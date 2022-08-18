PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: Northeast Tennessee, Week 1

Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

David Crockett at Sullivan East

Last meeting: David Crockett 39, Sullivan East 16 (Aug. 20, 2021, in Bluff City)

This game was slated for Jonesborough, but had to be moved due to construction still taking place on David Crockett’s field in Jonesborough…Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons certainly feels for the Pioneers. “Technically we will be the away team, we will be in white,” he said. “I hate that for Crockett, especially for those seniors. You don’t want anybody to lose a home game your senior year. Anything we can do to help. We looked at a lot of different options and this just turned out to be the best one for us.”…David Crockett helped christen the new turf field in Bluff City last season, leaving on top 39-16. Junior quarterback Drake Fisher and talented receiver/linebacker Masun Tate will lead the 4A Patriots against the 5A Pioneers, who lost all-everything Brenden Reid, but still return 310-pound Isaiah Tisor, 280-pound Tyson Matthews and talented athlete Aidan Clark…Sullivan East is 13-13 all-time against the Pioneers, but have lost the four meetings…David Crockett’s non-conference slate includes teams from Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

Prediction: David Crockett 27, Sullivan East 13.

Science Hill at Elizabethton

Last meeting: Elizabethton 34, Science Hill 15 (Aug. 20, 2021, at ETSU)

Much was expected of Science Hill last season, but a loss to the start the season against Cyclones at ETSU made for a rough start against what was a brutal schedule that included 6A champion Maryville, 5A champ Powell and the 4A runner-up Cyclones…This is the 98th meeting between these clubs, with the Hilltoppers dominating the overall series, but Elizabethton has won the last four…Science Hill lost the QB-WR duo of Jaxon Diamond and Cole Torbett and will now return to its traditional running attack, led this year by junior signal-caller Jaysahn Swartz. Elizabethton also took a hit in graduation, losing the QB-WR duo of Bryson Rollins and Jake Roberts...Elizabethton has been to the last three 4A state championship games, winning twice and falling last season in double-overtime to Tullahoma…Call it a difficult start to the season for Elizabethton, with a visit on tap next week to Region 1-4A foe Greeneville.

Prediction: Elizabethton 24, Science Hill 23.

Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett

Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee High 13 (Aug. 20, 2021, at Bristol)

Tennessee High will make the first of six road trips this season, and it starts in Dobyns-Bennett, which has as close to a college atmosphere as you will find at the high school level in the region. ..The band is worth the price of admission…Dobyns-Bennett has won 10 straight in this series, last losing to the Vikings in 2009…The Indians is running a two-quarterback system, which includes Jake Carson and Abingdon transfer Noah Blankenship. Both interior lines are big and experienced, while Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Russell give the Indians speed to burn…Jimmy Phipps can run or throw for the Vikings, which will try to the shorten the game and keep the ball away from the Dobyns-Bennett offense. Josh Bell and Josh Green will get carries for Tennessee High, while Maddox Fritts is a key receiver. Marquis Phelps and Chris Wilson will be key contributors on defense...The Vikings, who are off for two weeks after tonight, will use this game as a barometer for the rest of the season.

Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 36, Tennessee High 15.

Volunteer at West Ridge

Last meeting: West Ridge 56, Volunteer 14 (Aug. 20, 2021, at Church Hill)

Volunteer hosted West Ridge in the Wolves’ inaugural game last season and came out on the short end…Volunteer head coach Jesse McMillan, who led the Falcons to their first winning season and first playoff berth since 2007, is excited for the opportunity to visit the new Blountville campus…”First game is exciting for everyone. It’s an opportunity for us to go compete against a big-time program and get our program better,” McMillan said. “Our guys need to go compete and play to the best of their ability and live with the results.”…West Ridge has plenty of holes to fill after losing 28 productive seniors off its inaugural 9-3 team from last season...They will start sophomore quarterback Trey Frazier and plenty of other new faces, although senior running back Kaleb McClain will see plenty of the footballl..Volunteer is in a similar situation, losing talented quarterback Garrison Barrett to graduation...McMillan knows what to expect from the Wolves. ”They are physical, play hard, well-coached. They are doing the Double Wing and Wing-T stuff again,” McMillan said. “It is really difficult to prepare for because it is so hard to get a good look for your defense in practice. If they are able to blow us off the ball like last year, it’s going to be another long night for us. We have to be able to hold the point and get our second and third level guys to the ball. All of their skill guys are athletic and explosive. We have to do a good job on first down and third down and hopefully, get some takeaways.” … Expect the avid West Ridge fan base to be out in force for this one. They only got to celebrate four home games last season, but get six this time around.

Prediction: West Ridge 20, Volunteer 16.