. Mount View collected 312 yards total offense behind junior quarterback Ryan Long and versatile Justin Haggerty. … Tazewell has been outscored 71-20 in losses to Virginia High and Graham. The Bulldogs have been slowed by injuries but first-year quarterback Carter Creasy has thrown for 430 yards. Junior receiver Cassius Harris can create big plays with his speed.
Prediction: Mount View 16, Tazewell 14
Patrick Henry at Virginia High
Last meeting: Virginia High 21, Patrick Henry 15 (Sept. 6, 2002 in Emory)
Patrick Henry opened its season in style last Thursday with a 36-14 win over Hogoheegee District newcomer Lebanon. PH compiled 478 yards rushing behind senior Connor Beeson, junior J-Kwon McFail and a large line fronted by 6-3, 290-pound senior Clay Mora. … Through two games, the Derrick Patterson era at VHS has produced one of the hottest teams in far Southwest Virginia. The Bearcats outscored Tazewell and John Battle by a combined margin of 100-14, while averaging 233 yards rushing and 135 rushing. Senior Stevie Thomas, who is finally healthy, has accounted for 315 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Prediction: Virginia High 28, Patrick Henry 13
J.I. Burton at Union
Last meeting: Union 35, J.I. Burton 20 (Aug. 23, 2018 in Big Stone Gap)
J.I. Burton has allowed 73 points en route to two straight losses. The Cumberland District favorites have playmakers with senior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan, senior running back Esau Teasley and Trey Keys, but Union has a big edge in depth here. … Union opened the season in impressive fashion two weeks ago by accounting for 369 yards in a 56-8 win at Lee High. After last week’s game with Richlands was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears should be able to use this game as a primer for the Sept. 16 rematch at Graham.
Prediction: Union 35, J.I. Burton 7
Twin Springs at Unaka
Last meeting: Unaka 20, Twin Springs 16 (Sept. 16, 2004 in Nickelsville, Va.)
A 41-16 setback at home to Holston last week was tough in more ways than one for Twin Springs. The Titans (1-1) allowed 32 second-half points and had several players get injured. … Eli McCoy has been the heart and soul of the Twin Springs squad, while Mason Elliott is a playmaker, Ryan Horne is a hard-charging running back and sophomore quarterback Abel Dingus is improving. “We have a great group of kids,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “So we need to get back on track and prove what we are capable of doing.” … Unaka (1-1) dropped a 54-22 decision to rival Cloudland last week. “We’ve show a lot of potential, but we have to more consistent,” Rangers coach Obrien Bennett said. … Running back/linebacker Jamol Blamo, wide receiver Caleb Lydick, linebacker/offensive lineman Drew Smith, offensive lineman Cody Drew, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Noah Carden, wide receiver/defensive back Devin Ramsey and quarterback Landon Ramsey have been leaders for the Rangers. Former Tennessee High standout Jake Jones is the defensive coordinator at Unaka. … In the last meeting between these clubs 17 years ago, Brandon Ashworth of Twin Springs caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Keith Warner. Warner is in his fourth season as the head coach at his alma mater.
Prediction: Unaka 26, Twin Springs 22
Chilhowie at Narrows
Last meeting: Narrows 20, Chilhowie 14 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Narrows, Va.)
The Chilhowie Warriors (2-0) have used fourth-quarter comebacks to win their first two games and quarterback D.J. Martin capped both rallies with go-ahead touchdown runs. … Seniors Hunter Powers and Joey Widener have anchored a sturdy offensive line for Chilhowie. … Narrows has blanked Auburn (26-0) and Bland County (39-0) thus far. The Green Wave has posted shutouts in nine of their last 14 games. Linebackers Sam Albert and DJ Albert are among the leaders of this defensive unit. … Wide receiver Kolier Pruett, quarterback Aidan McGlothlin, offensive lineman Chase Smith, wide receiver Carson Crigger and running back Reed Purdue are standouts for Narrows as well. … “Well-coached, winning tradition, tough atmosphere in which to play,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said of Narrows. “Their current team is fast and athletic, but young and inexperienced. It will be a challenge for us to go on the road and come away with a victory.” … Narrows snapped Chilhowie’s 16-game regular-season winning streak in the last matchup. The Warriors will earn some atonement two years later.
Prediction: Chilhowie 23, Narrows 20
Rye Cove at Bland County
Last meeting: First meeting
This is the first-ever matchup between two of the smallest football-playing schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia. … An 8-6 season-opening win over Craig County marked Bland County’s first victory since a 35-0 triumph over Northwood on Sept. 7, 2018. It snapped a 13-game losing streak for the Bears, who did not even field a team during the 2019 season due to a lack of participation. … Rye Cove’s last victory was Oct. 25, 2019 over Twin Valley as the Eagles have lost eight in a row. The Eagles had 14 players available last week in a 37-0 loss to Northwood. “We’re still getting our feet under us and finding our identity,” said Eagles coach Cheyenne Osborne. “Just looking to build on each week.”
Prediction: Bland County 12, Rye Cove 8
Twin Valley at Thomas Walker
Last meeting: Twin Valley 12, Thomas Walker 6 (March 1, 2021 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
This was a last-minute addition to the schedule. … The Twin Valley Panthers were supposed to tangle with Honaker on Thursday, but that game was rescheduled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issues with the Tigers. … The Thomas Walker Pioneers were supposed to play at Castlewood on Saturday, but that game got postponed after the Blue Devils were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. … So, Twin Valley boss Jeremy Ward and Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson – both Grundy High School graduates – decided to move their game scheduled for Oct. 15 to tonight. … Thomas Walker (0-1) lost to Cumberland Gap in its season-opener, while Twin Valley (1-0) manhandled the Montcalm Generals from West Virginia last week as Jeighkob Cooper had a sterling performance on both sides of the ball.. … Xander Spears, Dylan McCurry and Noah Cavin are standouts on defense for Thomas Walker. … Twin Valley won over TW in a mild upset back in the spring and with that in mind this is a hard game to predict.
Prediction: Twin Valley 33, Thomas Walker 32
Blacksburg at Grundy
Last meeting: Blacksburg 41, Grundy 6 (Nov. 18, 1994 in Blacksburg, Va.)
This will be the season-opener for Grundy and a contest that was not originally on the schedule. … Grundy did not play Patrick Henry on Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Wave’s program, while River View (West Virginia) pulled out of last week’s scheduled contest. The Wave were originally supposed to be off Friday, but added the Bruins to the schedule. … Blacksburg has lost to Giles (28-21) and Lord Botetourt (42-6). “Blacksburg is a team we have had to study a little more each day to get familiar with their personnel,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. … Among those who have stood out on film have been linemen Thomas Demasi (6-foot-5, 277 pounds) and J’Mayre Hairston (6-1, 273). Ethan Walker, Bryce Ferguson, Daquan Terry and 6-foot-3 quarterback Spencer Campbell are also standouts for head coach Eddie Sloss’ squad. … Outside linebacker Carson Deel and defensive end Wyatt Bush are freshmen who have impressed in the preseason and will be making their varsity debuts this evening. … Grundy is 0-5 all-time against Blacksburg, including dropping a 41-6 decision to the team from the New River Valley in the first round of the 1994 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 playoffs. Current University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had three receptions in that game for Blacksburg, while Radford Bobcats coach and former Virginia High boss Michael Crist was also on that team.
Prediction: Blacksburg 34, Grundy 16
Phelps (Ky.) at Hurley
Last meeting: Hurley 60, Phelps 14 (Oct. 28, 2016 in Phelps, Ky.)
This is Hurley’s season-opener and comes just a week after the community was ravaged by floods. … One person died, 20 homes were knocked off foundations and several trailers were washed away as a result of the disaster. … Many of the Rebels’ players and coaches were affected by the flooding and have gotten back to the business of football while at the same time helping their community rebuild. … Phelps is 0-3 with setbacks to KHSAA rivals Pineville (26-20), East Ridge (40-26) and Prestonsburg (12-8). … All of Southwest Virginia will be rooting for Hurley tonight as the Rebels look for an inspirational win.
Prediction: Hurley 14, Phelps 8