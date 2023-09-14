Friday

Northeast Tennessee

Big 5 Conference

William Blount at West Ridge

Last meeting: West Ridge 42, William Blount 14 (Sept. 30, 2022)

West Ridge (2-1, 0-1) could only watch as inclement weather canceled the Wolves’ visit last Friday to Lakeway Christian Academy. The Wolves will hope for better this week, with a visit to Blountville from William Blount, which is 4-0 (1-0 in Big 5) after finishing 0-10 in 2022...West Ridge won the previous two meetings with the visitors from Maryville by 7 and 28 points, but these Governors are much improved after winning a total of five games over the last three seasons...The Governors entered this season with hopes of a Region 1 playoff berth, which last happened in 2019. Robert Reeves replaced Philip Shadowens as head coach with a roster of 21 seniors, including the return of seven offensive starters and eight on defense...Quarterback Brett Cortez, who suffered a knee injury in the season finale year last year against Morristown East, accounted for accounted 371 passing and rushing yards, collecting six touchdowns and picking off a pass in last week’s 45-35 win over those same Hurricanes...West Ridge will try to keep the football away from Cortez, led by quarterback Trey Frazier, who has a combined 498 rushing and passing yards and six scores on the season. Chase Gill and Sawyer Tate are playmakers on offense, while Dylan Joyner leads the Wolves on defense, along with Tate, who has three interceptions in three games.

Prediction: William Blount 24, West Ridge 22.

Mountain Lakes Conference

Tennessee High at Sevier County

Last meeting: Sevier County 31, Tennessee High 15 (Oct. 14, 2016)

Any hopes of a Mountain Lakes Conference title could hinge on the Vikings (1-2, 0-1) defeating the Smoky Bears for the first time in program history. They have met four times, in 1964-65 and 2015-16...Sevier County (3-1, 1-0), which moved from Region 2 to Region 1 this season, opened MLC action last week with a 45-8 victory over Cocke County...The Smoky Bears also have wins over Carter and Lenoir City and a loss to 6A Jefferson County...They are led by freshman quarterback Cooper Newman, running back Malachi Pate and receivers Mason Ellis, Bryson Headrick and Hayden Akers...”Sevier County has some very talented skill players. They throw the ball very well. Their QB is just a freshman, but makes great decisions on the field. He can make any throw he needs to make,” said Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt...Tennessee High, which had a bye week last Friday, dropped a 32-20 decision to MLC favorite Morristown West two weeks ago..Josh Green (261 yards) and Josh Bell (134, 3 TD) lead the Vikings on the ground, while Jimmy Phipps has thrown for 231 yards, two scores and two picks. Donnie Thomas has five receptions, while Jashun Hernton, Carter Keesee, Trent Dowdell, Jacob Rhea and Peyton Feagins have led the Vikings on defense.

Prediction: Sevier County 28, Tennessee High 13.

Northeastern Conference

Grainger at Sullivan East (7:30 p.m.)

Last meeting: Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24 (Sept. 2, 2022)

Sullivan East (3-1, 1-0) hasn’t started 3-1 or 4-1 since 2016...Up next are back-to-back tilts with Region 1-4A heavyweights Elizabethton and Greeneville, but the Patriots are focused on the Grizzlies (2-2, 0-1), who earned a 7-6 decision over Pigeon Forge last Friday. Grainger (2-2, 0-1) also has a win over Claiborne and losses to Chuckey-Doak and Elizabethton...Drake Fisher continues to put the ball in the air for the Patriots’ Air Raid attack, having thrown for just under 1,600 yards for the high-powered East offense that is averaging 29.8 points per game...When Fisher isn’t throwing the ball to 6-foot-5 Corbin Laisure or Will Alley, senior Tyler Cross has been a dependable target, having caught 27 passes for 590 yards and six touchdowns on the season...Sullivan East struggled stopping Tennessee High’s run game earlier this season, but the Patriots have been much better the last two weeks against Volunteer and Unicoi County. Special teams also haven’t been special at times. “I feel good. We have been able to do some things we haven’t been able to do in a while. The quarterback is throwing the ball, guys are going to catch it, the O-line is blocking well and the defense really showed up on Friday night for us. Defense is one of those things sometimes you just have to play in games before defense comes because it is really hard, especially with us to give our guys work in practice. Overall, I feel pretty good. We have got to work on the special teams. Other than that, I feel good,” Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons said.

Prediction: Sullivan East 33, Grainger 26.

Southwest Virginia

Cumberland District

Rye Cove at Thomas Walker

Last meeting: Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Clinchport, Va.)

These Cumberland District rivals played a classic last season as Rye Cove prevailed in double overtime. After the teams swapped eight points in the first OT, Rye Cove reached the end zone again on Landon Lane’s touchdown pass to Landon Jessee and Jay Bowen added the two-point conversion. Thomas Walker answered with six points, but quarterback Darin Gulley’s potential game-tying two-point conversion pass was intercepted by Logan Barnette of the Eagles. … Rye Cove was picked first in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, while Thomas Walker was nabbed second. … The Eagles (2-1) gave Honaker all they could handle in last week’s 40-32 loss. Lane had another stellar performance for Rye Cove as he passed for 163 yards and rushed for 123 more. … Thomas Walker has a playmaker of its own with the initials L.L. as Landon Lowe scored two touchdowns and snagged an interception in last week’s win over Castlewood. Darin Gulley has thrown for 483 yards and six touchdowns for TW, while Dylan McCurry leads the team in both rushing (310 yards) and tackles (29) in demonstrating a hard-nosed approach. “I feel like we are in a good position right now heading into the bulk of district play,” said Thomas Walker coach Tanner Hall. “We were able to identify some things we needed to work on early and our kids have done a good job in putting the work in to correct those mistakes.” … Thomas Walker will have to deliver its best performance of the season on Friday to prevail. “[Rye Cove’s] well-coached, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Hall said. “They play with discipline and you aren’t going to catch them misaligned, so similar to last year we will have to have a good game plan going in and attention to detail will be critical this week.”

Prediction: Rye Cove 33, Thomas Walker 15

J.I. Burton at Twin Springs

Last meeting: J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Norton, Va.)

Twin Springs had a bye week after annihilating Northwood (47-14) and Unaka (42-0) to start the season. “We took care of our bodies this past week and watched a lot of film,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “We really emphasized reading keys defensively and reacting a little more quickly.” … Colten Kilgore has 381 rushing yards on just 18 carries, Abel Dingus has completed 50 percent of his passes in piling up 201 yards, two of Colten Gilmore’s four catches have resulted in touchdowns and Thomas Calhoun has three sacks among his 13 tackles. “I like the way our kids have been playing,” Warner said. “We are playing hard and physical and that is what will be our key to success.” … Burton (0-3) has been outscored 160-27 in its three losses against opponents (Ridgeview, Chilhowie, Patrick Henry) with a combined record of 8-1. “We have played some good teams and have struggled on our end some,” said Raiders coach Jacob Caudill. “We are moving in the right direction and looking for some guys to step up as we enter district play this week. These guys don’t quit. They keep playing no matter what is going on in the game or what the score is. We just need to focus more in practice and know our assignments and do our job.” … Twin Springs will be up for this game after getting blasted by Burton last season and being pegged for third in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll. “My guys have a chip on their shoulder,” Warner said. “They are playing physical football right now and they are using a lot of things as motivation right now. These kids have been as successful as any small-school program the past four years and they want to continue to build on that.”

Prediction: Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 18

Hogoheegee District

Holston at Honaker

Last meeting: Holston 42, Honaker 7 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

Both teams earned emotional, gut-check victories last Friday and the question will be which team can get its feet back on the ground and not have a letdown. … The Holston Cavaliers (2-1) earned a 13-12 overtime win over John Battle as senior Merrick Buchanan’s extra-point kick was the difference. Honaker (3-0) held off Rye Cove, 40-32, as Peyton Musick established a single-game program record with six touchdown passes. … Musick has been the point man for a team that is averaging 50.7 points per game. “They are very talented,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “Their skill guys are extremely dangerous. We will have to play our best to be competitive.” … Luke Greene, Colton Hess and quarterback Noah Tweed give Holston a trio of tough runners. … This is a milestone night for Honaker. After moving from the Black Diamond District, the Tigers play their first Hogoheegee District football game as a member of the league since Nov. 6, 1987, which coincidentally enough was also against Holston. The Cavaliers won that game, 21-13, as Danny Asher scored three touchdowns.

Prediction: Honaker 36, Holston 19

Non-District

Lebanon at Castlewood

Last meeting: Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6 (Oct. 14, 2022 in Lebanon, Va.)

This matchup between Russell County rivals could be called the Desperation Bowl as both teams have had a rough go of it and are starving for a win. … Lebanon (0-3) has been outscored 129-51 in its three losses. Castlewood (0-3) has lost its three contests in 2023 by an aggregate count of 132-20. “We are playing hard, but we cannot seem to execute at this point in time,” said Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor. “We are playing hard and I’m pleased with that, but blocking and tackling is what we need to improve on.” … Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season. “We feel we are getting better each week,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “Hopefully, we can keep improving. I love this team’s grit.” … Kaleb Taylor (24 tackles, two sacks, three fumble recoveries) and Jasper Salyers (15 tackles) are among the top performers for Castlewood. … Sophomore quarterback Mike Reece of Lebanon has thrown five touchdown passes and rushed for another score, while Toby Baker has 347 receiving yards and four touchdowns. “They have a stellar QB who can sling that rock around the field,” Edwards said. … That air show will likely make the difference.

Prediction: Lebanon 40, Castlewood 16

Patrick Henry at Grundy

Last meeting: Grundy 30, Patrick Henry 19 (Nov. 26, 2022 in Emory, Va.)

These teams need no introduction in what will be the fifth meeting between the squads in the last 30 months. … Grundy rushed for 324 yards in posting a win over Patrick Henry in last year’s Region 1D title game. The Golden Wave avenged a regular-season loss to the Rebels in process. … Grundy (0-2) lost several key players from that squad and Keegan Bartley took over as head coach of the Wave. The Golden Wave has lost to Class 3 Carroll County and unbeaten Class 2 program Ridgeview. “The season has gone about as expected at this point,” Bartley said. “We knew with our schedule that we would have our hands full for the first several games. However, we thought we were in a position to win Game 1 and expected to be more competitive in Game 2.” … Grundy has had extra time to prepare for Friday’s clash. “During the bye week, we just kept stressing the season motto, we have to work harder than all of our opponents,” Bartley said. “We also stressed that they aren’t allowed to get discouraged, because we know we have the talent to be one of the better teams in the region. It may just take a few more weeks before we can showcase that talent.” … Logan Lester, Jonah Looney (seven catches, 82 yards on offense; 10 tackles on defense), Ethan Roberts (18 tackles) and Shaiem Gordon (10 tackles) have been among the leaders for Grundy. … The defense will have to play well against Patrick Henry (3-0) as the Rebels are averaging 40.7 points per game. Cam Goodspeed has sped his way to 601 rushing yards on 61 carries with eight touchdowns on the ground. Tyler Barrett, Eli Delp, Alex Brown and Sammy Mink have been defensive leaders and Grant Buchanan has been a star on special teams with field goals of 40 and 41 yards, along with six touchbacks on kickoffs. “I feel like we have gotten better each and every week and we know we have to continue to get better to get to where we want to be,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “I like how we have played consistent in all three phases of the game each and every week.” … Padgett isn’t taking the trip to Nelson Memorial Field lightly. “Grundy is big and physical on both sides of the ball and have several athletes who can score from anywhere on the field at any time,” he said.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 30, Grundy 19

River View (W.Va.) at Hurley

Last meeting: Hurley 52, River View 26 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Bradshaw, W.Va.)

Hurley is conceivably 14 points away from being undefeated after close losses to Sherman (West Virginia) and Eastside. The Rebels recorded their first win of 2023 last week with a 39-14 hammering of the Van Bulldogs from West Virginia. “I feel like we are better than a 1-2 record,” sad Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “I don’t want to take anything away from Sherman or Eastside, because they are both well-coached and have good teams, but we had so many penalties the first two games that it cost us in crucial situations. You can’t have mental errors against good teams like Sherman and Eastside. Hopefully, we have learned from that and can start playing mistake-free or close to mistake-free football the rest of the season.” … The Rebels have used the Wing-T offense beautifully in terms of balance as Landon Bailey, Payton Hurley, Canaan Shafer, Kevin Looney and Eddie Hurley have combined for 1,072 rushing yards on 127 carries with 12 touchdowns. Jayme Stacy (22 tackles), Payton Hurley (17 tackles) and Shafer (17 tackles) are tops on defense. … This will be the third of four games against opponents from the Mountain State for Hurley. … Hurley holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series. … River View (1-2) suffered a 14-6 loss last Friday to Eastside, a team which earned a 38-32 overtime win over Hurley. First-year head coach Gary Roach has adopted the spread offense for the Raiders with quarterback Jackson Danielson transferring from Wyoming East. “He can throw and run very well, so we will have our hands full defensively defending the whole field instead of just between the tackles,” Justus said.

Prediction: Hurley 26, River View 20

Twin Valley at Northwood

Last meeting: Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Saltville, Va.)

The Twin Valley Panthers tangle with the Northwood Panthers and the latter is in dire need of a win. … Northwood (0-3) has been outscored 111-30 in losses to Twin Springs, Rye Cove and Eastern Montgomery. “We played some pretty good teams to start the season,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. “I think it has helped us get better each week. That’s one thing we have talked about from the start – we have to get better.” … Austin Graber has played well on both sides of the ball for Northwood, while Brody Waddle, Eli Williams and Dalton Gates have led the way offensively. Brody Waddle, Gabe Frye and Brandon Woodward have contributed in a major way defensively. … Twin Valley, with a roster numbering 17, is 1-1. The Panthers from Buchanan County had a bye week after splitting their first two games with out-of-state opponents. “Twin Valley may be low in numbers, but they play hard and they have a very athletic quarterback [Brayden White],” Prater said. “We have to be sure where he is at all times. [Twin Valley] Coach [Tommy] Crigger has done a good job with them and he will have them ready to play.”

Prediction: Northwood 20, Twin Valley 19

Carroll County at George Wythe

Last meeting: George Wythe 55, Carroll County 32 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Hillsville, Va.)

A year after reaching the VHSL Class 1 state title game, a couple of Class 2 schools manhandled George Wythe in the first two games of the 2023 season. … George Wythe has scored just one touchdown in losing to Radford (42-7) and defending Class 2 champ Graham (37-0), while a foe from the Class 3 ranks awaits Friday. … George Wythe hasn’t begun a season 0-3 since 2014. The Maroons did rebound to finish strong and reach the state quarterfinals that year. … Carroll County (1-2) faces a Class 1 school for the fourth straight game. The Cavaliers rallied for a season-opening win at Grundy and have since dropped close games to Grayson County (12-7) and Galax (21-13). … George Wythe coach Brandon Harner is a Carroll County graduate and a former fullback for the Cavaliers. He is 3-0 all-time against his alma mater. … The Maroons piled up 532 total yards of total offense in last season’s win over the team from Hillsville as Laden Houston caught nine passes for 191 yards. This game is forecast to be lower scoring.

Prediction: George Wythe 20, Carroll County 19

Eastside at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Chilhowie 62, Eastside 28 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Chilhowie, Va.)

This is one of the most intriguing games on this week’s docket and the winner will give their playoff hopes a major boost. … The postseason was a mere dream for these two teams a season ago as Chilhowie went 0-10 and Eastside finished 1-9. One of the squads will be 3-1 when the final buzzer sounds on Friday evening. … Chilhowie is 4-0 all-time against Eastside. … Noah Hill has emerged as reliable and sure-handed for Chilhowie. Along with snagging two interceptions, he also has 11 receptions for 224 yards and has caught three touchdown strikes from quarterback Asher Chapman. … Eastside freshman Keldan Hamilton has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of the first three games of his high school career. … Entering the season on a 14-game losing streak, fortunes have changed for Chilhowie and the Warriors will host an important game on Friday night.

Prediction: Eastside 41, Chilhowie 39

Marion at Gate City

Last meeting: Gate City 35, Marion 28 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Marion)

A 26-yard scoring pass from Luke Bledsoe to Brendan Cassidy with 4:50 left in the final quarter lifted GC past Marion last season….Gate City has averaged 203 yards rushing and 29 points this season en route to wins against Middlesboro (2-2) and winless Richlands. But the Blue Devils allowed 303 total yards last week in a home loss to Abingdon…With victories against Wise Central and Lebanon, Marion has already surpassed last season’s win total. Brody Whitt, J.B. Carroll, Ethan Campbell and quarterback Reid Osborne have scored each two touchdowns for the Scarlet Hurricane…Watch for GC sophomore running back Walker Hillman in this one.

Prediction: Gate City 21, Marion 7

Ridgeview at Virginia High

Last meeting: Ridgeview 42, Virginia High 0 (Nov. 19, 2022 in Rose Ridge)

In the second round of the 2022 Region 2D playoffs against Virginia High, Ridgeview built a 35-0 halftime lead and accumulated 349 total yards. The Bearcats threw two interceptions and managed just 90 total yards…With a new cast this season, Ridgeview has compiled an array of impressive offensive stats en route to blowout wins against J.I. Burton, Grundy and Wise County Central. The Wolfpack average 48 points and 187 yards rushing, as 13 players have scored points. Ryan O’Quinn has passed for 517 yards and five scores…VHS was overwhelmed last week in a 43-3 setback against Radford. The Bearcats have yet to top the 50-yard mark in total passing on the season, but the line corps is solid and speedy junior Dexter Barrett is versatile…Look for O’Quinn to throw for over 300 yards again.

Prediction: Ridgeview 31, Virginia High 10

Union at Graham

Last meeting: Graham 17, Union 8 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Big Stone Gap)

Ty’Drez Clements led Graham last year in glamour matchup, rushing for 146 yards and two scores on 22 carries…After blowing past Lee High and Richlands to open the season, Union battled with Class 6A Science Hill last week before falling 27-6. The Bears rushed for 118 yards and passed for 133 as senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson continued his strong play. Sophomore Keith Chandler leads Union with six touchdowns…With wins against capable foes in Bluefield, Galax and George Wythe, Graham has extended its regular season win streak to 33. Despite injuries to Clements and rugged senior Sean Hughes, the G-Men have crafted an average victory margin of 31-7. Six-foot-two junior Daniel Jennings has supplied 290 yards rushing the past two weeks…This series is tied 5-5, but Graham has reeled off three straight wins while averaging 31 points. The size and speed of Graham will make the difference again.

Prediction: Graham 21, Union 7

Letcher County Central (Ky.) at Wise Central

Last meeting: Letcher County Central 39, Wise Central 20 (Sept. 9, 2015 in Wise)

Letcher (2-2) averaged 45 points in wins against Shelby Valley and Hazard, but the Whitesburg-based Cougars are allowing an average of 31 points per game. Players to watch include quarterback Gunner Holbrook, receiver Keaston Branham and running back Peyton Combs…After opening the season with a 14-7 triumph against Eastside, Wise Central has been outscored 71-19 in losses to Marion and Ridgeview. The Warriors allowed 427 yards in those games. Freshman running back London Horne and versatile junior Jude Davis have each scored two touchdowns for Wise Central…Letcher has too much firepower for the Warriors.

Prediction: Letcher County Central 28, Wise Central 7

Lee High at Pineville, Ky.

First meeting

Class A Pineville posted a 7-4 record last season en route to a playoff berth. The Mountain Lions returned talented sophomore running back Landon Robbins. The bad news is that 14 of the 33 players on the roster graduated, including nine starters on defense. Pineville (0-4) has allowed an average of 52 points this season……Lee High managed 63 total yards in a season-opening 34-0 loss to Union, but the Generals bounced back strong with a 41-7 win victory Lee County rival Thomas Walker. Lee High averages 144 yards rushing behind powerful senior running back Grayson Huff, but prolific junior quarterback Bryneen Pendergraft has yet to throw for a score… Pendergraft finds his groove in this one.

Prediction: Lee High 38, Pineville 14

Tazewell at Fort Chiswell

Last meeting: Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13 (Oct. 28, 2022 in Tazewell)

Tazewell closed the 2022 regular season in style with a big win over the Pioneers of Fort Chiswell. Carter Creasy passed for 321 yards and three scores, with receivers Cassius Harris (129 yards) and Logan McDonald also having big nights…Fort Chiswell opened this season with road wins over Rural Retreat (14-12) and Floyd County (20-12). The player to watch is Michael Melton, who rushed for 148 yard on just 11 carries against Floyd and scored both touchdowns against Rural Retreat…Tazewell is coming off Monday’s wild 39-36 comeback victory against rival Richlands. The clever 6-2 Creasy continues to rewrite the Tazewell record books with targets such as 6-1 senior Brody Patterson, while senior running back Ayvree Zeigler has provided balance with his speed…Creasy will shine again, but the Bulldogs need to shore up their defense.

Prediction: Tazewell 35, Fort Chiswell 14

Saturday Non-District

Abingdon at Richlands (7 p.m.)

Last meeting: Abingdon 21, Richlands 0 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Abingdon)

Abingdon rushed for 227 yards in this matchup last season while holding to Richlands 94 total yards…Following demoralizing losses to John Battle and Christiansburg, the young AHS Falcons grew up last week en route a 17-14 win. Junior Owen Barr set the pace with 104 yards rushing, while junior quarterback Luke Honaker added 189 total yards…Richlands must somehow recover Monday’s 39-36 loss at Tazewell. After building a 30-19 lead before a weather stoppage Friday, the Blue Tornado self-destructed when the game resumed Monday with penalties, turnovers and defensive breakdowns. Senior Cole Vanover is a big-play threat, but Richlands will still be feeling the Blues from Monday’s nightmare.

Prediction: Abingdon 24, Richlands 6