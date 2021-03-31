PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for Thursday high school football

How did this impromptu clash come to be? “I was about two hours away from telling our kids the season was over [on Monday] when I got an e-mail from [Rural Retreat] Coach [Jamey] Hughes,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “We wanted to send our guys out properly. A Senior Night followed by a game. That’s why we are playing and we are very excited for the chance.” … Rye Cove (0-4) was originally supposed to play Twin Springs, but the Titans are currently in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19. This was Rural Retreat’s open week as the Indians had a game earlier this season against George Wythe canceled. “If we had won [last] Friday [against Holston], we would have just rested this week and got ready for the playoffs,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “Now that we may miss the playoffs, we just wanted to make sure our kids would get to play another regular-season game.” … Rural Retreat (3-2) came close to running the table in the regular season as the Indians’ two losses – to Patrick Henry and Holston – were by a combined seven points. … If you like no-frills football, keep an eye on Rye Cove’s Mason Hardin (503 rushing yards) and Rural Retreat’s Lucas Brewer. They define hard-nosed ball carriers. … Freshmen Logan Barnette, Jay Bowen and Colton Brown have played well on defense for Rye Cove. ... The lengthy trip to Clinchport will be a worthwhile trip for the Indians from Wythe County.