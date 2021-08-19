PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for TSSAA Week 1 football games

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Today: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee High 0 (Aug. 21, 2020 in Bristol).
Dobyns-Bennett has won nine straight in this series, and only one of those was by less than 20 points. Both teams had significant graduation losses, but Dobyns-Bennett has the sheer numbers as one of the largest schools in Tennessee to fill those roles. Tennessee High lost a slew of talented athletes as well, including current Virginia Tech freshman Jaden Keller, but the options aren’t quite as numerous for the Vikings. Tennessee High returns quarterback Steven Johnson, who has received an NCAA Division I offer from Charlotte. Much will be on his shoulders this season, and the Indians have just two returnees with significant starting experience on the defensive side of the ball. Still, Dobyns-Bennett challenged themselves with a brutal scrimmage schedule and that experience should pay off in this one.
Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 27, Tennessee High 14.
Elizabethton at Science Hill
Today: 7 p.m. (at East Tennessee State)
Last meeting: Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8 (Aug. 21, 2021 at Johnson City).
Elizabethton has won 30 games in a row, including two Class 4A state championships. Science Hill, which has lost three straight to the Cyclones, returns a senior-dominated roster with high hopes for a 6A championship push. Two talented quarterbacks, Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond and Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins will lead the clubs at East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium, a move made due to new turf still being installed at Science Hill. Elizabethton returns six starters on offense, including Rollins and Jake Roberts, while the defense includes all five returning linemen. The Diamond-to-Cole Torbett combination has been potent for the Hilltoppers, who will look to slow down the Cyclones with the linebacker duo of Cade Fleeman and Justus Sutton. This will be a fun one, and a close one.
Prediction: Science Hill 31, Elizabethton 30.
David Crockett at Sullivan East
Today: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: David Crockett 26, Sullivan East 20 (Aug. 21, 2014 in Bluff City).
There is plenty of excitement at Sullivan East with a new turf field and track that has replaced what was once known as the Patriot Pasture. That is no more. While Sullivan East is a sophomore-dominated squad with eyes on the future, the Pioneers are coming off a 9-3 campaign that included a second round playoff loss. Gone are Prince Kollie (Notre Dame) and Tony Davis (Murray State), while Sullivan East is missing Clayton Ivester (East Tennessee State) and Ethan Bradford (Tusculum, basketball). There is still plenty of talent and speed in Jonesborough, led by “Mr Do-It-All” Brenden Reid, who is a weapon in all three phases of the game. Sullivan East trails the all-time series 13-12, with the teams last playing in 2014. Turf helps with speed, and the Pioneers don’t need that much help. That will be the difference in this one.
Prediction: David Crockett 34, Sullivan East 13.
West Ridge at Volunteer
Today: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Never met, first game in West Ridge history.
History will be made tonight in Church Hill, with West Ridge playing its first game in school history. The Wolves appear to have built a dynamic roster that combines the talents of students from three different schools. Football has long been a struggle at Volunteer, which last finished with even a .500 record in 2007. The Falcons expect to throw the football this season with quarterback Garrison Barrett and a quartet of talented receivers. West Ridge hope to do a little of both, led by All-Class 4A performers Eli Topping and Fletcher, who played at Sullivan South. The three schools that comprise West Ridge all lost their first games in school history, including Sullivan Central in 1968 and both Sullivan South and Sullivan North in 1980. Look for West Ridge to start off with victory.