NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Mountain Lakes Conference

Morristown West

at Tennessee High

Last meeting: Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7 (Sept. 30, 2022 in Morristown, Tenn.)

After an emotional 48-25 win at Sullivan East last week in front of a large crowd, Tennessee High must avoid a letdown in this important conference battle. … Jashun Hernton and Peyton Feagins have played well on defense for THS, while the Vikings’ offensive line featuring Isiah Trinkle, Micah Norton, Mason Campbell, Dorian Suggs and Preston Feagins have paved the way for running backs Trent Dowdell, Josh Bell, Josh Green and Turner Elliot, while providing protection for dual-threat quarterback Jimmy Phipps. “We have been more consistent to this point this year in all three phases of the game than we were last year,” said Tennessee High coach Josh Holt. … Morristown West (1-1) was penalized 17 times for 156 yards in last week’s 20-7 loss to Elizabethton. A Georgia native who as a standout wide receiver at Carson-Newman University, head coach Alvin Sanders is in his seventh season leading the Trojans. “MoWest is a good football team,” Holt said. “They are coached well and are comfortable doing what they do. They are very good on defense and are equally as good throwing and running the ball on offense.”

Prediction: Morristown West 20, Tennessee High 16

Big East Conference

Dobyns-Bennett

at West Ridge

Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Blountville, Tenn.)

In its third season of existence, West Ridge’s football program is still searching for a signature Big East Conference victory. A drubbing of the Dobyns-Bennett Indians would certainly qualify. … That of course is easier said than done and West Ridge’s two wins – over Volunteer and Daniel Boone – are against clubs with a combined 0-4 record. … Dobyns-Bennett is also winless. The Indians dropped a 24-17 decision to Farragut and last week’s game with Greeneville was ruled a no-contest as lightning ended the game in the second half with the score deadlocked at 14. “We are so inexperienced, but that excuse can only be used so long,” said D-B coach Joey Christian said. “That time is over.” … Cooper Martin and Nikolas McVey have played well on the defensive line for the Indians, while sophomore Zabian Goodwin has shown all the signs of a future star in the secondary. Tyler Grizzle and Baker Correll are sophomores on the O-Line. … Seizing the momentum early would be key for the crew from Kingsport. “We have to improve on our starts to each half,” Christian said. “In the two halves that we have kicked off, teams have scored on the kickoff and the first play of the game. On the two halves where we have received the ball, we have gone three and out offensively.” … West Ridge (2-0) will be fired up to face its neighbor. “Coach [Justin] Hilton does an amazing job with his program,” Christian said. “Sawyer Tate makes plays on both sides of the ball. [Trey] Frazier, their QB, has ran the ball successfully against everybody they have lined up against. They are well-coached on the line of scrimmage and have imposed their will at times.”

Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 30, West Ridge 20

Region 1-4A

Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Sullivan East 21, Volunteer 20 (Oct. 28, 2022 in Church Hill, Tenn.)

Sullivan East runs the “Air Raid” offense, but the Patriots’ defense has not been able to stop other squads from raiding the end zone. East (1-1) allowed Tennessee High to rush for 348 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 48-25 loss. … We’ll see what adjustments the Patriots made after that much-anticipated matchup with THS. “So far this season, things have gone well with this group,” said Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons. “They are really starting to develop into a true team. Our execution hasn’t been as consistent as we would like, but we have taken strides every week so far. We are taking things one week at a time, with the goal of playing our best football every time we step on the field.” … East quarterback Drake Fisher has already thrown for 816 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in two games. He passed the ball 60 times in last week’s loss. Tyler Cross (17 catches, 328 yards, three touchdowns), Corbin Laisure (16 catches, 146 yards, two TDs) and Will Alley (eight catches, 154 yards, two TDs) have been his top targets. Laisure is also the team’s leading tackler with 23 stops. Kicker Matt Geisinger has made two field goals. … Volunteer (0-2) has been outscored 67-7 in losses to West Ridge and Lakeway Christian Academy. “Promising, but inconsistent,” said Falcons coach Jesse McMillan. “We feel like we have done some good things at times, but too many mistakes have cost us some opportunities.” … Safety CJ Fraysier has 14 tackles and two pass break-ups from a secondary that will be tested by Fisher’s flings. Grant Winegar has the only touchdown for Volunteer. The Falcons start five freshmen. “Sullivan East is good,” McMillan said. “Very athletic skill-position guys and big up front. Obviously, Fisher has had an incredible start to the season. Throwing for more than 500 yards is crazy, especially against a good Tennessee High team. And he’s got four or guys that can catch it and go. It presents all sorts of issues for us. Defensively, their inside backers are athletic guys who fly around and get to the ball.”

Prediction: Sullivan East 39, Volunteer 20

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Non-District

Lebanon

at Patrick Henry

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 48, Lebanon 24 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Lebanon, Va.)

Opening night was two totally different experiences for these clubs. … Patrick Henry dominated the final quarter and a half in a 25-15 win at Virginia High as Alex Brown starred at quarterback, Cam Goodspeed showed off his speed, Landon Steele returned a fumble for a touchdown and Eli Delp made 10 tackles. “I felt like we played well on both sides of the ball,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “But there were a couple of things we have to clean up if we want to continue to get better.” … Meanwhile, Lebanon allowed 52 first-half points in a 52-7 loss to Honaker last Thursday. “Week 1 was awful,” said Pioneers coach Darrell Taylor. “It was a bad start and all the wheels fell off. I want to see the team improve on effort, execution and focus. Patrick Henry is big up front and appears to be as good as ever.” … Honaker contained Lebanon sophomore quarterback Mike Reece last week. Can the Rebels do the same? “Lebanon has a talented quarterback in Mike Reece,” Padgett said. “He has a very strong arm and if the pocket breaks down he can also beat you with his legs.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 35, Lebanon 28

Castlewood

at HonakerLast meeting: Honaker 34, Castlewood 31 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Castlewood, Va.)

These two coaches know each other very well. … Honaker boss Todd Tiller and Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards were teammates at Haysi High School, coached together at C.D. Hylton and Ridgeview and Edwards even officiated Tiller’s wedding. … Peyton Musick threw four touchdown passes, Aidan Lowe rushed for a touchdown, returned a punt for a score and had 2 1/2 sacks, while Parker Bandy caught eight passes and also intercepted a pass on D. “We came out and played about as well as you can hope the first game of the year,” Tiller said. … Yet, it wasn’t a flawless performance. “We need to cut down on the penalties,” Tiller said. “We had way too many.” … Castlewood got crushed 36-0 last week by North Greene and the Blue Devils have lost 10 straight games. ... Honaker coughed up a 26-6 lead to Castlewood last year before prevailing on Musick’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:44 remaining. It won’t be close this time around.

Prediction: Honaker 55, Castlewood 8

Eastside at HurleyLast meeting: Eastside 15, Hurley 0 (Feb. 27, 2021 in Coeburn, Va.)

The season is still young, but the winner of this contest will give an early boost to their hopes of making the Region 1D playoff field. The losing team will have some serious work to do in their final eight games. … Eastside suffered a 14-7 loss to Wise County Central last week in what was an admirable effort. The 14 points were the fewest the Spartans had allowed since a 40-12 win over J.I. Burton on Oct, 1, 2021. “I thought we played extremely well,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “We won everything but the scoreboard. We are young and have to eliminate some of the youthful mistakes at crucial times.” … Reagan Wood and Landry Carico played particularly well up front for Eastside, while Luke Trent, Noah Hamilton and Keldan Hamilton swarmed to the ball on defense. … Hurley dropped a 20-12 decision to Sherman (West Virginia) last week in a performance that could be described as the good, the bad and the ugly. “The good: we established the run and had 370 yards rushing,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “The bad: came out flat after the journey to Boone County and found ourselves in a 12-0 hole. The ugly: four fumbles and lost two with 17 penalties for the game.” … Landon Bailey (179 rushing yards), Payton Hurley (85 rushing yards) and Kevin Looney (84 rushing yards) led that relentless ground game. Johnny Prater and Payton Hurley each had five solo tackles. … This has all the makings of a smashmouth contest. “Eastside has improved much since last fall,” Justus said. “Eastside is playing old-school football right now – run game and defense.” … This is the home-opener for Hurley. “Hurley is always a very physical football team and playing at “The Cliff” is never easy,” Rhodes said.

Prediction: Eastside 24, Hurley 6

Rye Cove at NorthwoodLast meeting: Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Clinchport, Va.)

Northwood faces a team from Scott County for the second straight week and the Panthers have to pray this one goes better than last week’s 47-14 loss to Twin Springs. … Northwood was outscored 27-8 in the second quarter and finished with eight turnovers and just 89 total yards. “We have to work on getting in the right positions and playing fundamental football,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. “We have to improve on our tackling and just staying positive.” … Rye Cove hardly broke a sweat in hammering Hancock County, 48-0, last week as the Eagles limited the Indians to 58 yards of total offense. Zach Lane intercepted a pass, Ryan Bowen blocked a punt and Hamilton Osborne recorded a sack for that defensive unit. “Rye Cove has a good football team and they play hard,” Prater said. “They’re well-coached. Coach [Gary] Collier has done a tremendous job with that football program.”

Prediction: Rye Cove 48, Northwood 14

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0 (Sept. 1, 2022 in Rural Retreat, Va.)

The Rural Retreat Indians couldn’t catch a break last week in a 14-12 loss at Fort Chiswell. “We had a pretty tough loss with several missed opportunities,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “We made a few crucial mistakes on offense that cost us.” … Still, Hughes saw some positives from his squad. “I thought our defense did a great job and put us in a position to win the game.” … Eastern Montgomery had just 146 yards of total offense last week in a 41-8 loss at Holston and most of those came on a 75-yard touchdown run by Gage Akers in the fourth quarter. … Since going 13-1 and finishing as state runner-up to Riverheads in 2010, Eastern Montgomery has not had a winning season and has a record of 30-92 during that span . … The misery will likely continue for the Mustangs this week.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 8

Narrows at HolstonLast meeting: Narrows 29, Holston 27 (Sept. 29, 2022 in Narrows, Va.)

These two teams played one of Southwest Virginia’s most exciting games last season. … Narrows built a 29-14 lead with 10:10 left, but watched as Holston charged back. The Green Wave survived by snuffing out a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 2:30 remaining. … Caleb Casey, Noah Tweed and Merrick Buchanan all scored for Holston in that game and are back for the Cavaliers this year. “Holston is an extremely well-coached team that is very athletic,” said Narrows coach Kelly Lowe. Coach [Chris] Akers’ teams always play hard and are always prepared.” … Both teams had little trouble in their tune-ups for this one. Holston overwhelmed Eastern Montgomery, 41-8, as Luke Greene and Colton Hess ran the ball well. Narrows notched a 46-12 win over Auburn with wide receiver Kolier Pruett, running back Cooper Helvey, quarterback Hunter Owens, defensive back Levi Smith and defensive end Matt McGlothlin among the stalwarts. … This should be one of the best games on the docket this evening.

Prediction: Holston 29, Narrows 27

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton

Last meeting: J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Chilhowie, Va.)

Reid Sturgill’s debut as Chilhowie’s head coach was memorable to say the least as the Warriors dominated the second half and rallied for a 21-9 over Marion last Friday. “We played with a lot of heart and determination,” Sturgill said. “We made some mistakes, but I was very pleased with the effort. It was a full team effort in all phases of the game.” … Daniel Hutton led Chilhowie’s defense with 10 tackles. Drake Grinstead (eight sacks) and Ezra Taylor (five tackles, one sack, forced fumble) led the defense. Quarterback Asher Chapman completed 50 percent of his passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. … J.I. Burton lost 44-0 at Ridgeview last week and there was nothing much redeeming about the performance. “We have to become a more disciplined football team,” said Raiders coach Jacob Caudill. “When you are young like we are, you have to do everything the right way, especially the little things. We have to get to a point where these young guys do whatever we coach them to do and trust the system and the process of it working in our favor later down the road.” … Chilhowie snapped a 14-game losing streak with last week’s win. A victory tonight would put the Warriors at 2-0 with a winning streak. “J.I. Burton has a very rich football tradition,” Sturgill said. “Coach Caudill and his staff do an excellent job. We know the challenge of going into Norton and getting a win on Friday night.”

Prediction: Chilhowie 27, J.I. Burton 7

Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley

Last meeting: Montcalm 44, Twin Valley 14 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Montcalm, W.Va.)

The Twin Valley Panthers were the feel-good story of Week 1 as they collected their first victory in nearly two years with a 28-16 win over the Phelps (Kentucky) Hornets. That’s because Twin Valley temporarily folded its varsity program in the wake of a 44-14 loss to Montcalm last year due to a small roster size. … The Panthers have 17 players on their roster currently with four of those being seniors. … Jacob “J.J.” Justice scored one of Twin Valley’s two touchdowns last year in the loss to Montcalm and is back in the fold. The Panthers will have to establish the run early and often against the Generals. … This is the season-opener for Montcalm, which went 8-2 last season.

Prediction: Montcalm 28, Twin Valley 14

Twin Springs at Unaka

Last meeting: Twin Springs 44, Unaka 32 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Nickelsville, Va.)

Twin Springs impressively trounced Northwood by a 47-14 margin last week as Colten Kilgore (eight carries, 181 yards, four touchdowns) showed off his speed for the Titans. … Jimmy Pascual added 144 yard sand two TDs for Twin Springs, which held a 483-89 edge in total offense. ... The two stars in last year’s high-scoring clash between these teams graduated. Ryan Horne ran for 268 yards on 31 carries for Twin Springs, while Unaka quarterback Landon Ramsey had 215 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. … Abel Dingus did throw a touchdown pass for Twin Springs and he is back as the signal-caller for the Titans. … Unaka (0-1) was off last week after a 54-18 beatdown at the hands of Chuckey-Doak in its opener. The Rangers will have a tough task again with the Titans.

Prediction: Twin Springs 30, Unaka 19

Wise County Central at Marion

Last meeting: Wise County Central 49, Marion 28 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Norton)

Wise Central rushed for 353 yards and opened a 42-7 halftime lead in this one last season as Alec Gent collected 157 yards and three scores. Marion churned for 195 yards on the ground, but was doomed by multiple fumbles…Freshman London Horne rushed for 68 yards and two scores for Wise Central in last week’s 14-7 win against Eastside. First-year quarterback Sincere Haggins passed for 91 yards, while junior Ethan Collins caught six passes for 47. Junior linebacker Jude Davis led the defense with seven stops…Marion rushed for 194 yards, passed for 85 and built a 9-0 second quarter lead against Smyth County rival Chilhowie last week before dropping a 21-9 decision. The Scarlet Hurricanes were hurt 15 penalties and three turnovers as their losing streak grew to 10 games.

Prediction: Wise County Central 21, Marion 7

Richlands at Union

Last meeting: Union 42, Richlands 0 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Richlands)

Union generated 413 yards rushing against Richlands last season, as quarterback Reyshawn Anderson set the pace with 287 yards and three scores. Richlands trailed 35-0 at halftime and managed just 87 total yards…With sophomore Keith Chandler setting the pace at fullback and linebacker, Union rolled past Lee High last week. Senior running back William Lowery enjoyed a breakout game with two scores, while Anderson accumulated 143 total yards…Richlands was held to 38 yards rushing last week against Gate City. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Boyd (5-10, 172) was a bright spot with 142 yards passing. Versatile sophomore Collin Adkins is one of several young prospects for the Blue Tornado…Union has depth, strength and quickness.

Prediction: Union 42, Richlands 7

Virginia High at John Battle

Last meeting: Virginia High 52, John Battle 14 (Sept. 2, 2022 at VHS)

Virginia High opened a 42-7 halftime lead and passed for 228 yards in this matchup last season, while Broadie Bailey caught a pair of scoring passes for John Battle…The Trojans are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history with a 26-21 victory at Abingdon. Battle Trojans entered that game on a seven-game losing streak and a 13-game dry spell in the Mountain 7 District. Twin Brothers Braxton and Brayden Emerson are fun to watch, while sophomore lineman Braison Brush is a thumper…Virginia High managed just 168 total yards last week in a 25-15 loss to Patrick Henry. The Bearcats suffered multiple injuries, with senior quarterback Dashaun Taylor going out with a shoulder injury…Powerful junior running back Alijah Burks will pound for some yards for VHS, but the celebration will continue on Battle Hill.

Prediction: John Battle 21, Virginia High 14

Graham at Galax, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Graham 28, Galax 14 (Sept. 23, 2022 in Bluefield, W.Va.)

Brayden Meadows passed for three scores and Ty’Drez Clements added two touchdowns against Galax last season as Graham expanded a 14-0 halftime lead…Galax, which opened the season with a 39-21 loss at Glenvar last week, features proven athletes such as Austin Ashworth and Tedruhn Tucker...Graham held off city rival Bluefield 14-9 last week as Clements rushed for 106 yards in the first half before leaving with a lower leg injury. The health of Clements has been a hot top among football fans in far Southwest Virginia this week…With tough guys like 235-pound senior linebacker Sean Hughes and 6-2, 265-junior junior lineman Omarri Hill, Graham has depth and strength…The G-Men will extend their regular season win streak to 31 as the rugged defense dominates.

Prediction: Graham 28, Galax 7

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Last meeting: Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7 (Nov. 12, 2022 in Christiansburg)

Abingdon lost twice to Christiansburg last season, including a 22-13 setback in week two of the regular season. The youthful Falcons then committed four turnovers and allowed 338 total yards in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs against Christiansburg, but the game was tied 0-0 at halftime...AHS allowed 230 yards rushing last week against John Battle while throwing three interceptions. Quarterback Luke Honaker is a capable runner and senior lineman Lucas Droguett is a stopper on defense, but the Falcons lack speed… Christiansburg rolled past Floyd County 42-0 last week as quarterback Tanner Evans ran for 101 yards and four touchdowns. The Blue Demons won 10 games last season en route to the Class 3 state semifinals. The versatile Evans is one of the top talents in the Roanoke Valley, while 6-foot-8, 310-pound junior Carter Ballard is one of the elite linemen in the state…Look for Evans to star as AHS continues to search for answers.

Prediction: Christiansburg 42, Abingdon 7

Middlesboro (Ky.) at Gate City

Last meeting: First meeting

Gate City generated 256 total yards last week in a 34-7 win at Richlands. Senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe collected 122 of those yards, with two TD passes to speedy senior Eli McMurray…The GC ground game features senior Jude Crawford along with sophomores Walker Hillman and Mason Hickman. Richlands managed just 38 yards rushing as the heavy-hitting Hickman set the tone at linebacker for GC…Middlesboro opened the season Aug. 19 with a 14-6 win against Harlan County behind the offense and defensive work of Cayden Grigsby. A senior, Grigsby passed for over 3,000 yards last season and ran for nearly 2,000. The Yellowjackets have posted a 20-5 record the last two seasons, including a state semifinals appearance in 2021…Grigsby is hard to stop, but Bledsoe makes the difference at Legion Field

Prediction: Gate City 21, Middlesboro 14

Thomas Walker at Lee High

Last meeting: Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 0 (Aug. 26, 2016 in Ewing)

Lee High managed just 63 total yards last week in a 34-0 loss to Union. The game was halted at halftime due to weather, but Union still rushed for 160 yards…Lee has made progress under third-year head coach Joey Carroll and the Generals have experienced skill players…Thomas Walker, the co-favorite with Rye Cove in the Cumberland District, dusted Cumberland Gap 33-15 behind senior quarterback Darrin Gulley and junior linebacker Dylan McCurry. Gulley passed for 265 yards and four scores, while McCurry delivered 12 tackles and Marky Gulley added eight stops. TW head coach Tanner Hall spent one year as an assistant coach at Lee High…...Lee High owns an 8-0 all-time record against TW, with an average score of 42-11. Thomas Walker could make a statement with a win tonight.

Prediction: Lee High 21, Thomas Walker 20

Grundy at Ridgeview

Last meeting: Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Grundy)

Grundy led 14-13 at halftime in this matchup last season but all-time leader rusher Ian Scammell has graduated…A new force emerged for Ridgeview last week as the Wolfpack rolled to a 44-0 win against J.I. Burton. That force is Hayden “Big Play” Baker, a speedy junior who accumulated 156 yards receiving with two scores. Rugged Gabe Hackney supplied 121 yards rushing behind his big offensive line, while quarterback Ryan O’Qunin helped Ridgeview accumulate 372 total yards…Grundy opened the Coach Keegan Bartley era last week with a 22-16 loss against Carroll County. The Golden Wave features junior quarterback Logan Lester, senior running back Ethan Roberts and junior linebacker Carson Deel…The tandem of O’Quinn and Hackney will earn more headlines tonight.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Grundy 6

Saturday

Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12 (Sept. 24, 2022 in Greenville)

Riverheads rushed for 304 yards in this one last season. Tazewell, which trailed just 14-6 in the third quarter, was led by Carter Creasy and his 195 yards passing…Riverheads opened the season last week with an 8-7 loss at 2022 Class 2 runner-up Central Woodstock. The Gladiators won their seventh straight Class 1 state title last year, but moved up to the Class 2 ranks this season. Riverheads coach Ray Norcross graduated 16, but running back Cayden Cook-Cash is back. Cash earned Class 1 offensive player of the year honors in 2022 after accounting for 27 touchdowns and 1,879 yards rushing…Expect a big contrast today in offensive approaches. Riverheads did not attempt a pass last week, while Tazewell relies on the record-setting arm of Creasy. Tazewell features a pair of stoppers in senior linebacker Brock Alley and 6-3 lineman Kaizon Taylor to go with speedy 5-9 running back Ayvree Ziegler, but there is a reason why Riverheads has only lost six games over the past eight years…This will be season opener for Tazewell.

Prediction: Riverheads 28, Tazewell 14