PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: Picking Friday's prep football games

This will be the season-opener for Grundy and a contest that was not originally on the schedule. … Grundy did not play Patrick Henry on Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Wave’s program, while River View (West Virginia) pulled out of last week’s scheduled contest. The Wave were originally supposed to be off Friday, but added the Bruins to the schedule. … Blacksburg has lost to Giles (28-21) and Lord Botetourt (42-6). “Blacksburg is a team we have had to study a little more each day to get familiar with their personnel,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. … Among those who have stood out on film have been linemen Thomas Demasi (6-foot-5, 277 pounds) and J’Mayre Hairston (6-1, 273). Ethan Walker, Bryce Ferguson, Daquan Terry and 6-foot-3 quarterback Spencer Campbell are also standouts for head coach Eddie Sloss’ squad. … Outside linebacker Carson Deel and defensive end Wyatt Bush are freshmen who have impressed in the preseason and will be making their varsity debuts this evening. … Grundy is 0-5 all-time against Blacksburg, including dropping a 41-6 decision to the team from the New River Valley in the first round of the 1994 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 playoffs. Current University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had three receptions in that game for Blacksburg, while Radford Bobcats coach and former Virginia High boss Michael Crist was also on that team.